FIFA 19 TOTW 23 predictions (Team of the Week 23)

During the Champions League and Europa League knockout rounds, it’s a fantastic opportunity for the smaller clubs in Europe’s top leagues to strike an upset in domestic action. Real Madrid were the ones to suffer this week, with the Champions League holders defeated at home by Girona, seeing Los Blancos slip seven points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

The Premier League was put on pause this week, with the FA Cup fourth round taking place, opening up potential spots in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week to other divisions around Europe. A squad of 23 in-form players will be released on FIFA Ultimate Team on Wednesday, 20 February at 6pm GMT, who you can challenge for a coin bonus. You can look to get the players for yourself by hunting in packs from the FUT store, or buying and selling them individually on the transfer market.

RealSport predicts who could make the upcoming team from this week’s action.

Yassine Bounou (OVR 77 – SIF 83)

Girona’s 2-1 victory away at Real Madrid was certainly the result of the weekend, but although goals were scored by Cristhian Stuani and Portu, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero. The Moroccan made six saves in the victory, which sees Girona move four points clear of the relegation zone in La Liga.

Bounou’s 77 overall should now rise to a second in-form card of 83, and you can pick up his base card for just 500 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One, with an 81 in-form from TOTW 8 worth 40,000 on PS4 and 50,000 on Xbox One.

Alvaro Gonzalez (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

Staying in Spain, Alvaro Gonzalez found himself on the scoresheet as Villarreal picked up a fantastic 3-0 win over Sevilla. The three points see El Submarino Amarillo creep up to 18th place in the division, and in need of only one point to climb out of the relegation zone.

We expect Alvaro’s 79 overall to climb to a second in-form card of 84 on Ultimate Team, and you can claim the Spaniard’s base card for 750 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One. An 82 in-form from TOTW 1 is priced at 39,000 on PS4 and 47,000 on Xbox One.

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 – IF 87)

Leonardo Bonucci doesn’t score many, but it was the Juventus hardman’s turn to find the back of the net as the Old Lady saw off Frosinone 3-0. It was the centre back’s second goal of the season and just his 11th for the club, helping them to a lead of 13 points in Serie A.

Bonucci’s 86 overall is likely to only increase by one to 87 this week, and you can claim the Italian international for 30,000 coins on PS4 and 32,500 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team. An 87 Champions League item is worth 50,000 on PS4 and 53,500 on Xbox One.

Loic Perrin (OVR 80 – SIF 84)

Over in France, Saint-Etienne kept up their fantastic season so far with a 2-1 win over Strasbourg. Centre back Loic Perrin grabbed a goal in the victory, which lifted ASSE to fifth in Ligue 1 and level on points with a Europa League place.

Perrin’s 80 overall should rise to a 84 rating this week, his second in-form card of the season, and you can claim the Frenchman’s base card for just 600 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One. A 83 in-form from TOTW 15 is worth 40,000 on PS4 and 46,000 on Xbox One.

Sofiane Feghouli (OVR 79 – IF 82)

One of this week’s top individual performances comes from Galatasaray’s Sofiane Feghouli, with the right midfielder bagging a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Kasimpasa. Those three strikes take his league tally to the season to just five and keep Galatasaray on the heels of Basaksehir at the top of the table with just three points separating the two sides.

Feghouli’s 79 overall should improve to an 82 in-form card, with his base card costing 750 coins on PS4 and 700 on Xbox One. An 80 Champions League card will set you back 1,300 on both consoles.

Dusan Tadic (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Dusan Tadic has been among Ajax’s main men this season, with the Serbian netting a phenomenal 24 goals in his first season in Holland following his summer switch from Southampton. The attacking midfielder was at it again against Breda at the weekend, netting twice in a 5-0 win over Breda.

Tadic’s 80 base card is likely to improve to a strong in-form 83 on Ultimate Team, with his normal gold rating worth 700 coins on PS4 and 750 on Xbox One. An 81 Champions League item is worth 2,000 on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One.

Kerem Demirbay (OVR 82 – SIF 84)

After two draws on the bounce, Hoffenheim returned to winning ways with a 3-0 clinical performance against Hannover. Midfielder Kerem Demirbay ran the show from midfield, with the German international bagging a goal and an assist in the win.

Demirbay new winter upgrade of 82 should improve to an in-form 84, and his position may move from attacking to central midfield. His base card costs 1,100 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One, with his 83 Champions League item valued at 4,900 coins on PS34 and 7,000 on Xbox One. An 83 CDM in-form is worth 60,000 on PS4 and 52,500 on Xbox One.

Kingsley Coman (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Kingsley Coman has had to step up this season with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery aging at Bayern Munich, and we may be starting to see his quality. The Frenchman scored twice and bagged an assist in a 3-2 win over Augsburg, his first goal involvement in the league this season following a ligament tear in the first game of the season.

Coman’s 83 overall should now improve to an in-form 85, and you can pick up the left midfielder’s base card for 5,000 coins on PS4 and 6,000 on Xbox One. An 84 Champions League item will set you back 26,250 on PS4 and 28,000 on Xbox One.

Krzysztof Piatek (OVR 70 – IF 81)

Krzysztof Piatek may be enjoying the best season of any striker in Europe, with the Polish striker’s first six months at Genoa earning him a big move to AC Milan in January. He has continued to score with his brace in the 3-1 win over Atalanta taking him to 25 goals in all competitions for the season, with six coming in his first five games for the Rossoneri.

Piatek’s 70 overall (expected to improve for a winter upgrade) should receive an in-form boost all the way to 81 this week. His silver base card is worth 2,700 coins on PS4 and 1,700 on Xbox One, with a 78 Man of the Match item valued at 19,000 on PS4 and 18,250 on Xbox One. His 78 Ones to Watch costs 42,000 on PS4 and 35,000 on Xbox One.

Willian Jose (OVR 83 – SIF 86)

Real Sociedad picked up a routine 3-0 victory over La Liga mid-table outfit Leganes, which has seen them reduce the gap to the Champions League places to just three points. The Brazilian Willian Jose was on hand to score and provide an assist as Sociedad continue their push for European football.

An 83 overall for Willian Jose is set to rise to a second in-form card of 86, with his base rating costing 3,000 coins on PS4 and 3,400 on Xbox One. An 85 in-form from TOTW 17 is valued at 61,000 coins on PS4 and 71,000 on Xbox One.

Yussuf Poulsen (OVR 79 – TIF 87)

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in five matches, and they have Yussuf Poulsen in fine form up top, with the Danish international scoring twice as they cast Stuttgart aside in a 3-1 victory. The win keeps RBL in the top four but opens up a five-point gap over fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, with the club on course for Champions League qualification.

Poulsen’s recently upgraded 79 overall should receive an in-form boost to 87 on Ultimate Team, with the number 9 valued at 750 coins on both consoles. His 86 second in-form card from TOTW 20 is worth just under 50,000 on both consoles.

RealSport’s TOTW 23 prediction