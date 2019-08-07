header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

07 Aug 2019

FIFA 20 Career Mode: Why the new feature reveals fail to hit the mark

FIFA 20 Career Mode: Why the new feature reveals fail to hit the mark

Dynamic Press Conferences & Player Potential are cool new features, but WE WANT MORE!

Jump To
link decal

What they said

link decal

Dynamic Player Potential

link decal

Is that it?

link decal

Not even a demo?

link decal

It's not all doom and gloom

What they said

Dynamic Player Potential

Is that it?

Not even a demo?

It's not all doom and gloom

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy