FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best English players to sign in Career Mode

England have not enjoyed a lot of success internationally, but that's not for a lack of quality players. From Gary Lineker to David Beckham and Wayne Rooney, England has produced a lot talented individuals who have all lifted silverware at club level. Buying the heroes of England's 2018 World Cup run to the semi-final will be hard. Harry Kane and John Stones won't come cheap. But what about the future stars of the Three Lions?

How to choose the best English wonderkids in FIFA 19 career mode

Here we are looking for the best English wonderkids in FIFA 19's career mode. These are players who are aged 23 or younger, and have an overall of 71 and the potential to reach 80. That means not only do they have a lot of time ahead of them but they can slide into your squad pretty easily and turn into extremely useful, if not excellent, players in the future. Wonderkids don't come cheap, but they are certainly more affordable than proven stars.

Dele Alli (OVR 84 - POT 90)

Age: 22

Positions: CAM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 90 stamina, 86 composure, 86 positioning

Cost: £55.3 million

Wage: £101,000 a week

Dele Alli is England's top wonderkid right now. The Spurs man started his career with Milton Keynes Dons and rose through the ranks of the lower leagues before joining Spurs in 2015. He has since played 111 times for Tottenham, scoring 38 goals. He has represented England 31 times and scored three goals for his country.

In FIFA 19 Alli is a workhorse, he can run all day (90 stamina) and is a creative powerhouse. He can pick a pass expertly (84 vision, 84 short pass, 78 long pass) and is very comfortable on the ball (85 ball control, 83 dribbling). The former MK Dons man is priced at £55.3 million with wages of £101,000 a week.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 - POT 89)

Age: 20

Positions: LW, ST, LM

Club: Manchester United

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 87 shot power

Cost: £39.2 million

Wage: £97,000 a week

Marcus Rashford joined Manchester United at the age of seven, and has been with them ever since. He made his senior debut is 2015 and has already racked up 82 appearances and 18 goals for them. He's also won 27 caps for England, scoring five times.

Rashford has stellar pace (93 sprint speed, 90 acceleration) and is a well-rounded attacker. He can pass well (77 crossing, 75 short pass) and is strong in front of goal too (87 shot power, 79 finishing, 77 long shots). The left winger, striker or left midfielder can grow from 81 to 89 and will cost £39.2 million with £97,000 a week wages.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 85 - POT 88)

Age: 23

Positions: RW, LW, CF

Club: Manchester City

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 95 acceleration, 93 balance, 93 agility

Cost: £61.4 million

Wage: £158,000 a week

Raheem Sterling started his career with Queens Park Rangers before moving to Liverpool in 2010. He made his senior debut there in 2012 before making a £44 million move to Manchester City in 2015. He has already racked up over 100 appearances for City and scored 35 goals. He has 44 caps for England, but just two goals.

Sterling's pace is unrivalled in FIFA 19 (95 acceleration, 92 sprint speed) and he brings excellent ball skills too (87 dribbling, 87 ball control). He is a solid passer (83 short pass) and can do damage in front of goal (76 finishing).

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 78 - POT 88)

Age: 19

Positions: RB

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 83 crossing, 82 acceleration, 79 sprint speed

Cost: £25.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £32,000 a week

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been with Liverpool for his whole career. He made his senior debut in 2016 and has been a part of the first team since. He's also won three caps with England already.

Alexander-Arnold is a solid athlete (82 acceleration, 79 sprint speed, 79 stamina) who already has an extremely good final delivery into the box (83 crossing) making him a fantastic attacking right back. The 19-year-old costs a reasonable £25.3 million with wages of £32,000 a week getting you his 78 overall and 88 potential.

Ryan Sessegnon (OVR 75 - POT 88)

Age: 18

Positions: LW, LB

Club: Fulham

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 87 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 78 stamina

Cost: £26.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £24,000 a week

Ryan Sessegnon has been with Fulham for his whole career, making his senior debut in August 2016. He has amassed 78 appearances for them already, scoring 20 goals. He's also represented England up to U21 level.

In FIFA 19 Sessegnon has great athleticism (87 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 78 stamina) for an 18-year-old, and his versatility to play left wing and left back is very useful. The youngster has a 75 overall growing to an 88 potential, costing £26.7 million and wages of £24,000 a week.

Phil Foden (OVR 73 - POT 88)

Age: 18

Positions: CAM, CM

Club: Manchester City

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 86 balance, 86 agility, 78 acceleration

Cost: £17.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £31,000 a week

Phil Foden has come through Manchester City's youth system, making his senior debut in 2017. He has only made eight appearances in all. He has also progressed to the England U19 side.

Foden is young and untested, but in FIFA 19 he is already a good both on the ball (75 ball control, 73 dribbling) and as a passer (76 short pass). The attacking or central midfielder is priced at £17.4 million on the game, with wages of £31,000 a week getting you his 73 overall and 88 potential.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 73 - POT 88)

Age: 18

Positions: LM, LW

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 90 agility, 88 acceleration, 86 balance

Cost: £16.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £15,000 a week

Jadon Sancho started his career with Watford before moving to Manchester City in 2015. He then took the bold move to go to Borussia Dortmund, making his first team debut in October 2017. He has been capped up to U19 by England and has now earned his first senior call-up after a stellar start to the Bundesliga season.

The 18-year-old has remarkable pace (90 agility, 88 acceleration, 83 sprint speed) and is good with the ball at his feet (84 dribbling, 81 ball control). Sancho will improve plenty as his 73 overall climbs to 88, costing you just £16.4 million and wages of £15,000 a week.

Joe Gomez (OVR 77 - POT 87)

Age: 21

Positions: CB, RB

Club: Liverpool

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 79 stand tackle, 78 stamina, 78 sprint speed

Cost: £20.1 million

Wage: £50,000 a week

Joe Gomez started his career at Charlton Athletic and made his senior debut with them in 2014. He moved to Liverpool in 2015 and has been with them ever since, making 35 appearances to date. He has also won four caps for England.

Gomez is already a good, versatile, defender. His defensive stats are solid (79 stand tackle, 78 marking, 77 slide tackle, 77 interceptions) and he is a reasonable athlete (78 sprint speed, 75 acceleration, 74 stamina) which will help him play right back too. £20.1 million and wages of £50,000 a week can get you the 77-rated defender and his 87 potential.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (OVR 77 - POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: CM, LM

Club: Chelsea

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 83 short pass, 82 dribbling, 81 long pass

Cost: £19.6 million

Wage: £67,000 a week

Ruben Loftus-Cheek started with Chelsea, and outside of a loan spell to Crystal Palace has been there for his whole career. He made his senior debut with Chelsea in 2014 and played 24 games for Crystal Palace during his one season on loan. He has also earned nine caps for England.

Loftus-Cheek is a good passer (83 short pass, 81 long pass) and is great with the ball at his feet (82 dribbling, 81 ball control). £19.6 million and wages of £67,000 a week will get you his 77 overall and 85 potential.

James Maddison (OVR 76 - POT 85)

Age: 21

Positions: CAM

Club: Leicester City

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 85 agility, 83 shot power, 79 vision

Cost: £17.6 million

Wage: £37,000 a week

James Maddison started his career with Coventry City before moving to Norwich in 2016 and then Leicester City in a £20 million move this summer. He has already played seven games for Leicester, scoring three goals.

Maddison is a good creative player on the game who can pick a pass (76 short pass, 74 crossing, 72 long pass) and is dangerous from set pieces (78 curve, 77 FK accuracy). A 76 overall can grow to an 85 potential for the new England call-up, costing you £17.6 million and wages of £37,000 a week.

