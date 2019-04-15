FIFA 19 TOTW 31 predictions (Team of the Week 31)

The domestic season in Europe is slowing counting down, with the race for titles going down to the wire. The biggest story comes in the Premier League where Liverpool and Manchester City are battling it out, with wins for both this weekend meaning the Reds maintain their two-point lead, having played a game more than their rivals.

Things are almost as tight over in Germany, as Bayern Munich lead Borussia Dortmund by just a single point with five games to go in the Bundesliga season. Bizarrely both PSG and Juventus have missed the chance to claim the league titles in the past two matchdays, with the Parisians humiliated 5-1 by second-placed side Lille in Ligue 1 this past week. Juve at least have the excuse of resting their players for the Champions League quarter-finals, as they also suffered defeated to minnows SPAL.

Barcelona also rotated their squad at bottom placed La Liga club Huesca. A drab 0-0 draw wasn’t even a welcome result for the home side, with Huesca eight points from safety and Barca leading the division by nine points.

In the final furlong of the season, points are crucial, with some starts almost single-handedly picking up results for their clubs. They could be rewarded with a spot in the FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week, which would see their FIFA 19 rating upgraded to a black in-form card. You can challenge the TOTW squad for a coin bonus in Ultimate Team, or look to get the players for yourself by hunting in packs from the FUT store. Alternatively, you can buy or sell them individually in the transfer market.

RealSport looks at who could make the team this week, featuring players from Europe’s top divisions as well as the MLS.

Pepe Reina (OVR 83 – IF 85)

A forgotten name, with Pepe Reina the backup goalkeeper to Gianluigi Donnarumma at AC Milan nowadays. An injury to the youngster has allowed some gametime for former Liverpool man Reina, and the Spaniard didn’t disappoint in the huge clash against Lazio, making five saves in the 1-0 win for the Rossoneri.

Reina’s 83 overall should now improve to an 85 in-form card, with his base rating worth 1,000 coins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Mathieu Debuchy (OVR 78 – IF 82)

Saint Etienne man Mathieu Debuchy clearly brought his shooting boots as his side faced Bordeaux in Ligue 1. The former Arsenal defender scored twice in the 3-0 win, playing as a right wing-back, moving ASSE within three points of the Champions League places.

Debuchy should see his 78 overall rise to an in-form 82, with his base card costing 1,500 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88 – TIF 92)

Kalidou Koulibaly’s goal scoring effort were even more of a surprise, with the centre back bagging two for Napoli in a 3-1 win over Chievo. After the poor performance against Arsenal in the Europa League, Carlo Ancelotti’s men needed to return to form, and this will give them faith to overturn the 2-0 deficit in the second leg this week.

Koulibaly’s 88 overall rating is set to improve to a 92 third in-form card. The Senegalese international costs 48,000 on PS4 and 47,250 on Xbox One with a 90 rated Champions League Team of the Group Stage item is worth 182,000 on PS4 and 152,000 on Xbox One. His 91-rated second in-form rating from TOTW 21 is priced at 225,000 on PS4 and 199,000 on Xbox One, and a 92 defensive midfield FUT Birthday card will cost you 218,000 on PS4 and 202,000 on Xbox One.

Jeremy Mathieu (OVR 81 – IF 84)

Jeremy Mathieu put in a superb performance at both ends of the pitch as Sporting Lisbon recovered from losing an early red card to defeat Desportivo Aves 3-1. The Frenchman defended brilliantly and got on the scoresheet, with Sporting remaining in third place in the Primeira Liga table.

An 81 rating for Mathieu should improve to an 84 in-form, with his base card worth 850 on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One. An 86 Europa League live card will set you back 30,750 on PS4 and 28,000 on Xbox One.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 78 – TIF 84)

Jadon Sancho’s phenomenal season continues, with the Borussia Dortmund man becoming the youngest ever player to net 11+ goals in a Bundesliga season. His brace in the 2-1 win over Mainz keeps them one-point Bayern Munich with just five matches to go.

Sancho is in line for a third in-form card with his 78 rating likely to rise to 84. The England international’s base card costs 750 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One.

Michael Gregoritsch (OVR 79 – IF 83)

Augsburg took a massive stride towards Bundesliga survival as they defeated fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. A goal and an assist from midfielder Michael Gregoritsch sees them move seven points clear of the relegation playoff spot and rise above Schalke into 14th in the table.

Gregoritsch’s performance could see him improve from a 79 overall to an 83 in-form on Ultimate Team, with his position moving from attacking to central midfield. His base card costs just 700 coins on both consoles.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – IF 92)

After an injury troubled season, with could see a first in-form card for Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian picking up two assists in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. The victory may leave the reigning champions in second place, but keeps the title in their hands having played a game less than front runners Liverpool.

A 91 rating for De Bruyne should creep up to an in-form 92 this week, with his position moving back from attacking to central midfield. His base card is valued at 165,000 on PS4 and 148,000 on Xbox One, with a 92 Champions League item costing 399,000 on PS4 and 418,000 on Xbox One. KDB’s TOTY card is worth 2.1 million on PS4 and 2 million on Xbox One.

Kingsley Coman (OVR 83 – SIF 87)

Kingsley Coman is coming into his own at Bayern Munich, with a brace against Fortuna Dusseldorf meaning the Frenchman has five goals in his last five starts for the club. The 4-1 win, means they lead the Bundesliga title by one point and a +17 goal difference over Borussia Dortmund.

Coman’s 83 base card should improve to a second in-form of 87, with his normal rating costing 4,200 coins on PS4 and 5,000 on Xbox One. An 84 Champions League item for the left midfielder is worth 36,250 on PS4 and 33,250 on Xbox One, whilst an 85 LW in-form from TOTW 23 will set you back 88,000 on PS4 and 80,000 on Xbox One.

Inaki Williams (OVR 81 – SIF 86)

Inaki Williams may have put himself in the shop window this season, with the Athletic Bilbao man scoring 12 goals in La Liga. The Spaniard bagged a brace against Rayo Vallecano this week, and the 3-2 victory sees the Basque club move up to seventh in the division, just three points outside the European places.

Williams is set to rise from an 81 rating to an in-form 86 card, and you can claim his base card for 1,200 coins on PS4 and 1,600 on Xbox One. An 84 in-form from TOTW 18 will cost 54,000 on PS4 and 46,000 on Xbox One, and an 88 Carniball item is priced at 319,000 on PS4 and 301,000 on Xbox One.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 – IF 87)

The MLS season is gathering pace, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already moved on to six goals in four appearances for LA Galaxy. The Swede netted a brace in the 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union, moving the California side to third in the Western Conference with five wins from their opening six games.

Zlatan should pick up his first in-form card on FIFA 19, with his 85 overall likely to improve to 87. His base card costs 10,500 on PS4 and 9,700 on Xbox One.

Lucas Moura (OVR 82 – IF 85)

With Harry Kane out injured and Heung-Min Son rested, Spurs needed a forward to step up against Huddersfield. This was Lucas Moura, with the Brazilian firing in a hat trick in a 4-0 victory that sees Spurs move into third place in the Premier League.

Lucas has an 82 rating on Ultimate Team, which should be boosted to an in-form 85 this week and move from right midfield to striker. His base card costs 3,100 on PS4 and 3,300 on Xbox One with an 83 Champions League item worth 27,500 on PS4 and 27,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 31 prediction