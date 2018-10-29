FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best French players to sign in Career Mode

France have a plethora of emerging stars coming through and they look ready to stay at the top of world football for years to come. The sheer number of players with potentials over 85 on FIFA 19 Career Mode is frightening and any managers taking control of their national team will be in for a treat. Players such as Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann starred at the World Cup and will be boosted by several young players, including superstar Kylian Mbappe who has already proven himself to be one of the best forwards in the world.

How to choose the best French wonderkids in FIFA 19 Career Mode

We looks at the best wonderkids from France on FIFA 19 Career Mode. Every player on this list must be 21 years old or younger when Career Mode begins. These players have an overall of 70 or above and a potential OVR of 80 or above. The criteria for this list makes the majority of these players ready for first team action from day one whilst also having the ability to improve as they are yet to reach their peak.

﻿Kylian Mbappe (OVR 87 - POT 95)

Age: 19Position: RWClub: ParisCountry: FranceBest Stats: 96 Acceleration, 96 Sprint Speed, 92 AgilityCost: £129.9 million (release clause)Wage: £73,000

At just 19, Kylian Mbappe has already scored 11 goals in nine appearances in all competitions. The French starlet is regarded as one of the most exciting talents on the planet following his devastating performances for Les Bleus as the lifted the World Cup this summer. Mbappe has helped Paris to a perfect start in Ligue 1 although the Champions League will be the main objective for the French champions.

Mbappe has the potential to reach 95 OVR exceeding both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and become the best player in the world. For over £100 million the rapid forward will provide a top level attacking threat for many years on FIFA 19 Career Mode.

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 83 - POT 92)

Age: 21Position: RWClub: BarcelonaCountry: FranceBest Stats: 93 Acceleration, 92 Sprint Speed, 90 AgilityCost: £79.2 million (release clause)Wage: £136,000

Ousmane Dembele has not quite lived up to the hype yet following his £100 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona. Dembele started the season brightly scoring three goals in the opening four league matches but has not scored since, resulting in him being an unused substitute for the past two Champions League matches.

Dembele is a winger capable of playing either side of the pitch and possesses frightening 92 pace, 90 dribbling and the potential to reach a 92 OVR. On FIFA 19 the 21-year-old is certainly worth the investment of around £80 million as he can reach the very top.

Alban Lafont (OVR 77 - POT 89)

Age: 19Position: GKClub: FiorentinaCountry: FranceBest Stats: 79 GK Reflexes, 78 GK Diving, 77 GK HandlingCost: £20.1 million (release clause)Wage: £10,000

French goalkeeper Alban Lafont’s £7.65 million transfer to Fiorentina seemed remarkably cheap for someone of his potential. The 19-year-old made over 100 appearances for Toulouse during his time there and has started well for his new club, keeping three clean sheets in seven games in Serie A.

Managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode looking for a promising goalkeeper should look no further than Lafont. For £20 million you can sign the 6’4” goalkeeper who has the potential to reach an 89 OVR and become one of the best shot stoppers in the game.

Houssem Aouar (OVR 79 - POT 89)

Age: 20Position: CMClub: LyonCountry: FranceBest Stats: 83 Vision, 83 Short Passing, 83 DribblingCost: £37 million (release clause)Wage: £43,000

20-year-old central midfielder Houssem Aouar has registered three goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season. The under-21 international came through the youth ranks at Lyon and has helped them to stay unbeaten in the Champions League, playing every minute in the process.

On FIFA 19 the French youngster Aouar can reach an 89 OVR and is a versatile player who can play anywhere across the middle of the park. For £37 million managers can purchase a talented ball player possessing 83 short passing and 83 dribbling as well as 79 pace making him a threat offensively.

Tanguy Ndombele (OVR 79 - POT 88)

Age: 21Position: CMClub: LyonCountry: FranceBest Stats: 86 Dribbling, 84 Ball Control, 84 AccelerationCost: £36 million (release clause)Wage: £43,000

Tanguy Ndombele shot to prominence last season with some impressive displays for Lyon attracting interest from around Europe. The midfielder’s impressive form has seen him register four assists this season already, and he's been rewarded with a full international call up, making his debut in the 2-2 draw against Iceland.

