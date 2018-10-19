FIFA 19 Ultimate Scream Cards Revealed

Halloween is just around the corner, and for Ultimate Team players, there are some frightening cards set to be released on FIFA 19. 23 rare cards are being released at 6pm BST on Friday, 19 October, already boosted from their normal overall ratings, but with the twist of mysterious ‘shapeshifting’ this Halloween and at other scary periods during the season.

It is yet to be revealed what this means on FIFA 19, but it appears each player receives two scores of 90 in their six Ultimate Team stats. These could move around during the season, for example Sergio Busquets’ 90 pace and 90 defending could move to his physicality and dribbling. All the other four stats remain the same as their base card.

RealSport reveals the Ultimate Scream, who will be terrifying the opposition on FUT.

Sergio Busquets (OVR 89)

The highest-rated Ultimate Scream player is Sergio Busquets who has been one of the world’s best defensive midfielders for a decade. The three-time Champions winner as well as World Cup and European Championship champion is rated at 89, and stars with 90 pace and 90 defence stats.

Marco Verratti (OVR 87)

Marco Verratti is another quality midfielder, and it won’t be long before the PSG man is regarded amongst the world’s best in the middle of the park. The 25-year-old already has five league titles to his name, with his Ultimate Scream card rated at 87 including 90 shooting, 90 passing and 89 dribbling.

Diego Costa (OVR 86)

A striker who is scary enough as it is, Diego Costa has been a world class player since 2012, netting 134 goals for club and country since. For Atletico Madrid he has won La Liga and the Europa League during his two spells at the club, and during three seasons at Chelsea he claimed the Premier League title twice. His Ultimate Scream card has an 86 rating with 90 shooting and 90 physicality.

Pepe (OVR 86)

Pepe is frightening in defence, which is largely down to occasional rashness at the back. A quality centre back nonetheless, the Portuguese has two Portuguese titles, three La Ligas, three Champions Leagues and a European Championship to his name. The Besiktas man’s 86 rating contains 90 defending and 90 physicality.

Mario Mandzukic (OVR 85)

Mario Mandzukic doesn’t receive the plaudits he deserves, with the Croatian netting over 10 goals a season every year since 2011/12 at Wolfsburg. Since then he has won the Bundesliga twice, Serie A three times and the Champions League, all before reaching the World Cup final last summer. The aerial threat of Mandzukic will get all the more threating on FUT with an 85 rating and stat of 90 pace, 90 shooting and 85 physicality.

Bas Dost (OVR 84)

Another man who is superb in the air, you may not be aware that Bas Dost has scored 70 goals across the past two seasons for Sporting Lisbon. The 29-year-old is 6’5” so you will want to be swinging plenty balls into the Dutchman. His Ultimate Scream card holds 90 pace, 90 physicality and 83 shooting.

Mario Balotelli (OVR 84)

One of football’s great characters, Mario Balotelli has got his career back on track at Nice. Only 28, the striker has won four Serie A titles, the Premier League and the Champions League during his time with Inter Milan and Manchester City. 26 goals in France last season shows he still has the quality, and his new card certainly does with an 84 rating and stats of 90 dribbling, 90 defending and 84 shooting.

Emil Forsberg (OVR 83)

Emil Forsberg has been Sweden’s star man since the international retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85). The attacking midfielder also had a massive role in RB Leipzig’s rise scoring 24 goals and adding 40 assists since arriving at the club in 2015, earning promotion to the Bundesliga and qualifying for the Champions League in their first season. On Ultimate Team, his Scream card has an 83 rating with 90 defending, 90 physicality and 83 dribbling.

Xherdan Shaqiri (OVR 82)

Despite suffering relegation with Stoke last season, Xherdan Shaqiri still managed to secure a £13.5 million move to Liverpool. Aged 27, it is the Swiss international last chance to show he deserves to be at the top after failing to impress at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and even for lengthy periods at Stoke. An 82 overall rating for the right winger has 90 dribbling and 90 physicality.

