FIFA 20: Bundesliga TOTSSF Philippe Coutinho SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Brazilian has rediscovered his form in Munich and has been rewarded with this SBC!

EA are really loving these Bundesliga SBCs!

With Axel Witsel and Robert Quaison having already received special cards exclusively available via the SBC market, you’d have forgiven EA if they chose to take a night off. But they haven’t!

Bayern forward Philippe Coutinho is the lucky recipient tonight, and his upgrade is a significant one as he jumps to a 92 OVR but, more importantly, he changes from a RW to a CAM!

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC!

As it stands currently, there is no expiration date on this Philippe Coutinho SBC.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

With a significant upgrade and position change, it should come as no shock to see that there are four squads that need submitting in order to unlock this TOTSSF Coutinho card!

The requirements are as follows:

Bayern Munchen

Minimum of one FC Bayern player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 93k PS4 / 90k Xbox One

Brazil

Minimum of one Brazilian player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 142k PS4 / 138k Xbox One

Bundesliga

Minimum of one Bundesliga player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 152k PS4 / 145k Xbox One

87-Rated Squad

Minimum Squad Rating of 87

Minimum Team Chemistry of 60

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 198k PS4 / 175k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 586k PS4 / 549k Xbox One

You can find solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

You might balk at the price tag, but when you dig a bit deeper you’ll find this is a very, very good card!

Not to mention it’s (probably) the only chance you’ll get the Brazilian as a 90+ rated CAM on this FIFA! So if you want him as a CAM, you better snap him up whilst you can!

His 91-rated pace includes 96 acceleration which is exactly what you want from your CAM to quickly get away from his marker. His dribbling is his main attribute IRL so it should come as no shock to see that as his highest rated stat at 96 OVR.

His passing is incredible, that 99 rated curve will come in very hand if you choose to play him as a wide CAM and swing balls into the box. His shooting isn’t bad either!

5* skills and a 4* weak foot is a BIG plus, and his M/H work rates are perfect for a CAM. He’s an expensive investment, but trust us, he’ll be worth it!