On FIFA 19, Ndombele is a fantastic all-round central midfielder possessing attributes that make him effective at both ends of the pitch. For £36 million managers can buy a young midfielder with 86 dribbling and excellent movement attributes as well as the potential to reach an 88 OVR.

Yann Karamoh (OVR 74 - POT 88)

Age: 20Position: RMClub: BordeauxCountry: FranceBest Stats: 77 Agility, 70 Sprint Speed, 66 BalanceCost: N/AWage: £19,000

Exciting winger Yann Karamoh has started just three times since joining Bordeaux on loan from Inter in the summer. Having made his loan move from Caen to Inter permanent this summer, he was then loaned straight back to Ligue 1 and has scored twice as Bordeaux find themselves eighth in the table.

Pacey 20-year-old winger Karamoh has the potential to reach an 88 OVR and starts with an impressive array of attributes providing a perfect platform for managers to train him. He already boasts 81 pace and at 6’1” he is also an imposing winger capable of giving fullbacks nightmares. Unfortunately he is on loan at Bordeaux and is not available to sign in the first season.

Dayot Upamecano (OVR 76 - POT 88)

Age: 19Position: CBClub: RB LeipzigCountry: FranceBest Stats: 89 Strength, 84 Jumping, 84 Standing TackleCost: £20.1 million (release clause)Wage: £15,000

Dayot Upamecano is part of one of the most exciting young sides in Europe, somewhat reminiscent of the 2016/17 Monaco team that reached the Champions League semi-finals. The 19-year-old has already made 46 Bundesliga appearances scoring three goals, an impressive feat for a player of his age.

Physically Upamecano is already excellent, possessing 89 strength, 84 jumping and 79 pace. For just £20 million managers on FIFA 19 can buy the young defender who has the potential to reach an 88 OVR and become a mainstay in the heart of defence for years to come.

Boubacar Kamara (OVR 72 - POT 88)

Age: 18Position: CBClub: MarseilleCountry: FranceBest Stats: 76 Stamina, 76 Aggression, 75 Long PassingCost: £13.3 million (release clause)Wage: £10,000

Marseille wonderkid Boubacar Kamara has shown maturity beyond his years this season, starting six games in the heart of defence. The Marseille academy graduate can also play in midfield as well as full back making him extremely versatile, a bonus for any squad.

£13.3 million will be worth the investment for Kamara on FIFA 19 Career Mode. Despite modest starting attributes, Kamara’s growth is rapid and the 18-year-old can reach an 88 OVR. Standing at 5’10” managers may not want him in the centre of defence and Kamara’s stats are better suited to play in central midfield.

Allan Saint-Maximin (OVR 79 - POT 86)

Age: 21Position: RWClub: NiceCountry: FranceBest Stats: 93 Agility, 92 Acceleration, 92 Sprint SpeedCost: £33.3 million (release clause)Wage: £28,000

Rapid winger Allan Saint-Maximin has started every league game so far this season as Nice have struggled, finding themselves 17th in Ligue 1. The French under-21 international scored twice this campaign and struggled for consistency since his permanent move from Monaco last season.

21-year-old wide man Saint-Maximin can play anywhere across the front line and his blistering 92 pace make him a constant threat. 87 dribbling and 81 ball control make the young winger a nightmare for defenders and he will only get better with the potential to reach an 86 OVR. His £33.3 million release clause may be a slight hurdle for managers on FIFA 19 Career Mode although this may be negotiable.

Jules Kounde (OVR 73 - POT 86)

Age: 19Position: CBClub: BordeauxCountry: FranceBest Stats: 78 Jumping, 74 Marking, 74 Standing TackleCost: £15 million (release clause)Wage: £10,000

An ever-present figure for Bordeaux this season, Jules Kounde is a promising young centre back. Having made 18 appearances last season and scoring twice, Kounde will look to build on this and continue to enhance his growing reputation.

on FIFA 19 Kounde will set managers back around £15 million due to his release clause, although his 86 potential make this a bargain. 78 jumping allows Kounde to compete in the air, although his 68 strength might make it difficult for him to compete against more physical forwards.

All the best French wonderkids on FIFA 19