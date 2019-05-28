FIFA 19 TOTW 37 prediction (Ultimate Team of the Week)

The domestic season is now over! This week, the final round in Serie A and Ligue 1 were completed, marking the end of the 2019/20 season in the European top five leagues. In Italy, Atalanta and Inter Milan, sealed Champions League football on the final day, and Empoli suffered relegation.

Over in France, there wasn’t anything to play for at the top of the table, but at the bottom, Caen were relegated, and Dijon went into the relegation play-off. Monaco will be counting their blessings after beating the drop by just two points.

In this final round of the campaign, who could make the FIFA 19 Team of the Week? A squad of 23 in-form players will be released on Wednesday, 29 May at 6pm BST, which can be challenged for coin boost on Ultimate Team. You can also get the players for yourselves by purchasing packs from the FUT store, or buy and sell them individually on the transfer market.

RealSport looks at who could make the Team of the Week this time around.

David Bingham (OVR 67 – IF 73)

We start in the MLS, with David Bingham’s performance for LA Galaxy ensuring his side clung on to all three points against Orlando City. The goalkeeper made seven saves in the 1-0 victory, helping Galaxy move up to third in the Western Conference standings.

Bingham’s 67 overall on Ultimate Team should improve to silver in-form of 73, with his base card worth 650 coins on PlayStation 4 and 2,300 on Xbox One.

Lorenzo De Silvestri (OVR 77 – IF 80)

Torino were in the frame for European football right up to the final day, but an impressive 3-1 win over Lazio still was still not enough to take them into the Europa League. Defender Lorenzo De Silvestri scored in the win, but a 3-0 win for Roma over Cagliari saw Torino miss out on a European place.

De Silvestri’s 77 overall should rise to 80 for the Team of the Week with his base card set to move from right back to wing back. His base card costs 1,200 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One.

Patrick Bauer (OVR 70 – Hero 80)

Charlton poured more Wembley misery on Sunderland, with a last-minute winner from Patrick Bauer seeing the Latics reach the Championship in the League One playoff final. Centre back Patrick Bauer popped up in injury time to claim a 2-1 win for Charlton, meaning Sunderland have now lost eight times in a row at Wembley.

A 70 overall for Bauer should rise to a Hero card of 80, with his base rating worth 900 coins on PS4 and 3,500 on Xbox One.

Abdul Rahman Baba (OVR 76 – IF 79)

An eighth-place finish for Reims is a fantastic effort, and the French side capped the season brilliantly by seeing off champions PSG 3-1. Left back Abdul Rahman Baba was the surprise hero, netting once and setting up another, which was a last audition for a club to sign him, having spent the past three seasons away on loan from Chelsea.

Baba’s 76 overall should rise to a 79 in-form, with the left back priced at 800 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

Carlos Vela (OVR 81 –TIF 87)

Carlos Vela has started the new MLS campaign brilliantly, taking the first two Player of the Month awards. The Los Angeles FC man keeps going, scoring and assisting in the 4-2 win over Montreal Impact, keeping his side at the top of the Western Conference standings.

An 81 overall for Vela will rise to a third in-form of 87, with his base card priced at 1,600 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One. His 86 second in-form costs 59,500 on PS4 and 69,000 on Xbox One.

Franck Kessie (OVR 78 – IF 80)

AC Milan came within a point of Champions League football, but even a 3-2 win over SPAL wasn’t enough to take them into the top four. Central midfield Franck Kessie was the main man, netting two goals and assisting another.

The Ivorian Kessie has a 78 overall on FIFA 19, which looks set to improve to an in-form 80. His base card costs 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One.

John McGinn (OVR 71 – SIF 81)

Back to the playoffs, and it was John McGinn who proved to make the difference for Aston Villa in the Championship finale against Derby. The central midfielder nipped in ahead of goalkeeper Kelle Roos to grab the second goal for Villa, with his side going on to win 2-1 and reach the Premier League.

McGinn’s 71 overall should improve to an 81 second in-form card, with his base item worth 950 coins on PS4 and 10,000 on Xbox One. A 78 in-form from TOTW 26 costs 19,000 on PS4 and 20,000 on Xbox One, whilst an 87 Team of the Season card will set you back 30,000 on PS4 and 32,000 on Xbox One.

Adem Ljajic (OVR 80 – SIF 85)

In Turkey, Besiktas may have missed out on Champions League qualification, but a strong end to the campaign will at least give them confidence over the summer. Adem Ljajic has been a useful signing this season, and the Serbian produced a great display in the 3-2 win over Kasimpasa, picking up two assists.

An 80 overall for Ljajic should improve from 80 to an 85 second in-form, with his position moving from attacking to central midfield. His base card costs 850 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One, with an 83 left midfield in-form priced at 28,500 on both consoles.

Alejandro Gomez (OVR 84 – 4IF 89)

Alejandro Gomez keeps delivering, and a 3-1 win for Atalanta on the final day ensured the club qualified for the Champions League in the first time in their history. Gomez scored and set up another in the victory over Sassuolo, securing a third-placed finish in Serie A.

Gomez could receive a fourth in-form card this week, with his 84 base rating possibly improve to 89. His normal card is worth 5,800 coins on PS4 and 6,600 on Xbox One, with an 88 CAM in-form costing 105,000 on PS4 and 99,000 on Xbox One.

Federico Santander (OVR 73 – IF 77)

Not a memorable season for Bologna, with the Italian outfit finishing 10th in Serie A – seven points behind 9th place. They at least finished the season with a win, seeing off high flying Napoli 3-2, with striker Federico Santander netting a brace and picking up an assist.

A 73 overall for Santander could now rise to an in-form 77, with the Paraguayan’s base card worth 850 coins on PS4 and 1,700 on Xbox One.

M’Baye Niang (OVR 77 – SIF 83)

We finish back in Ligue 1, with Stade Rennes another side who defeated a team in the Champions League positions. A brace for forward M’Baye Niang secured a 3-1 win over the story of the season Lille, and ensured Coupe de France winner Rennes finished in the top half of the table.

Niang’s 77 overall should improve to an 83 second in-form card, with his position moving from left wing to striker. His base card costs 850 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One, with an 81 in-form ST item priced at 28,000 on PS4 and 23,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport's TOTW 37 prediction