Hakan Calhanoglu (OVR 81)

One of the finest free kick takers we have ever seen Hakan Calhanoglu is a key component of AC Milan’s side. Since moving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017, the Turkish international has eight goals and 16 assists for the club, but he is yet secure top-flight silverware in his career. An 81 rating for the left winger has 90 passing and 90 dribbling.

Salomon Kalou (OVR 80)

Yes, Salomon Kalou is still going. After winning a Premier League, four FA Cups and a Champions League with Chelsea, the Ivory Coast international first headed to Lille and is now at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin. 12 goals last season shows he still has pedigree, as his 80 Ultimate Scream card comes with 90 pace and 90 dribbling for the left midfielder.

Javier Mascherano (OVR 80)

Now playing out in China, Javier Mascherano was one of the world’s finest whether he was playing at defensive midfield or in defence. After joining Barcelona from Liverpool in 2010, the Argentine won La Liga five times and the Champions League twice, adding to his two Olympic gold medals. On Ultimate Team, his new Scream card is rated at 80 and has 90 pace and 90 shooting.

Marouane Fellaini (OVR 80)

A terrifying man in the air, many will want this Marouane Fellaini card. The Belgian isn’t pretty to watch, but is an obvious threat, which has helped Manchester United with the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League. His 80 rating comes with 90 passing, 90 dribbling and 86 physicality, and his central midfield position moves to defensive midfield.

Rafinha (OVR 78)

Bayern Munich’s back up right back Rafinha is a surprise selection, but the Brazilian does in fact play regularly for the German champions. Since arriving in 2011, the 33-year-old has played 241 times for the club, only once featuring less than 20 times. A 78 Ultimate Scream rating includes 90 passing and 90 physicality.

Troy Deeney (OVR 78)

Premier League defences don’t like coming up against Troy Deeney, with the striker one of few old school players remaining in the game. The 30-year-old has scored over 110 goals for Watford, spearheading their promotion and survival in the Premier League. 90 shooting and 90 physicality help make up his 78 overall rating.

Martin Caceres (OVR 78)

A versatile defender, Martin Caceres will be remembered for his period with Juventus where he won five league titles on the trot. Capable of playing anywhere in defence, the Uruguayan is now at Lazio following brief spells at Southampton and Hellas Verona. His 78 Ultimate Scream has 90 shooting and 90 dribbling.

Guillermo Ochoa (OVR 77)

Mexico’s number one, Guillermo Ochoa is a quality goalkeeper but is often forgotten about, playing for Spanish side Granada. For the national team, he is one short of 100 caps having kept 26 clean sheets. The ‘keeper’s 77 Ultimate Scream rating contains 90 GK handling and 90 GK reflexes.

Omar Abdulrahman (OVR 77)

A player you may not be familiar with is UAE international Omar Abdulrahman, who plays for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The attacking midfielder is only on loan, having scored 33 goals and notched 56 assists for parent club Al-Ain. His Ultimate Scream card has 90 shooting and 90 dribbling.

Ethan Ampadu (OVR 75)

Already a Wales international aged 18, Ethan Ampadu is one of the finest British talents out there. The centre back sealed a move to Chelsea from Exeter City in 2017, going on to make seven appearances for the Blues first team last year – becoming the first player born in the 2000s to represent the club. A 75 rating contains 90 pace and 90 physicality for the youngster.

Tyrone Mings (OVR 75)

Another surprise selection given Tyrone Mings has represented Bournemouth just 18 times following his move from Ipswich in 2015. A left or centre back, Mings looked to be a top talent but a serious injury stunted his development and you wouldn’t be surprised if he left the Cherries within the next year. His 75 overall comes with stats of 90 pace and 90 passing.

Jason Denayer (OVR 75)

After four seasons away on loan from Manchester City, Jason Denayer has finally secured a permanent move away from the Etihad, joining Lyon in the summer. The Belgian international has gone straight into the starting lineup with seven appearances so far this season. His new Ultimate Scream card has a 75 overall rating with 90 shooting and 90 passing.

Have you packed any of the Ultimate Scream? Let us know who you have got hold of in the comments section below.