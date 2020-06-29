[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20: Bundesliga POTM Prediction (Player of the Month) – Lewandowski, Kramaric & more

The German football season is now complete, but there is still time for one more award on Ultimate Team!

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 29, 2020
muller bundesliga potm

There are some familiar faces among the Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) contenders for June as Bayern dominated.

Bayern were crowned champions once more having been imperious since the restart, but who else has enjoyed an excellent June?

Contents hide
1 Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 → SPOTM 96)
2 Leon Goretzka (OVR 84 – POTM 92)
3 Andrej Kramaric (OVR 83 → POTM 88)
4 Wout Weghorst (OVR 81 – POTM 88)
5 Andre Silva (OVR 79 – POTM 87)

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 → SPOTM 96)

Robert Lewandowski POTM

The best striker on the planet.

Lewandowski is up there to win the POTM award once more, this time having scored five goals in just four games.

Leon Goretzka (OVR 84 – POTM 92)

leon goretzka potm 1

German midfielder Leon Goreztka scored two and assisted two in June.

Bayern finished the season strong with a perfect record in the final month of the Bundesliga season, picking up a maximum 15 points.

Andrej Kramaric (OVR 83 → POTM 88)

andrej kramaric potm 1

Five goals in five games is an excellent return for Andrej Kramaric.

Four of those goals did come in one game, however the Croatian also provided an assist as Hoffenheim picked up ten points in June.

Wout Weghorst (OVR 81 – POTM 88)

wout weghorst potm 1

The giant Dutchman was too hot to handle this month.

Wot Weghorst registered an impressive five goals in five games in June, despite his Wolfsburg side managing just two wins.

Andre Silva (OVR 79 – POTM 87)

andre silva potm

Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed a fruitful June, with striker Andre Silva bagging five goals.

The Portuguese forward picked up his goal tally across six matches, helping his side pick up 13 points.

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

