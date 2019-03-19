FIFA 19 TOTW 27 predictions (Team of the Week 27)

It’s a crucial phase of the season, with the Champions League round of 16 being completed this past week. After that, the top clubs in Europe just had one match before the international break, as they look to build momentum before the domestic run-in.

In the Premier League, Liverpool took advantage of Manchester City not featuring by defeating Fulham to go top of the table, with the other noticeable result being Chelsea’s loss away to Everton meaning they have plenty of work to do to finish in the top four.

It was an eventful weekend in Serie A, with Juventus suffering a surprise defeat to Genoa and Inter Milan defeating rivals AC Milan in the derby at the San Siro. PSG were victorious in Le Classique against Marseille in Ligue 1, and over in Spain, Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo in Zinedine Zidane’s first game back in charge.

Lastly, in the Bundesliga Bayern Munich smashed Mainz 6-0 to put pressure on Borussia Dortmund, who left it late to defeat Hertha Berlin 3-2.

With some outstanding individual performances across Europe and in the MLS this weekend, it will be tough to call who will make the FIFA 19 Team of the Week this time around. A squad of 23 in-form players will be selected on FIFA Ultimate Team on Wednesday, 20 March with the squad able to be challenged for a coin bonus. You can hunt to get hold of these players by purchasing packs from the FUT store or buy and sell them individually in the transfer market.

RealSport predicts the Team of the Week on the back of the weekend’s action.

Loris Karius (OVR 79 – IF 82)

Loris Karius was criticised last week after an error-stricken performance in Besiktas’ 3-2 win over Rizespor, but the German has bounced back this week with a clean sheet against Gotzepe. The Liverpool loanee made four saves as the Istanbul held on to the three points which keep them third in the Turkish Super Lig table.

Karius’s 79 overall rating should improve to an in-form 82 this week, and you can pick up his base card for 950 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Lautaro Martinez may have been the hero for Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina, but that should take nothing away from Stefan de Vrij’s tremendous header. The Dutch international bagged just his second goal for the club in the win, which saw Inter climb above AC Milan and into third place in Serie A.

De Vrij’s 84 overall is likely to rise to 86 this Wednesday, with his base card priced at 4,700 coins on both consoles. An 85 rated Champions League item will set you back 18,000 on PS4 and 19,000 on Xbox One.

Angelo Ogbonna (OVR 78 – IF 81)

It’s a similar case for Angelo Ogbonna, with the centre back clearly overshadowed by the late brace from Javier Hernandez in West Ham’s crazy 4-3 victory over Huddersfield. Ogbonna bagged one for himself however, helping the Hammers remain in ninth place in the table.

Ogbonna’s 78 overall could improve to around 81 if he makes the Team of the Week, with his base card costing 600 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Martin Hinteregger (OVR 77 – SIF 83)

Martin Hinteregger was undoubtedly the star in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 win over Nurnberg, with the centre back bagging the only goal. The Austrian’s effort sees Eintracht remain in the fifth place in the Bundesliga but have closed the cap to Monchengladbach above them to just one point.

Hinteregger’s 77 rating on Ultimate Team should improve to a second in-form card of 83, with his base card worth 1,500 coins on PS4 and 1,600 on Xbox One. An 81 in-form from TOTW 22 costs 21,000 on PS4 and 24,000 on Xbox One.

Jose Callejon (OVR 84 – SIF 88)

Napoli were made to work for their 4-2 win over Udinese, with the Gli Azzurri letting a 2-0 lead slip inside the first half, only to restore the advantage in the second period. Jose Callejon had a superb outing, scoring once and assisting Arkadiusz Milik in the victory.

Callejon’s 84 overall should rise to a second in-form card of 88 this week, with his position moving from right wing to right midfield. You can pick up the Spaniard’s base card for 4,200 coins on PS4 and 4,400 on Xbox One, with his 85 Champions League item costing 27,000 on PS4 and 26,000 on Xbox One. An 86 RM in-form from TOTW 19 will set you back 57,000 on PS4 and 55,000 on Xbox One.

Luis Alberto (OVR 82 – IF 85)

Luis Alberto ran the show in the routine victory for Lazio over Parma, with the playmaker scoring twice and grabbing an assist in the 4-1 win at the Olimpico. With AC Milan and Roma losing, Lazio are now just two points off fifth and six off fourth with a game in hand.

Alberto’s star performance should see his 82 overall improve to an in-form 85 this week, with his position moving from CF to CAM. His base card costs 1,000 coins on both consoles.

Nicolas Lodeiro (OVR 77 – SIF 83)

Over to the MLS, and Nicolas Lodeiro was up to his old tricks again for Seattle Sounders. The midfielder scored one and set up another in the 4-2 win over Chicago Fire, which sees the club remain top of the Western Conference with three wins from three so far.

Lodeiro’s performance should see his 77 overall improve to a second in-form rating of 83 with his position moving from right to attacking midfield. His base card will set you back just 400 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One with an 81 in-form CAM costing 30,000 on PS4 and 39,250 on Xbox One.

Portu (OVR 80 – SIF 85)

Girona’s Portu grabbed both goals as Girona saw off Leganes 2-0, taking his tally for the season to seven. As for the league table, the win sees Girona move one step closer to survival, with the club no win 12th place in La Liga, nine points above the drop zone.

Portu’s 80 base card could now rise to a second in-form 85, with his position set to move from right to left midfield. The Spaniard’s normal rating will set you back 1,000 coins on both consoles, with an 83 LM in-form worth 29,000 on PS4 and 33,000 on Xbox One.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – TIF 98)

It’s always tough to call whether Lionel Messi will receive another in-form card, but with the Argentine netting a hat trick for Barcelona, he has given himself a great chance. His treble in the 4-1 win over Real Betis drew a round of applause from the opposition supporters, with Barca opening up a 10-point gap at the top of La Liga.

Messi’s 94 overall would rise a third in-form of 98 if he makes the Team of the Week. His base card costs 610,000 coins on PS4 and 560,000 on Xbox One, with a 95 Champions League card worth 1.3 million on PS4 and 1.9 million on Xbox One. A 97 second in-form from TOTW 24 will set you back 1.7 million on PS4 and 2 million on Xbox One, whilst a 98 UCL Team of the Group stage item requires 2.3 million on both consoles. Lastly, a 99 Team of the Year card will set you back a massive 4.2 million on PS4 and 4.4 million on Xbox One.

Wayne Rooney (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Wayne Rooney secured his first MLS hat trick this week, with the former England international scoring three and picking up an assist in DC United’s 5-0 win over Real Salt Lake. DCU are top of the Eastern Conference with two wins and a draw in their first three fixtures.

Rooney’s 80 overall should improve to an in-form 83 this week, with his base card costing 800 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 84 – SIF 88)

Angel Di Maria scored one of the goals of the weekend in the 3-1 win for Paris-Saint Germain against Marseille. The Argentine bagged two as well an assist in the game, which sees PSG move 20 points clear in Ligue 1, with a game in hand. The champions just need eight points to hold on to their title.

Di Maria’s 84 base rating should improve to a second in-form of 88 this week, with his position moving from right wing to centre forward. His base card costs 5,700 coins on PS4 and 5,400 on Xbox One, with an 85 Champions League card priced at 22,750 on PS4 and 23,750 on Xbox One. An 87 in-form LW card will set you back 52,500 on PS4 and 55,500 on Xbox One, with an 88 UCL Man of the Match item worth 69,500 on PS4 and 66,000 on Xbox One. An 89 CF Man of the Match card will cost 129,000 on PS4 and 132,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s Team of the Week 27 prediction