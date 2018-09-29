FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Midfielders (CM, CAM & CDM) to sign in Career Mode

In FIFA 19’s Career Mode, it is so important to have young men in your team that can grow into first team regular. Your ideal find is a wonderkid; a youngster who is good enough to be around the first team already, before becoming a superstar in the future.

Finding wonderkids in the middle of the pitch is hard work, with maturity, vision and discipline needed to perform there, something not typically associated with new youngsters coming through.

How to choose the best wonderkid midfielders for FIFA 19 Career Mode

Here, we are diving into the best wonderkid midfielders on FIFA 19. These are central, (CM), attacking (CAM) and defensive (CDM) midfielders aged 16-19 at the start of Career Mode, who hold an overall rating of 65 or more with a potential of 80 or higher. Useful men to have in the squad now, but with the potential to be top class.

Players can outgrow their potentials on Career Mode if they maintain excellent form whilst also playing regularly. The only issue with wonderkids is they don’t come cheap due to their potential, so be sure to make sure they are worth the money.

A complete list of all of our wonderkid midfielders can be found at the bottom of this page.

Attacking midfielders (CAM)

Attacking midfielders can come in two forms. Some look to create, and set up other players, whilst others like to get in between the lines to shoot from distance or get into the box to score for themselves.

Kai Havertz (OVR 79 – POT 88)

Age: 19

Positions: CAM, RM, CF

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 vision, 82 short passing, 81 dribbling

Cost: £28 million

Wage: £36,000 a week

Kai Havertz gets us started, with the 19-year-old Kai Havertz already forcing his way into the German national team. The attacking and right midfielder or centre forward made 35 appearances last season, creating nine goals.

Havertz has a 79 overall rating which can rise to a potential of 88 on Career Mode. Attributes of 83 vision, 82 short passing and 81 dribbling will cost around £28 million with wages starting at £36,000 a week.

Mason Mount (OVR 74 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: CAM

Club: Derby County (on loan from Chelsea)

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 79 ball control, 78 agility, 77 acceleration

Cost: n/a

Wage: £40,000 a week

Mason Mount is on loan at Derby, and looks to be a top talent. The 19-year-old shone on loan at Vitesse last season, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further 10. He has taken this form to Derby in the Championship, notching five goals in 11 games so far.

Attributes of 79 ball control, 78 agility and 77 acceleration contribute to a 74 overall rating on FIFA 19, rising to an 85 potential. When he returns from loan, you will need to pay around £16 million for him and wages of £40,000 a week.

Phil Foden (OVR 73 – POT 88)

Age: 18

Positions: CAM, CM

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 86 agility, 86 balance, 78 acceleration

Cost: £16 million

Wage: £46,000 a week

Another English starlet is Manchester City’s Phil Foden who was instrumental in England U17s World Cup win last year. The 18-year-old has since begun to make appearances for the Premier League champions, with manager Pep Guardiola stating the attacking or central midfielder is ready for both first team action and an international call-up.

Foden has a 73 overall rating on FIFA 19, rising to a potential of 88. Attributes of 86 agility, 86 balance and 78 acceleration will cost around £16 million with wages of £46,000 a week.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (OVR 72 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: CAM

Club: Gent

Country: Georgia

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 85 agility, 84 acceleration, 77 balance

Cost: £10.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £8,000 a week

Georgian football has never been renowned, but the young Giorgi Chakvetadze is looking to change that. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder made 19 appearances for Gent last season, mostly from the bench, but has already clocked up more minutes so far this campaign.

Chakvetadze’s 85 agility, 84 acceleration and 77 balance take him to a 72 overall, which can rise to a potential of 85. Matching his £10.3 million release clause will open negotiations, with his wages of £8,000 likely to improve.

Central midfielders (CM)

True central midfielders are a dying breed these days, with them having to be equally adept in defence and attack. Which of these youngsters can fill the box-to-box role in your side?

Gedson Fernandes (OVR 74 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: CM

Club: Benfica

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 88 stamina, 81 acceleration, 78 sprint speed

Cost: £18.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £6,000 a week

Gedson Fernandes is another youngster to break into the international scene, with the 19-year-old making his debut for the Portuguese national team in September. The call-up came after just eight professional games for Benfica, stating the impact he has had so far in his career.

Fernandes’s 74 overall rating has attributes of 88 stamina, 81 acceleration and 78 sprint speed which can improve to a potential of 86. £18.4 million will match his release clause, with Fernandes’s current wages £6,000 a week.

