FIFA 20: 84 Aaron Wan-Bissaka In-Form Player Review

Team of the Week 26 is currently in packs in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and one of the more popular players included is none other than 84 In-Form Aaron Wan-Bissaka, following his top performance in the Manchester derby.

Wan-Bissaka In-Game Stats & Analysis

Wan-Bissaka has been tipped as one of the best one on one defenders in the world after his performance in the derby at the weekend, but how does this translate into FUT?

Firstly, let’s look at his defending abilities, which are nothing short of incredible. With 87 Interceptions, 88 Defensive Awareness, 90 Standing Tackling and 93 Sliding Tackling, Wan-Bissaka is one of the most solid full backs defensively this year.

With 89 Acceleration and 92 Sprint Speed, pace won’t be an issue for Wan-Bissaka, he’ll be able to catch up to most wingers.

His dribbling isn’t terrible, 89 Agility is certainly a good stat to have, but 79 Ball Control and 79 Reactions could be a little higher.

The area that I’d be looking to improve without doubt would be his passing. With only 80 Short Passing, 69 Vision and 64 Long Passing, a misplaced pass is likely with Wan-Bissaka, and could lead to errors and goal scoring opportunities for your opponent.

Wan-Bissaka’s Best Position & Role

Positioned as a RWB, there’s only so many places you can play Wan-Bissaka in your squad. The best position for me would have to be a RB in a 4 at the back formation, to make the most of his defensive abilities.

In terms of a role, I’d have to say having him as a purely defensive RB would be best, given his slightly lower than average passing stats.

Wan-Bissaka Squad Links

Playing in the Premier League for Manchester United, plus being English makes Wan-Bissaka an easy player to link into squads, with a number of top strong links available.

In the defence, the best English CB would have to be Future Stars 87 Tomori, offering pace and great defending ability, and a top overall strong link. In the midfield, if you’re looking for a top all rounded, 89 Fred from this seasons’ level 30 rewards looks to be a top choice, with 89 Bruno Fernandes offering a slightly more attacking option should you need it. Finally, in the RM position to link out wide, you have a choice of 89 Sterling as an English link, or, if you’re willing to grind the objectives, 86 James is an exciting winger.

Wan-Bissaka’s Price

Valued currently at only 50,000 Coins on PS4, and 55,000 Coins on Xbox, Wan-Bissaka certainly isn’t too pricey for the quality of player you’re getting.

If you’re in need of a proper, defensive RB, look no further than this card for the price, his 87 defending, coupled with his pace make him a proper, no nonsense defender.

Value Rating out of 10

Wan-Bissaka is such a popular player in real world football at the moment, and I can see this card becoming super popular in FUT. Sure, he lacks a little in technical ability with the ball, but for his pure defensive capabilities, he’s definitely a pick up if you’re looking for a RB that can track down wingers and get the ball back.

TOTAL OVERALL RATING - 8.5/10

