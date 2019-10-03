FIFA 03 Oct 2019 FIFA 20: Bundesliga Player of the Month Prediction September (POTM) - Lewandowski, Reus & more We've had the first full month of the German season, but who will take this month's prize? Jump To Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 - POTM 91) Marco Reus (OVR 88 - POTM 89) Phillipe Coutinho (OVR 86 - POTM 88) Amine Harit (OVR 76 - POT 86) Marcus Thuram (OVR 75 - POTM 86) Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 - POTM 91)Marco Reus (OVR 88 - POTM 89)Phillipe Coutinho (OVR 86 - POTM 88)Amine Harit (OVR 76 - POT 86)Marcus Thuram (OVR 75 - POTM 86)