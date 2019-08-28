FIFA 20: 7 players who should have their pace downgraded - Bale, Ronaldo, Azpilicueta & more

Pace has been one of the key attributes on FIFA year after year,

Ultimate Team fanatics will remember THAT FIFA 15 combination of Seydou Doumbia, Ahmed Musa and Emmanuel Emenike.

But there are some players whose pace is higher than it deserves to be, with age now against them, or injuries starting to hit.

RealSport look at seven players whose pace needs a downgrade on FIFA 20 for the good of the game.

Gareth Bale

Position: RW, LW, ST

Age: 30

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Wales

Welshman Gareth Bale has had a whirlwind summer, but with a move to China failing to materialise, it looks as though he will be a key part of Zinedine Zidane's plans after all. Especially with an injury crisis at the Bernabeu.

That being said, the wingers rating has progressively decreased year upon year, and that looks set to continue, with the extra competition in Madrid in the form of Chelsea's Eden Hazard likely to do him no favours.

A leaked FIFA 20 card doesn't look pretty for £85m Bale

Bale's pace rating on FIFA 19 was a blistering 95, we expect to see this drop to the low 90s or high 80s for the new edition of the game. He has struggled with injuries and form in recent years, and leaked images of his FIFA 20 card suggest that we are on the right lines.

Douglas Costa

Position: LM, RW, LW

Age: 28

Club: Juventus

Country: Brazil

Juventus winger Douglas Costa was one of the quickest players on last year's FIFA, with a pace rating of 93 and an acceleration of 97.

However, the Brazilian winger struggled for regular game time with the Old Lady last season, being restricted to a role as a substitute for large parts of the second half of the season.

He is another player who hasn't done enough to warrant his current rating of 86 in the new game and it would be a surprise to see his pace remain so high. Expect a slight drop to 90.

Benjamin Mendy

Position: LB

Age: 25

Club: Manchester City

Country: France

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has had a torrid time with injuries since his big money move from Monaco back in the summer of 2017.

When fit, the French international is one of the most dangerous attacking full backs in the Premier League, but long-term injuries has seen his game time limited for the English champions.

Because of the lack of minutes, we cannot justify his pace being anything over 80, so expect his pace rating of 81 to take a hit on FIFA 20.

Luka Modric

Position: CM

Age: 33

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Croatia

Luka Modric saw a significant boost to his card from FIFA 18 to FIFA 19 following an outstanding season for both club and country which resulted in him winning last years Balon d'Or.

However last season wasn't so great, the Croatian was part of a Real Madrid side who massively underachieved, both domestically and in Europe, and squad who are likely to see a whole load of downgrades.

Because of this below average season and the fact that Modric is reaching the twilight of his career at 33, expect his pace rating to drop as he settles deeper in Real's midfield line.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Position: ST, LW

Age: 34

Club: Juventus

Country: Portugal

Another player who is reaching the peak years of his career is Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has transitioned from a winger to an old-school number 9 since his move to Italy, however his stats on last year's cards are reminiscent of his time out wide, not his current poacher style.

Whilst his card will still be one of the best on the game, expect those pace stats, both sprint speed and acceleration, to take a hit for the 34-year-old Portuguese. It's time to accept that pace stat will below 90.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Position: RB, CB

Age: 30

Club: Chelsea

Country: Spain

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is another player who has transitioned defensively, whilst the Spaniard was initially signed for the club as a right-back, he as featured across the Blues backline.

EA opted to put Azpilicueta as a centre back in last season FIFA (due to his performances in the previous term under Antonio Conte), with a pace rating of 76, a slight downgrade to the 79 pace he had on FIFA 18.

We expect this to be the case again, however we believe his pace will take another hit as he prepares for another season floating around the Chelsea defence. His place in the team could be under serious threat by promising youngster Reece James.

Sergio Ramos

Position: CB

Age: 33

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Once hailed as the best centre back in the world, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos has really gone off the boil over the last couple of seasons.

The feisty Spaniard was one of the game's highest rated centre backs on FIFA 19, with an overall rating of 91, including a pace rating of 75.

Whilst the Spaniard is by no means slow, at 33 years of age with his best years firmly behind him, we expect the defender to see quite a hit to his overall rating on FIFA 20, with his pace surely following suit. A third Real player seeing a haemorrhage in overall and speed shows what difficulties they have at the moment.

