FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Swiss players to sign on Career Mode

The Swiss national team boasts a host of talent, including Premier League regulars Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka as well as experienced defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Ricardo Rodriguez. The current squad also contains an exciting blend of young talent such as Dimitri Oberlin who impressed in Europe last season and Edimilson Fernandes who is flourishing on loan at Fiorentina.

How to choose the best Swiss wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

In this article we list the best young Swiss wonderkids to sign on FIFA 19 Career Mode. The players on this list are all 23 years old or younger at the start of Career Mode giving them plenty of time to improve. Each player starts with an overall of 65 or higher and must have a potential of 80 to become top class players.

Manuel Akanji (OVR 80 - POT 87)

Age: 23Position: CBClub: Borussia DortmundCountry: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 84 Sprint Speed, 84 Strength, 83 Standing TackleCost: £30.1 million (release clause)Wage: £40,000

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Manuel Akanji has been a pivotal part of the German giants side this year, having missed just four games due to a hip problem. Akanji has started every game he has played in, scoring once in his 13 appearances.

Tall and athletic, Akanji is the perfect modern defender as he is also good on the ball with 75 ball control and 77 short passing attributes. Managers on FIFA 19 will have to spend £30 million to sign the young Swiss international but he is worth the fee as he can reach an 87 overall.

Denis Zakaria (OVR 77 - POT 86)

Age: 21Position: CM, CDMClub: Borussia MonchengladbachCountry: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 88 Aggression, 86 Sprint Speed, 83 StrengthCost: £22.6 million (release clause)Wage: £18,000

Young Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria is a versatile player capable of playing in central midfield or in defence. The 21-year-old has made 14 international appearances for Switzerland since his debut in 2016, scoring once in a 6-0 win over Iceland in August.

Zakaria looks set to be a star on FIFA 19 Career Mode, the 6’3” powerhouse has a potential of 86 and boasts impressive 86 sprint speed and 83 strength attributes. The Swiss international will cost around £20 million and can make an instant impact with his physicality and defensive ability.

Breel Embolo (OVR 76 - POT 86)

Age: 21Position: ST, RWClub: Schalke 04Country: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 83 Strength, 79 Sprint Speed, 78 DribblingCost: £20.9 million (release clause)Wage: £21,000

Promising forward Breel Embolo has been powerless to stop Schalke 04 slumping to 14th in the Bundesliga, just two points above the relegation zone. The 21-year-old, who boasts 30 caps already, has bagged three goals in all competitions and will hope his side can translate their Champions League form into domestic competition.

Embolo has been a must-buy on the last few editions of FIFA, the youngster can reach an 86 OVR on FIFA 19 and has all the physical attributes to become a star. He will cost £20.9 million but can improve quickly and play anywhere in the front three.

Kevin Ruegg (OVR 68 - POT 85)

Age: 20Position: RB, CMClub: FC ZurichCountry: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 85 Acceleration, 80 Strength, 79 StaminaCost: £3.1 million (release clause)Wage: £2,000

Kevin Ruegg had his breakthrough year last season making 31 appearances for FC Zurich. The youngster has only missed one game through suspension and even filled in as captain when Victor Palsson was out injured.

Versatile Ruegg can play at right back or in midfield and has the potential to be a star, reaching an 85 OVR. Managers can pick the teenager up on the cheap at just £3.1 million on FIFA 19 Career Mode, a bargain considering his great potential.

Nico Elvedi (OVR 77 - POT 84)

Age: 22Position: CBClub: Borussia MonchengladbachCountry: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 79 Heading Accuracy, 79 Interceptions, 79 Standing TackleCost: £18.4 million (release clause)Wage: £16,000

Promising Swiss centre back Nico Elvedi cost Borussia Monchengladbach just under £4 million in 2015 when he moved from FC Zurich. The 22-year-old has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the German club, scoring three goals in that time.

Elvedi is another Swiss international with excellent potential, the 6’2” centre back can grow to an 84 OVR making him a reliable defender. For under £20 million it will be tough for managers to find a batter centre back with such a high potential on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Djibril Sow (OVR 70 - POT 83)

Age: 21Position: CMClub: BSC Young BoysCountry: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 80 Stamina, 78 Sprint Speed, 76 AccelerationCost: £6.3 million (release clause)Wage: £8,000

Djibril Sow has helped BSC Young Boys to a great start in the Swiss Super League seeing them top of the table. The 21-year-old midfielder has excelled on his return to Switzerland after a brief spell with Borussia Monchengladbach which has seen him called up to the Swiss international squad.

A mobile central midfielder, Sow is also a good passer of the ball with 74 short passing. These attributes are certain to improve with the youngster capable of reaching an 83 overall. Managers can snap up the youngster for £6.3 million on FIFA 19 Career Mode and his wages are low at just £8k.

Kevin Mbabu (OVR 76 - POT 83)

Age: 23Position: RBClub: BSC Young BoysCountry: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 92 Sprint Speed, 90 Acceleration, 89 StaminaCost: £13.5 million (release clause)Wage: £16,000

Former Newcastle defender Kevin Mbabu has enjoyed much more game time since making his loan move to BSC Young Boys permanent. Mbabu is one of the first names on the team sheet however he missed five matches last month with a sprained ankle he sustained in their 7-1 hammering of FC Basel.

At 6’0” Mbabu is comfortable playing anywhere in defence and his rapid 91 pace allows him to provide great cover. Managers looking for a pacey full-back should consider the Swiss international who can be an asset at both ends of the pitch.

Gregor Kobel (OVR 66 - POT 81)

Age: 20Position: GKClub: HoffenheimCountry: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 70 GK Diving, 68 Strength, 68 GK ReflexesCost: £2.4 million (release clause)Wage: £4,000

Promising Hoffenheim goalkeeper Gregor Kobel impressed on his only Bundesliga appearance to date helping them to a 3-1 win. Hoffenheim have only kept one clean sheet in all competitions this season which makes Kobel’s debut performance that much more impressive.

Swiss giant Kobel stands at 6’4” and is a commanding presence in goal. Kobel is a reliable shot stopper with his best GK attributes being reflexes and diving, these attributes are set to improve dramatically on FIFA 19 Career Mode as the youngster has a potential of 81.

Nedim Bajrami (OVR 66 - POT 81)

Age: 19Position: CMClub: GrasshopperCountry: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 75 Sprint Speed, 74 Short Passing, 73 AccelerationCost: £2.5 million (release clause)Wage: £2,000

Utility player Nedim Bajrami has been deployed across midfield this season for Grasshopper, scoring once in 14 appearances. The Swiss under-21 international has predominantly played in a defensive midfield role, limiting his opportunities to attack.

Bajrami is a bargain buy for Championship clubs, the teenage sensation starts out at just 66 OVR making his release clause low. However, the central midfielder can reach an overall of 81, potentially turning a massive profit for any club.

Albian Ajeti (OVR 74 - POT 81)

Age: 21Position: STClub: FC BaselCountry: SwitzerlandBest Stats: 89 Jumping, 82 Strength, 81 Sprint SpeedCost: £12 million (release clause)Wage: £17,000

In a bizarre string of transfers, Albian Ajeti signed permanently for St Gallen for just two months before returning to where his career began at FC Basel. He scored on his return to St Gallen this season, one of his 10 goals in all competitions.

Ajeti is physically ready to play first team football on FIFA 19 Career Mode and his technical attributes will only improve. At £12 million the powerful forward is not cheap although his 81 potential is sure to sweeten the deal.

