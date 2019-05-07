FIFA 19 TOTW 34 predictions (Team of the Week 34)

The end of the season is almost upon us, with just one game now remaining in the Premier League. The relegation and European places may be set, but with 90 minutes remaining in the campaign, the title race is still alive, with Manchester City and Liverpool separated by just one point.

Things around Europe may not be that close, with the league titles already sewn up in Spain (Barcelona), Italy (Juventus) and France (PSG), and it looks as if Germany has become the latest division for the title race to evaporate, with more drop points for Borussia Dortmund handing Bayern Munich a four-point lead with two games to go.

There is still enough to play for however, with European football on the line in La Liga, the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Players are playing for their futures with their clubs, meaning that even in such a late stage of the season they are producing some superb performances.

The finest players from the week’s action will receive a spot in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week, meaning an in-form ratings boost for 23 players on FIFA Ultimate Team. The squad will be revealed at 6pm on Wednesday, 8 May 2019, which you can challenge for a coin bonus on FUT. You can look to get the players yourself by hunting in packs from the FUT store or buy and sell them from the transfer market.

RealSport looks at who could make the starting 11 this week.

Geronimo Rulli (OVR 81 – IF 84)

With a bizarre set of results in Spain, including defeats for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, it looks as if Geronimo Rulli could take the goalkeeping spot. The Real Sociedad stopper made seven saves in the 1-0 win over Alaves, moving his side up to eight in the La Liga table.

Rulli’s 81 overall is set to improve to an 84 in-form if he makes the TOTW, with his base card worth 700 coins on PlayStation 4 and 800 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Seamus Coleman (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Everton game themselves a chance of potential European place on Friday night with a win over Burnley, but a 1-0 victory for Wolves against Fulham means the Midlands club will take seventh spot. Seamus Coleman scored in the Toffees triumph, which should at least build confidence for next term.

Right back Coleman is likely to increase from an 80 base card to an in-form 83, with the Republic of Ireland international priced at 1,200 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One.

Vincent Kompany (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Despite being club captain, Vincent Kompany has struggled for regular minutes at Manchester City this season, but the Belgian chose the ideal time to notch his only goal of the campaign this week. A thunderbolt from 30 yards found the top corner in the 1-0 victory over Leicester, meaning the champions are just one win away from defending their title.

An 85 overall for Kompany could rise to an 87 in-form, with the centre back’s base item requiring 14,500 coins on PS4 and 14,250 on Xbox One.

Nathan Ake (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

Nathan Ake completes an all Premier League defence, with the Dutchman rising highest for Bournemouth to pick up an 1-0 surprise win over Champions League chasing Tottenham. Although Spurs were reduced to nine men, take nothing away from the Cherries, who move to 13th in the league table.

Ake’s 79 base card is set to increase to an second in-form card of 84 on Wednesday, with the former Chelsea man available for 900 coins on PS4 and 950 on Xbox One. An 82 in-form from TOTW 26 is worth 26,750 on PS4 and 39,500 on Xbox One.

Andros Townsend (OVR 78 – SIF 84)

Another Premier League star, Andros Townsend was one of Crystal Palace’s top performers as they relegated Cardiff in a 3-2 win in the Welsh capital. The right midfielder scored the crucial third goal to go with his assist for Wilfried Zaha.

A 78 overall for Townsend is likely to improve to an 84 second in-form card, with his base item priced at 1,400 coins on PS4 and 2,500 on Xbox One. An 82 in-form item is far more expensive at 31,000 on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One.

Charles Aranguiz (OVR 81 – SIF 85)

In the Bundesliga there is still plenty of fight in the race for Europe, with a 6-1 crushing win over Eintracht Frankfurt helping Bayer Leverkusen move level on points with their opponents. A goal and two assists for defensive midfielder Charles Aranguiz does keep Leverkusen in fifth place, but sets up a grandstand finish with two games to go in the campaign.

Aranguiz should see his 81 overall rise to second in-form card of 85, with his position moving from CM to CDM. The Chilean’s base card costs 1,200 coins on both consoles with an 84 defensive midfield in-form worth 35,000 on PS4 and 54,000 on Xbox One.

Campana (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

Over to Spain, and Campana was the star as Levante saw off Rayo Vallecano 4-1. The central midfielder scored one and set up another two, helping the Valencia-based side move three points away from the relegation places with just two games remaining.

Campana has a 79 overall which should increase to a second in-form card of 84. His base item costs 2,100 coins on PS4 and 2,900 on Xbox One with an 82 in-form from TOTW 33 is valued at 16,500 on PS4 and 17,750 on Xbox One.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 84 – TIF 89)

Bruno Fernandes looks set to join Manchester City this summer, and he may have just increase his transfer price tag after bagging hat trick in Sporting Lisbon’s 8-1 triumph over Belenenses. The 24-year-old has now scored 31 goals and picked up 17 assists in all competitions this season.

Fernandes is set to improve from an 84 overall to an 89 third in-form item, with his position set to move from attacking midfield to left wing. His base card is priced at 5,500 on PS4 and 5,700 on Xbox One, with an LF 87 second in-form item worth 62,500 on PS4 and 90,000 on Xbox One. An 88 CM Man of the Match rating requires 102,000 on PS4 and 80,000 on Xbox One.

Marko Arnautovic (OVR 82 – TOTW 87)

West Ham may have got their campaign off to a dire start, but a 3-0 victory moves them up to 11th in the table, just a point off the top half. Two goals for Marko Arnautovic takes him to 10 goals in all competitions for the campaign, and that could have been nearer 15 if it hadn’t been for injuries. Expect even more from the Hammers next season.

An 82 overall for Arnautovic should rise to an in-from 87 this week and the Austrian’s base card is worth 1,100 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One. An 86 second in-form item priced at 45,000 on PS4 and 49,000 on Xbox One.

Mariano Diaz (OVR 80 – OTW 83)

Better late than never for Mariano Diaz, with a string of injuries reducing him to just 13 games this season. A brace in the 3-2 win over Villarreal may just persuade manager Zinedine Zidane to keep the striker over the summer, with the number 7 netting four goals from just four starts this term.

An 80 overall for Mariano should rise to an in-form 83 this week, which should finally move his One to Watch card. The Dominican’s base card costs 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One, with his OTW item worth 21,000 on PS4 and 25,250 on Xbox One. An 81 Champions League card costs 3,000 on PS4 and 3,800 on Xbox One.

Santi Mina (OVR 80 – SIF 85)

We also finish in Spain, with Santi Mina pulling out all the stops for Valencia in their 6-2 triumph over Huesca. The striker scored twice and set up a further two goals, giving Los Che a chance of the top four, sitting just three points behind Getafe with two games to go.

An 80 overall for Mina should improve to an 85 second in-form item, with the Spaniard’s base card priced at 1,100 on both consoles. An 81 Champions League card is worth 1,700 on PS4 and 1,900 on Xbox One whilst his 83 in-form is valued at 39,000 on PS4 and 60,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 34 prediction