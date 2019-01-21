FIFA 19 TOTW 19 predictions (Team of the Week 19)

All of Europe’s big five leagues are back in action after their respective winter breaks, as the second half of the season gets underway. This means that the places in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week will be heavily contested, as RealSport looks as who will be in the running this time around.

A squad of 23 in-form boosted players will be released on Wednesday, January 23 at 6pm on FIFA 19’s Ultimate Team. You can challenge the squad for a coin bonus on FUT, or you can look to get the players for your team by looking in packs from the store. Alternatively, you can buy and sell them individually on the transfer market, with these in-form cards only available for seven days.

RealSport predicts the starting 11 for the Team of the Week this Wednesday.

Andrea Consigli (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Sassuolo scrapped to a 0-0 draw with Italian giants Inter Milan, but the Neroverdi had their goalkeeper Andrea Consigli to thank. The stopper made nine saves to steal a point for his side, with Sassuolo remaining in 12th spot in Serie A.

Consigli’s overall rating should now improve from 82 to an in-form 84 this week. You can pick up the Italian’s base card for 750 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Daniel Caligiuri (OVR 80 – SIF 85)

Daniel Caligiuri has been having a great campaign, bombing up and down the right flank for Schalke. The defender doubled his goal tally to four for the season with a brace in the 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg, lifting Die Konigsblauen to 12th in the Bundesliga.

Caligiuri should move from wing back to right back this week, with his 80 overall rising to a second in-form card of 85. His base rating costs 800 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One, with an 81 Champions League item worth 2,300 on PS4 and 2,500 on Xbox One. An 83 in-form from TOTW 11 is valued at 31,000 on PS4 and 42,000 on Xbox One.

Laurent Koscielny (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Laurent Koscielny bagged a Premier League goal for a ninth straight season in Arsenal’s vital 2-0 victory over Chelsea. The Frenchman has made a fantastic return from injury and restricted the Blues to just a single shot on target at the Emirates.

Koscielny’s 82 overall should now creep up to 84 with his base card on Ultimate Team worth 1,700 coins on PS4 and 1,600 on Xbox One.

Lucas Hernandez (OVR 82 – SIF 85)

World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez isn’t renowned for scoring goals, but the left back found himself of the scoresheet in Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 win over Huesca. Atleti have lost just once in La Liga this season, and are the only team who could catch Barcelona, trailing the champions by five points.

Hernandez’s goal could see him earn a second in-form card of the season, with his 82 overall likely to improve to 85. His base card is priced at 3,100 coins on PS4 and 3,300 on Xbox One, with an 83 Champions League item requiring 33,500 on PS4 and 36,500 on Xbox One. An 84 centre back in-form card from TOTW 2 costs 143,000 coins on PS4 and 122,000 on Xbox One.

Axel Witsel (OVR 82 – SIF 85)

One of the signings of the summer, Axel Witsel has had an incredible first half of the season with Borussia Dortmund, tasting defeat just twice in 25 games across all competitions. The Belgian star got the crucial goal in the 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig, ensuring BVB maintained their five point advantage over Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Witsel’s CM position should move to CDM this week, with his rating rising from 82 to a second in-form 85. His base card costs just 900 coins on both consoles, with an 83 Champions League item worth 9,200 coins on PS4 and 10,750 on Xbox One. An 84 CDM in-form from TOTW 14 will set you back 41,750 coins on PS4 and 44,250 on Xbox One, with his 84 live Ones to Watch card valued at 84,500 coins on PS4 and 78,500 on Xbox One.

Casemiro (OVR 88 – IF 89)

It’s a toss up between Casemiro and Luka Modric for a spot in midfield, with both men scoring for Real Madrid in the 2-0 win over Sevilla. The Brazilian’s screamer gives him the edge, firing in from 30 yards off the crossbar following Modric’s dummy.

Casemiro’s 88 overall should only improve by one to 89 this week, and you can pick up his base card for 40,500 coins on PS4 and 38,500 on Xbox One. An 89 Champions League item is worth 130,000 coins on PS4 and 133,000 on Xbox One.

Nabil Fekir (OVR 85 – IF 87)

With two fixtures in Ligue 1 this week, the platform was there for Nabil Fekir to strut his stuff. He first picked up a goal and assist off the bench against Toulouse to help his side fight back from 2-0 down to 2-2, before bagging a penalty in the 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne.

Fekir’s 85 overall rating should now improve to 87, with the attacking midfielder’s base card valued at 12,500 coins on PS4 and 14,000 on Xbox One. An 86 Champions League item costs 62,000 coins on PS4 and 64,500 on Xbox One, with an 86 UCL Team of the Group Stage needing 73,500 coins on both consoles. Lastly, an 87 UCL Road to the Final card which improves after each Champions League round is priced at 191,000 on PS4 and 190,000 on Xbox One.

Leon Goretzka (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Another Ones to Watch player could be set for improvement, with Leon Goretzka bagging a brace for Bayern Munich in the 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim. The German is emerging as a key player for the Bundesliga champions, making 23 appearances for the club, 16 of them starts, this season.

Goretzka’s position should move from central to attacking midfield this week, with his overall set to rise from 83 to 85. His base card is worth 3,300 coins on PS4 and 2,900 on Xbox One, with his 83 OTW setting you back a massive 249,000 on PS4 and 229,000 with an increase expected. His 84 Champions League item is valued at 53,500 coins on PS4 and 57,500 on Xbox One.

Leroy Sane (OVR 86 – SIF 88)

With a lack of wide options this week, Leroy Sane looks to be on course for a second TOTW appearance of the season following his goal and assist in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League. City still trail Liverpool by four points however and have four competitions to contend with compared to the Reds’ two.

Sane’s 86 overall should now rise to 88, with the German’s base card costing 43,250 coins on PS4 and 37,250 on Xbox One. His 87 Champions League item is priced at 95,000 on PS4 and 99,500 on Xbox One, whilst an 87 in-form from TOTW 10 is worth 170,000 on PS4 and 180,000 on Xbox One.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 87 – SIF 89)

PSG have trialled a 4-2-2-2 formation of late and judging by the 9-0 hammering of Guingamp it seems to be working. Kylian Mbappe bagged a hat trick in the crushing victory as well as an assist, taking his totals for the season to 21 goals and 11 assists in 23 matches.

The World Cup winner Mbappe should receive his second in-form rating of the season and see his 87 card rise to 89, with his position moving from right wing to striker. His base card costs 300,000 coins on PS4 and 250,000 on Xbox One, with his 88 Champions League item worth 500,000 on PS4 and 436,000 on Xbox One. An 88 RM in-form from TOTW 14 is priced at 708,000 on PS4 and 605,000 on Xbox One, with his crazy 97 Team of the Year card requiring 3.8 million on PS4 and 3.6 million on Xbox One.

Edinson Cavani (OVR 89 – SIF 91)

Mbappe wasn’t the only man to score a hat trick in the PSG victory, with Edinson Cavani also claiming three goals along with two assists. The romp keeps the Parisians’ 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, with two games in hand to boot.

Cavani is also set to receive a second in-form card of the season, and we expect his 89 overall to rise to 91. The Uruguayan’s base card requires 51,000 coins on PS4 and 47,750 on Xbox One, with his 90 Champions League item costing 107,000 on PS4 and 110,000 on Xbox One. A 90 in-form card from TOTW 9 is valued at 133,000 on PS4 and 147,000 on Xbox One, with a 91 UCL Road to the Final rating is worth 269,000 on PS4 and 270,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 19 prediction