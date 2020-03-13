BREAKING* FIFA 20 Bundesliga POTM February: Vote open – Sancho, Kimmich, Gnabry & more

Six players are in contention for the February award and a boosted card, but who gets your vote?

It’s that time of the month again, where fans of the Bundesliga can vote for who they want to see crowned the Player of the Month.

As always, there is a six-man shortlist for the award for the top individual from February.

Keep reading to see who features and how to vote.

Bundesliga POTM shortlist

There are six players on the Bundesliga POTM shortlist for February.

Jadon Sancho

Could we be seeing back-to-back Dortmund Player of the Month winners? Jadon Sancho will certainly be hoping so.

The Dortmund wide-man enjoyed a fine month for BVB as he registered a hat-trick of goals and assists in February, with three of each.

Serge Gnabry

The Bayern Munich man has had a strong month for the league leaders as they maintained a narrow advantage at the top of the table.

Four goals and two assists in an unbeaten month for Bayern makes him a serious contender for a second POTM award.

Joshua Kimmich

Gnabry isn’t the only Bayern man on the shortlist however, as his teammate Joshua Kimmich is also up for the award.

The versatile German grabbed a goal and an assist in the month and with some high rated special cards out already – a POTM award could be HUGE.

Florian Kainz

Austrian midfielder Florian Kainz is the next name on the list, with the FC Koln man looking for a first Bundesliga POTM award of his career.

He played a key role in five goals for his side in February, picking up two goals and registering three assists to leave him in with a real shout of the award.

Achraf Hakimi

Another defensive-minded player on the shortlist for the award is Borussia Dortmund right back Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan full back is known for getting up and down the flank for this attacking-minded Dortmund side and did that expertly in February, registering four assists.

Christopher Nkunku

The last name on the list is RB Leipzig midfielder powerhouse Christopher Nkunku.

The French central-midfielder played a huge role for Leipzig as they chase a first ever Bundesliga crown, scoring once and picking up a whopping five assists.

How to vote

Voting is now open for all fans, you can cast your vote via the Bundesliga POTM website here.