Federico Valverde (OVR 73 – POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: CM, LM, CAM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 79 long passing, 78 long shots, 78 short passing

Cost: £11 million

Wage: £54,000 a week

After a season on loan at Deportivo, Federico Valverde has returned to Real Madrid and will look to pick up the appearances this season. 24 La Liga games last season for a 19-year-old is impressive, but with Mateo Kovacic (OVR 83) heading for Chelsea this year, Valverde will need to deliver.

79 long passing, 78 long shots and 78 short passing take Valverde to a 73 overall and 83 potential. The central, left or attacking midfielder costs around £11 million with £54,000 a week on FIFA 19.

Mickael Cuisance (OVR 72 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: CM

Club: Borussia Monchengladbach

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 85 curve, 84 agility, 79 acceleration

Cost: £10 million

Wage: £9,000 a week

Mickael Cuisance burst into the Monchengladbach first team last year, making 26 appearances in his first season of professional football. Still just 18, Cuisance is set for another big year, having worked his way up to the French U20 side.

Cuisance’s 72 overall can improve to an 85 potential, with his best stats being 85 curve, 84 agility and 79 acceleration. £10 million should be enough to get your man with wages of £9,000 a week.

Arne Maier (OVR 72 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Hertha Berlin

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 78 short passing, 76 marking, 76 ball control

Cost: £11 million

Wage: £9,000 a week

Staying in Germany, Arne Maier is another wonderkid midfielder with plenty of promise. The 19-year-old made 21 appearances for Hertha Berlin last year, working his way up to the Germany U21 side and reportedly becoming a target for Arsenal and Manchester United.

Maier’s 72 overall has attributes of 78 short passing, 76 marking and 76 ball control on FIFA 19. Those stats will improve as he rises to an 85 potential, meaning you will need £11 million to get hold of him and wages of £9,000 a week.

Defensive midfielders

Defensive midfield is perhaps the most difficult position to play when you’re young. There are so many facets including tackling, heading, passing as well as strength, so you have your work cut out in finding a star to come in and protect the defence.

Tyler Adams (OVR 72 – POT 84)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM, RWB

Club: New York Red Bulls

Country: United States

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 86 stamina, 86 balance, 83 sprint speed

Cost: £7.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £3,000 a week

Tyler Adams is an agile defensive midfielder, so much so that he is also been used by NY Red Bulls as a wing back. The 19-year-old has already represented his club close to 70 times and earned seven US caps in his career. Still so young, a move to Europe could be on the horizon for the American.

Adams can be signed by matching his £7.1 million release clause and £3,000 a week wages. That will get you his 72 overall and 84 potential along with stats of 86 stamina, 86 balance and 83 sprint speed.

Fran Beltran (OVR 72 – POT 80)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Celta Vigo

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 80 agility, 79 balance, 75 short passing

Cost: £7 million

Wage: £7,000 a week

A new signing for Celta Vigo, Fran Beltran amassed over 70 appearances for Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish second division, and now he is looking to cut it in the top flight. The defensive or central midfielder looks to be firmly in Celta plans for the seasons, and he is also a regular for the Spain U19 side with nine caps.

Attributes of 80 agility, 79 balance and 75 short passing provide Beltran with a 72 overall rating, with a potential of 80. £7 million and wages of £7,000 a week should be enough to sign him, although you will need to wait until January.

Aurelien Tchouameni (OVR 71 – POT 85)

Age: 18

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Bordeaux

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 74 strength, 73 ball control, 73 short passing

Cost: £10 million

Wage: £11,000 a week

Aurelien Tchouameni captains the France U19 side, and he looks to be a regular in his first season of professional football with Bordeaux. The defensive or central midfielder has already featured nine times this season, including the full 90 minutes in the first Europa League fixture, so keep an eye on his progress over the year.

74 strength, 73 ball control and 73 short passing take Tchouameni to a 71 overall rating, which can rise to an impressive 85 potential. The 18-year-old costs £10 million with wages of £11,000 a week.

Ronaldo Vieira (OVR 70 – POT 81)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Sampdoria

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 80 stamina, 80 aggression, 79 strength

Cost: £4.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £10,000 a week

Ronaldo Vieira was Leeds’ prized asset, but in order to fund new signings, the 19-year-old was sold to Italian club Sampdoria for £7.7 million over the summer. The 19-year-old has three caps for England U21 to his name, but he is already very experienced with two full seasons in the Championship under his belt.

Defensive or central midfielder Vieira has a 70 overall on FIFA 19 which can rise to an 81 potential. Abilities of 80 stamina, 80 aggression and 79 strength will only cost his £4.4 million release clause and wages of £10,000 a week, but you will need to wait until January to make a move.

