FIFA 19 TOTW 33 predictions (Team of the Week 33)

Just a handful of games remain in Europe’s top leagues this season, and we have got some exciting races across the continent. Neither Manchester nor Liverpool blinked this week, and with four rounds to go, we have a fair race at the top of the Premier League, with both sides now having played the same number of matches.

Over in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich may have extended their lead to two points, they could have had one hand on the trophy had they converted their draw with strugglers Nurnberg into a win. Barcelona secured back-to-back La Liga titles this week, joining Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus as the sides to have already claimed their division championship.

In the final furlong of the season, which players are delivering and are worthy of a spot in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week? A squad of 23 in-form boosted players will be released on FIFA Ultimate Team at 6pm BST on Wednesday, May 1, with the side able to be challenged on Ultimate Team. You can look to get these in-form items for yourself on the FUT store or buy and sell them individually in the transfer market.

RealSport looks at what this week’s TOTW could look like.

Lukasz Fabianski (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Lukasz Fabianski has been one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, and the West Ham ‘keeper could finally get some TOTW action this Wednesday. His side became the visitors to win at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Pole making seven saves in the 1-0 win in North London.

Fabianski’s 80 overall should now improve to an in-form rating of 83, with his base card priced at 650 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Daniel Caligiuri (OVR 80 – TIF 86)

An out-and-out wing-back, Daniel Caligiuri was up to his old tricks yet again, bombing up and down the right flank for Schalke, and causing a huge dent into Borussia Dortmund’s title bid. The Italian scored twice in the 4-2 victory, pulling S04 away six points away from the relegation spots with three games to go.

Caligiuri is likely to improve from an 80 overall to a third in-form of 86, with his base card costing 1,100 coins on both consoles. An 81 Champions League item will set you back 3,000 coins on PS4 and 5,400 on Xbox One, whilst an 85 second in-form item is worth 50,500 on PS4 and 59,000 on Xbox One.

Federico Fazio (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Federico Fazio moved onto five Serie A goals for the campaign by bagging another in the 3-0 victory for Roma against Cagliari. The win moves the club into the Serie A top four, but under threat from Atalanta, Torino, AC Milan and rivals Lazio, who are all within three points.

Fazio’s 82 overall rating is likely to improve to an 84 in-form this week, with his base card costing 1,100 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One. An 83 Champions League item for the Argentine will set you back 6,700 on PS4 and 7,900 on Xbox One.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 83 – TIF 88)

Andrew Robertson lies fourth in the Premier League assists charts with 11, after adding another two in Liverpool’s 5-0 crushing of Huddersfield in the Premier League. The Scottish captain celebrated in style after being names in the PFA Team of the Year, but it will only be worth celebrating if the Reds claim the league title for the first time.

Robertson’s 83 overall should improve to a third in-form card of 88 this week, with his base card costing 4,300 coins on PS4 and 4,200 on Xbox One. An 84 Champions League item will set you back 32,000 on PS4 and 37,000 on Xbox One, with an 86 second in-form card from TOTW 29 priced at 252,000 on PS4 and 289,000 on Xbox One.

Pablo Sarabia (OVR 83 – TIF 89)

Sevilla still have work to do to finish in the La Liga top four, with a 5-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano keeping them level on points with fourth placed Getafe. Pablo Sarabia was the star with two assists, and he and his team mates will need to keep up this form with clashes against Leganes, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao to come.

An 83 overall for Sarabia is set to rise to a third in-form card of 89, with his position likely to move from attacking to right midfield. An 83 base card costs 2,300 coins on PS4 and 2,900 on Xbox One, whilst an 88 RM second in-form from TOTW 30 worth 71,000 on PS4 and 66,000 on Xbox One. An 89 CM Headliner card, which remains one higher than his highest in-form, will set you back 93,000 on PS4 and 92,000 on Xbox One.

Nabil Fekir (OVR 85 – SIF 88)

Lyon are close to securing a Champions League playoff spot, with a 3-2 victory over Bordeaux sustaining a three-point lead over St-Etienne. Nabil Fekir may have made one last attempt to put himself in the shop window this summer with a fantastic performance involving two assists.

An 85 overall for Fekir should now hit a second in-form of 88, with the attacking midfielder’s base card worth 12,000 coins on both consoles. An 87 live Champions League item costs 82,000 on both platforms also, with an 87 in-form from TOTW 25 priced at 64,000 on PS4 and 67,500 on Xbox One.

Ruben Neves (OVR 80 – IF 83)

After throwing away a 2-0 advantage in the FA Cup semi-final a couple of weeks back, you would have understood if Wolves’ form diminished as the campaign comes to an end. The midlands club have instead won three of their last four, and this last week defeated both Arsenal (3-1) and avenged their FA Cup defeat against Watford (2-1). Central midfielder Ruben Neves scored and picked up an assist across the two games, making him worthy a spot in the TOTW.

Neves should see his 80 overall improve to an in-form 83, with his base card worth 750 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Dusan Tadic (OVR 80 – IF 85)

Dusan Tadic may be the surprise signing of the season, with the former Southampton man netting 34 goals and adding 21 assists for Ajax. The Serbian scored two penalties and picked up an assist this weekend in the 4-2 victory over Vitesse, keeping the Amsterdam club top of the Eredivisie on goal difference.

Tadic’s 80 overall should improve to an 85 in-form, with his position set to move from attacking midfield to right wing. His base card is worth 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,100 on Xbox One, with an 86 ST Champions League Team of the Knockout Stage priced at 19,750 on PS4 and 17,750 on Xbox One.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 88 – TIF 91)

Mohamed Salah proved Liverpool were going nowhere in the title race, as the Egyptian king netted twice in the 5-0 triumph over Huddersfield. The brace also takes him to top of the Premier League goal scoring charts, as he looks to defend the golden boot he secured last season.

Salah’s 88 overall is likely to increase to a third in-form card of 91 this week, with his base card costing 78,500 coins on PS4 and 72,000 on Xbox One. A 90-rated second in-form ST card is worth 459,000 on PS4 and 478,000 on Xbox One and a 90 left back FUT Birthday item is priced at 295,000 on PS4 and 275,000 on Xbox One. Lastly, his 91 Champions League Man of the Match card requires 699,000 on PS4 and 1.1 million on Xbox One.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 82 – TIF 88)

Jamie Vardy dealt a crushing blow to Arsenal’s top four hopes, with Leicester pulling out an incredible 3-0 result over the Gunners. The Foxes were aided by an Ainsley Maitland-Niles red card, but a brace for Vardy shows he is still one of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League, taking his tally to 16 for the season.

An 82 overall for Vardy could now improve to an 88 third in-form card, with the former England man’s base card worth 1,600 coins on both consoles. An 86 second in-form item from TOTW 30 will set you back 110,000 on PS4 and 126,000 on Xbox One.

Wout Weghorst (OVR 77 – TIF 85)

Wout Weghorst also grabbed a brace, with Wolfsburg seeing off Hoffenheim 4-1 in the Bundesliga. The result sees Die Wolfe move up to eighth in the table, and gives them a sniff of European with three games to go, lying just two points off Bayer Leverkusen in sixth.

Weghorst’s fantastic season could be capped with a third in-form card, and we expect his 77 overall to now improve to 85. His base card is valued at 700 coins on both consoles and an 84 second in-form item costing 29,000 on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 33 prediction