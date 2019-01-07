FIFA 19 TOTW 17 predictions (Team of the Week 17)

One week into the New Year, and the football action doesn’t stop. Well, that’s not entirely true, with a few European countries enjoying a winter break at the minute. The German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A are off-duty, whilst action in France turned to cup action this week.

This leaves us with the midweek Premier League games as well as La Liga and Portuguese Primeira Liga when looking at who could make the FIFA 19 Team of the Week. A squad of 23 players will be released on Wednesday, January 9 at 6pm GMT, and you can challenge the side for a coin bonus on Ultimate Team. You can try to get the players for yourself by hunting in packs from the FUT Store or buy and sell them individually on the transfer market.

RealSport looks as who could make the starting 11 this time around,

Sergio Asenjo (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

A forgotten goalkeeper, Sergio Asenjo remains one of the finest in La Liga. The 29-year-old was on top form for Villarreal in their 0-0 draw with Eibar, making 13 saves in the second of their two fixtures this week. The tie keeps them just a point above the relegation zone, although Athletic Bilbao in 18th have a game in hand.

Asenjo’s match saving performance should see his 84 overall rating improve to a second in form card of 87. His base card will set you back 3,800 coins on PS4 and 4,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 86 in-form from TOTW 14 is worth 40,750 on PS4 and 38,250 on Xbox One.

Nathan Ake (OVR 79 – IF 82)

Nathan Ake has been one of Bournemouth’s finest players since moving from Chelsea in 2017, and the defender picked up his third goal of the season in the 3-3 draw with Watford. Although just a point, it keeps the Cherries in a good position in the Premier League, lying in 12th place and 11 points clear of relegation.

Dutch international Ake is likely to increase from a 79 gold rating to an in-form 82 this Wednesday. The centre back’s base card is valued around 700 coins on both consoles.

Raphael Varane (OVR 86 – IF 87)

It’s not been a good start to 2019 for Real Madrid, with Los Blancos failing to win either of their two La Liga fixtures this week. They started with a 2-2 draw with the struggling Villarreal, but at least centre back Raphael Varane got on the scoresheet. The World Cup winner has a big 2018 to live up to, but has at least got the New Year rolling with a goal.

Varane’s 86 rating should creep up by one to 87 this week, and you can pick up his base card for 180,000 coins on PS4 and 155,000 on Xbox One. His 87 Champions League item is priced at 358,000 on PS4 and 334,000 on Xbox One.

Eder Militao (OVR 75 – IF 80)

Over to Portugal now, and Porto kept hold of their grasp on top spot in the Primeira Liga with a 1-0 win over Desportivo Aves. Defender Eder Militao picked up the all-important goal, ensuring the Dragoes lead the division by three points with a game in hand.

Right back Militao is likely to move from right back to centre back if selected this week, with his rating improving from 75 to an in-form 80. The Brazilian’s base card costs 1,600 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One, his 76 Champions League item will set you back 2,400 on PS4 and 2,500 on Xbox One.

Leroy Sane (OVR 86 – SIF 88)

Manchester City had to defeat Liverpool to avoid falling further behind in the title race, and Pep Guardiola’s boys got the job done. Leroy Sane was the hero, as the German struck with 15 minutes to play to seal a 2-1 victory for the reigning champions.

Sane’s 86 overall rating should improve to 88 if he makes the Team of the Week, with the left winger already picking up one in-form card this season. His base card is worth 52,000 coins on PS4 and 43,000 on Xbox One, whilst an 87 Champions League item is valued at 94,000 on PS4 and 89,000 on Xbox One. His 87 in-form card from TOTW 10 requires 150,000 on PS4 and 157,000 on Xbox One.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

Bernardo Silva ran the show for Manchester City in that win over Liverpool, outplaying the opposition midfield and picking up the assist for Sergio Aguero to grab the opening goal. The victory cuts Liverpool’s lead to four points, opening up a great title race for the second half of the season.

Expect Bernardo to move from right wing to central midfield if he makes the TOTW, with his 84 overall likely to rise to an in-form 87. You can claim his base card for 4,100 coins on PS4 and 4,500 on Xbox One, whilst his 85 Champions League item is worth 19,250 on PS4 and 20,750 on Xbox One. As for his 86 in-form from TOTW 5, you will need 49,000 on PS4 and 57,000 on Xbox One.

Tomas Pina (OVR 76 – IF 81)

It’s been an incredible season for Deportivo Alaves, with the 2-1 win over Valencia taking the club into the top four. Central midfielder Tomas Pina grabbed the winner on the stroke of half time, seeing the Basque club leapfrog Real Madrid into the Champions League places.

Pina’s strike should see his 76 overall climb to an 81 in-form rating, and you can buy his base card for just 450 coins on either console.

Santi Cazorla (OVR 80 – SIF 85)

What a return to Spain it has been for Santi Cazorla. The midfielder has found his form and fitness once again following his move from Arsenal to former club Villarreal in the summer, with the Spaniard bagging a brace in the 2-2 draw with Real Madrid at the weekend.

Cazorla should move from central to left midfield this week, and you can pick up his base card for just 750 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One. His 83 in-form from TOTW 11 is worth 22,250 on PS4 and 22,750 on Xbox One.

Marko Arnautovic (OVR 82 – SIF 85)

Marko Arnautovic has encapsulated West Ham’s rise up the table this season, with the Austrian netting his six and seventh league goals of the campaign in the 2-2 draw with Brighton. West Ham just squeeze into the top half of the table with that draw, with the London club in tenth place on 29 points.

Arnautovic is in line for a second TOTW appearance of the season, and his overall rating should improve from 82 to an in-form 85 as a result. His base card will set you back 750 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One, with an 84 in-form from TOTW 5 worth 33,500 on PS4 and 40,250 on Xbox One.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 – SIF 92)

In a quiet week of action, Antoine Griezmann’s scintillating free kick against Sevilla could be enough to take him into the Team of the Week. The Frenchman’s whipped effort for Atletico Madrid came in a 1-1 draw, as Los Colchoneros lost ground to Barcelona in the title race and now trail the champions by five points.

Griezmann should see his 89 overall rise to an in-form 92 this week, with the striker’s base card costing 177,000 on PS4 and 150,000 on Xbox One. His 90 Champions League item is worth 332,000 on PS4 and 370,000 on Xbox One, whilst a 91 UCL Road to the Final card is valued at 960,000 on PS4 and 907,000 on Xbox One. His 91 in-form from TOTW 14 will need 765,000 coins on PS4 and 700,000 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Willian Jose (OVR 83 – IF 85)

We remain in Spain as Willian Jose grabbed a goal and assist for Real Sociedad as they piled more misery on Real Madrid in a 2-0 victory. It was a big victory for Sociedad, with the three points moving them away from the relegation zone and up to 12th in the division.

Jose should see his overall rating move from an 83 overall to an in-form 85 as a result, with the Brazilian’s base card costing 1,800 coins on PS4 and 1,900 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 18 prediction