All the best wonderkid midfielders on FIFA 19

Player Age Position Club Country OVR POT Cost Wage Kai Havertz 19 CAM RM CF Bayer Leverkusen Germany 79 88 £28m £36k Gedson Fernandes 19 CM Benfica Portugal 74 86 £18.4m £6k Mason Mount 19 CAM Derby* England 74 85 n/a £40k Federico Valverde 19 CM LM CAM Real Madrid Uruguay 73 83 £11m £54k Phil Foden 18 CAM CM Man City England 73 88 £16m £46k Giorgi Chakvetadze 18 CAM Gent Georgia 72 85 £10.3m £8k Mickael Cuisance 18 CM Gladbach France 72 85 £10m £9k Weston McKennie 19 CM CDM Schalke USA 72 84 £10m £10k Arne Maier 19 CM CDM Hertha Berlin Germany 72 85 £11m £9k Fran Beltran 19 CDM CM Celta Vigo Spain 72 80 £7m £7k Tyler Adams 19 CDM RWB NY Red Bulls USA 72 84 £7.1m £3k Aurelien Tchouameni 18 CDM CM Bordeaux France 71 85 £7.5m £11k Jonathan Gonzalez 19 CM CDM Monterrey Mexico 71 81 £6m £15k Kangin Lee 17 CAM LM RM Valencia South Korea 70 86 £6m £11k Manu Morlanes 19 CM Villarreal Spain 70 82 £5m £10k Mauro Junior 19 CAM RW PSV 2015 ~ 2019 Brazil 70 82 £4.3m £6k Hannes Wolf 19 CAM RB Salzburg Austria 70 82 £4.6m £12k Enrico Brignola 18 CAM RW CF RM Sassuolo Italy 70 84 £6m £16k Ronaldo Vieira 19 CDM CM Sampdoria England 70 81 £4.4m £10k Mykola Shaparenko 19 CM CDM CAM Dynamo Kyiv Ukraine 69 85 £4m £880 Zaydou Youssouf 18 CM RW Bordeaux France 69 81 £2.9m £11k Exequiel Palacios 19 CM CAM River Plate Argentina 69 83 £4m £7k Riqui Puig 18 CM Barcelona Spain 68 88 £4m £32k Sergio Gomez 17 CAM CM Borussia Dortmund Spain 68 87 £3.1m £13k Elif Elmas 18 CM CAM Fenerbahce Macedonia 68 81 £2.5m £16k Alexis Mac Allister 19 CM CAM Argentinos Juniors Argentina 68 82 £2.5m £4k Ben Woodburn 18 CAM LW ST Sheffield United* Wales 68 85 n/a £24k Gonzalo Maroni 19 CAM Talleres* Argentina 68 80 n/a £7k Sancet 18 CM CAM Athletic Bilbao Spain 67 82 £1.8m £7k Beni Baningime 19 CDM CM Everton DR Congo 67 81 £1.7m £19k Chris Durkin 18 CDM DC United USA 67 84 £2m £2k Dante Rigo 19 CM CAM CDM PSV Belgium 67 80 £1.6m £5k Sebastian Szymanski 19 CAM RM LM Legia Warsaw Poland 67 81 £1.8m £3k Ivan Oblyakov 19 CM CAM CSKA Moscow Russia 67 81 £1.8m £880 Maximiliano Lovera 19 CAM RM LM ST Rosario Central Argentina 67 80 £1.6m £5k Claudio Gomes 17 CDM CM Man City France 66 84 £1.3m £11k Sandro Tonali 18 CDM CM Brescia Italy 66 88 £3M £880 Angel Gomes 17 CAM LW ST Man United England 66 87 £2.5m £13k Mamadou Coulibaly 19 CM Udinese Senegal 66 81 £1.3m £4k Nedim Bajrami 19 CM CDM Grasshopper Switzerland 66 81 £1.5m £2k Rafik Guitane 19 CAM Rennes France 66 84 £2.1m £4k Pepelu 19 CM CDM Levante Spain 66 81 £1.8m £3k Sofiane Diop 18 CAM Monaco France 65 86 £2.3m £8k Yacine Adli 17 CM CAM PSG France 65 84 £1.4m £9k Linton Maina 19 CAM RM Hannover Germany 65 81 £1.2m £4k Christos Giousis 19 CAM RM AEK Athens Greece 65 80 £1.2m £880 Callum Gribbin 19 CAM LW RW Man United England 65 82 £1.4m £13k

* Player on loan