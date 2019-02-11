FIFA 19 TOTW 22 predictions (Team of the Week 22)

It’s such an important phase of the season with European football about to return. In the past few weeks, those at the top of the table have been looking to not only rack up the points but also take momentum into the Champions League and Europa League fixtures.

So in this final round of fixtures before the European action, who shone and deserves a spot in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week? 23 players will be selected at 6pm on Wednesday, 13 February and receive an in-form ratings boost on FIFA Ultimate Team. You can challenge the squad for a coin bonus, or look to get hold of them for yourself in packs from the FUT store. They can also be bought and sold individually on the transfer market.

RealSport looks at what the starting 11 could look like the week.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 89 – IF 90)

Barcelona had the chance to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga, but it was thanks to Marc-Andrew ter Stegen that they held on to a 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao. The German goalkeeper made five saves in the stalemate, with Barca only managing two shots on target up the other end.

Ter Stegen’s performance should improve from 89 to an in-form 90 on Ultimate Team. His base card costs 53,000 coins on PS4 and 51,000 on Xbox One. A 90-rated Champions League item is worth 140,000 on PS4 and 149,000 on Xbox One.

Davinson Sanchez (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Davinson Sanchez scored his first goal for Tottenham in the 3-1 win over Leicester at the weekend, keeping Spurs in the title race. After recent performances, Sanchez could in the hunt to start against Borussia Dortmund the Champions League round of 16 clash.

Sanchez’s 84 rating is likely to improve to 86 this week, with the Colombian’s base card worth 8,300 coins on PS4 and 9,000 on Xbox One. An 85 Champions League item costs 103,000 on PS4 and 105,000 on Xbox One, and a 87 UCL Road to the Final live card is worth 370,000 on PS4 and 365,000 on Xbox One.

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Aymeric Laporte also scored for Manchester City in their midweek clash with Everton, on course to a 2-0 victory that took the Citizens top of the Premier League. It’s a big two weeks for the defending champions, with the club going up against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday and then Schalke in the Champions League the following week.

Laporte’s 83 overall rating should finally receive an in-form boost to 85, with his normal base card setting you back 2,500 coins on PS4 and 2,800 on Xbox One. An 84 Champions League item costs 23,000 on PS4 and 28,00 on Xbox One.

Aleksandar Kolarov (OVR 82 – SIF 85)

Aleksandar Kolarov keeps going at the age of 33, with the Serb scoring in Roma’s 3-0 victory against Chievo. It was a much-needed three points for the Giallorossi, with the club lying down in sixth place in Serie A, but just a point off the top four.

Kolarov’s 82 overall could receive a second in-form card boost to 85 this week, with the left back priced at 1,500 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One. An 83 Champions League item will set you back 17,750 on PS4 and 25,500 on Xbox One, with an 84 in-form worth 40,250 on PS4 and 50,500 on Xbox One.

Pizzi (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Benfica certainly picked up the biggest win of the weekend, with the Primeira Liga second-place side smashing Nacional 10-0. Midfielder Pizzi was the star, scoring a penalty and picking up three assists in the overwhelming victory, keeping Benfica just a point behind Porto in the title race.

Pizzi’s 83 overall rating is likely to climb to 85 this week, with his position moving from central to right midfield. His base card costs 1,600 coins on PS4 and 1,700 on Xbox One, with an 84 Champions League item priced at 10,750 on PS4 and 21,250 on PS4. A Europa League live Road to the Final card will set you back 32,750 on PS4 and 30,250 on Xbox One.

Julian Brandt (OVR 82 – SIF 86)

Julian Brandt’s stock continues to rise, with the German starring for Bayer Leverkusen in a 5-1 thrashing of Mainz. Playing in a deeper central midfield role, Brandt bagged two goals and two assists in the win, moving Leverkusen up to sixth in the Bundesliga, five points adrift of the top four.

Brandt’s 82 overall should get a second in-form boost this week, with his overall rising from 82 to 86 and position moving from left to central midfield. His base card costs 3,300 coins on PS4 and 4,200 on Xbox One, with an 84 CM in-form worth 29,250 coins on PS4 and 30,00 on Xbox One.

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 – SIF 90)

Paul Pogba has been a man revitalised under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with his brace against Fulham meaning the Frenchman had now scored more than 10 goals for the first time in a domestic season. The victory also lifted Manchester United into the top four, with the Red Devils yet to lose under the interim manager.

Pogba’s 88 overall is expected to rise to a second in-form rated 90 card, with the central midfielder worth 306,000 on PS4 and 275,000 on Xbox One. An 89 Champions League item costs 495,000 on PS4 and 456,000 on Xbox One with an 89 in-form from TOTW 15 valued at 579,000 and 564,000 on Xbox One. A 90-rated Headliners card (which remains +1 OVR higher than his latest in-form) will set you back a massive 2.3 million on PS4 and 2.5 million on Xbox One.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 85 – SIF 87)

With Sergio Aguero in the Team of the Week last time around, it means that the credit Manchester City’s 6-0 thumping of Chelsea will fall to Raheem Sterling. The England winger scored two goals in the win, to lift City back on top of the league ahead of Liverpool and take incredible momentum into the cup final rematch with Chelsea this Sunday.

An 85 rating for Sterling should improve to 87 this week and his position should move from right to left wing. His base card costs 17,750 coins on PS4 and 19,500 on Xbox One, with an 86 Champions League item valued at 97,000 on PS4 at 111,000. An 86 in-form is worth 160,000 on PS4 and 179,000 on Xbox One with an 87 UCL live Road to the Final card costing 430,000 on PS4 and 440,000.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 88 – TIF 92)

Christian Eriksen could be in line for a third in-form card with the Dane stepping up in Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Leicester. The attacking midfielder set up two goals, cementing Spurs’ place in the top four and keeping them in the title race, just five points off time spot.

An 88 overall rating for Eriksen could improve to 92, with his base card costing 73,500 on PS4 and 70,000 on Xbox One. An 89 Champions League item requires 179,000 on PS4 and 189,000 on Xbox One, with a 90 rated UCL live Road to the Final card worth 309,000 on PS4 and 311,00 on Xbox One. His 91 CM in-form from TOTW 17 will set you back 480,000 on PS4 and 450,000 on Xbox One.

Haris Seferovic (OVR 73 – TIF 84)

Back to Benfica’s 10-0 win over Nacional, and it was Haris Seferovic banging the goals in, with the Swiss international scoring twice and bagging an assist in the victory. It’s now 13 goals and five assists in 18 league games for the striker this season, keeping Benfica hot on the heels of Porto.

Seferovic’s silver 73 card should improve to a third in-form of 84 this week, with his base rating worth 2,600 coins on PS4 and 2,300 on Xbox One. An 82 in-form from TOTW 17 will set you back 31,000 coins on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One.

Mario Gotze (OVR 82 – SIF 85)

With few strikers smashing it this week, Mario Gotze could squeeze into the lineup, with the German leading the line for Borussia Dortmund in their 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim. The World Cup winner scored and grabbed an assist, linking up well with winger Jadon Sancho.

Gotze’s 82 overall should receive a second in-form increase to 85, with his position moving from central midfield to centre forward. His base card costs 950 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One, with an 83 Champions League item worth 7,300 coins on PS4 and 10,750 on Xbox One. An 84 CF in-form from TOTW 15 costs 36,500 on PS4 and 37,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 22 prediction