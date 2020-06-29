FIFA 20: Bundesliga POTM Prediction (Player of the Month) – Lewandowski, Kramaric & more

The German football season is now complete, but there is still time for one more award on Ultimate Team!

There are some familiar faces among the Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) contenders for June as Bayern dominated.

Bayern were crowned champions once more having been imperious since the restart, but who else has enjoyed an excellent June?

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 → SPOTM 96)

The best striker on the planet.

Lewandowski is up there to win the POTM award once more, this time having scored five goals in just four games.

Leon Goretzka (OVR 84 – POTM 92)

German midfielder Leon Goreztka scored two and assisted two in June.

Bayern finished the season strong with a perfect record in the final month of the Bundesliga season, picking up a maximum 15 points.

Andrej Kramaric (OVR 83 → POTM 88)

Five goals in five games is an excellent return for Andrej Kramaric.

Four of those goals did come in one game, however the Croatian also provided an assist as Hoffenheim picked up ten points in June.

Wout Weghorst (OVR 81 – POTM 88)

The giant Dutchman was too hot to handle this month.

Wot Weghorst registered an impressive five goals in five games in June, despite his Wolfsburg side managing just two wins.

Andre Silva (OVR 79 – POTM 87)

Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed a fruitful June, with striker Andre Silva bagging five goals.

The Portuguese forward picked up his goal tally across six matches, helping his side pick up 13 points.

