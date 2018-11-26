FIFA 19 TOTW 11 predictions (Team of the Week 11)

As we build towards Christmas, domestic action across Europe is gathering pace once again, with no international breaks until spring. Over three months of the season have now passed, and league tables are an accurate reflection of the quality of the teams jostling for league standings.

Three unbeaten starts to the season became two in the Premier League this weekend, as Manchester City and Liverpool kept their incredible runs going, but the same couldn’t be said for Chelsea who suffered their first defeat after failing to get out of second gear against Tottenham at Wembley.

Bayern Munich’s struggles continued with a frustrating 3-3 draw with promoted side Fortuna Dusseldorf, meaning they lie in fifth position, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, who remain unbeaten.

The other undefeated teams across Europe include Juventus, who picked up a 2-0 routine victory over SPAL, and PSG who got the job done with a 1-0 win against Toulouse.

Over in Spain, things are much closer, with Sevilla the shock La Liga leaders. A draw between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid opened the door for the Sevillians, whilst Real Madrid are all the way down in sixth place, following a first ever loss to Eibar.

So, in an eventful return to club action, who could have snatched a spot in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week this time around? A squad of 23 players will be released on Ultimate Team at 6pm on Wednesday, November 28 at 6pm GMT. These men will receive special in-form ratings boosts for the next seven days, and can be challenged on FUT for a coin bonus. You can try to get hold of these players by finding them in packs from the store, or buy and sell them individually on the transfer market.

Bernd Leno (OVR 84 – IF 85)

The goalkeeping spot will be fiercely contested with both Bernd Leno and Crystal Palace’s Wayne Hennessey impressing in the Premier League this week. Leno’s Arsenal held on for a victory however, with the summer arrival making some vital saves in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

The German Leno should see his overall rating creep up by just one point to 85 this week, and you can pick up his base card on Ultimate Team for 6,100 coins on PS4 and 6,700 on Xbox One.

Daniel Caligiuri (OVR 80 – IF 83)

One of few true wing-backs, Daniel Caligiuri bombed up and down the right flank for Schalke as they claimed a 5-2 victory over Nurnberg. The Italian picked up two assists in the win, with the much needed three points taking the Royal Blues four points clear of the relegation spots.

Caligiuri’s 80 overall could be in line for a useful increase to 83 this week, with his base card costing 900 coins on both consoles. An 81 Champions League item is worth 3,400 on PS4 and 4,300 on Xbox One.

Lukasz Piszczek (OVR 81 – IF 83)

Borussia Dortmund extended their unbeaten start to the season to 12 games, with a 2-1 win over Mainz. Veteran right back Lukasz Piszczek grabbed the winner 14 minutes from time with an effort into the top corner, giving BVB a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Piszczek’s 81 overall should improve to 83 this week, with his normal gold card priced at 1,000 coins on both consoles. The Pole’s 82 Champions League item costs 7,900 coins on PS4 and 9,700 on Xbox One.

Jerome Roussillon (OVR 78 – IF 81)

Wolfsburg’s Jerome Roussillon completes the defence, with the left back grabbing the only goal in the surprise 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig. The three points takes Die Wolfe into the top half of the table, but still seven points behind Leipzig who lie in fourth place.

Roussillon is likely to improve from 78 to an in-form 81 this week. The Frenchman’s base card is priced at just 900 coins on PS4 and 950 on Xbox One.

Florian Thauvin (OVR 84 – IF 85)

One of the most consistent players in Europe for the past two-and-a-half seasons has been Florian Thauvin. The Frenchman’s poor spell at Newcastle seems a long time ago, with a hat-trick against Amiens for Marseille meaning he has 52 goals in all competitions since the start of 2016/17, plus a World Cup winner’s medal.

Right midfielder Thauvin should hop up from an 84 rating to 85 this Wednesday, with his base card worth 6,800 coins on PS4 and 6,500 on Xbox One.

Santi Cazorla (OVR 80 – IF 82)

It’s great to see Santi Cazorla back playing after an injury nightmare brought his time at Arsenal to a close. Back at former club Villarreal, Cazorla has incredibly found his form again, with the central midfielder picking up two assists in the 2-1 victory over Real Betis at the weekend.

Cazorla should improve from an 80 overall to an in-form 82 for his efforts, with the Spaniard’s base card costing 750 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One.

Dele Alli (OVR 84 – IF 85)

Tottenham showed they can compete with the big boys in the Premier League and brought Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season to an abrupt end with a 3-2 victory at Wembley. Dele Alli opened the scoring after just eight minutes, and his long pass to Heung-Min Son was then finished beautifully by the South Korean after a brilliant run.

Dele’s 84 overall rating is likely to improve by just one point to 85 on Wednesday. The attacking midfielder’s base card costs 7,300 coins on PS4 and 7,6000 on Xbox One, whilst his 85 Champions League item is worth 63,000 on PS4 and 64,000 on Xbox One.

Keita Balde (OVR 80 – IF 83)

With Leroy Sane ineligible for the TOTW due to his appearance last week, Keita Balde comes in after bagging himself two goals and an assist in Inter Milan’s routine 3-0 victory over Frosinone. They were the first goals in an Inter shirt for the Senegalese international, which see the Nerazzurri remain in third place, just a point off Napoli in second but still nine points adrift of leaders Juventus.

Balde’s position should move from right to left midfield this week, with his overall improving from 80 to 83. His base card costs 900 coins on both consoles with his 81 Champions League item worth 5,000 coins on PS4 and 5,200 on Xbox One.

Cristhian Stuani (OVR 80 – SIF 84)

A man in form, Cristhian Stuani hit a brace against Espanyol, to take his tally for the season to eight goals in ten games. His side Girona are flying in La Liga this term, sitting in seventh place and level on points with Real Madrid on 20, with Stuani scoring half of the team’s goals.

Uruguayan international Stuani has already received an in-form card this season, so his 80 overall should rise to 84 this time around. His base card is worth 450 coins on PS4 and 500 on Xbox One, with an 83 in-form from TOTW 4 costing 26,000 on PS4 and 26,750 on Xbox One.

Kevin Volland (OVR 81 – IF 83)

Kevin Volland is another man who has been consistent for a long time now, and the Bayer Leverkusen forward was in the goals again this weekend. The German scored both goals in the 2-0 victory over Stuttgart, as Die Werkself look to be turning a corner in their season, now up to 12th place after a difficult start to the campaign.

Volland’s goals should see his 81 overall climb to 83, and you can claim his base card on Ultimate Team for just 850 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (OVR 76 – SIF 83)

The arrival of Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri at Fulham brought optimism to Craven Cottage, and the new boss delivered in his first game in charge with a 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers Southampton. Star man Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed a brace to give the Cottagers just their second victory of the season, but it still wasn’t enough to take them off bottom spot.

The Serbian Mitrovic could also earn a second in-form card of the season, and we expect his 76 overall to reach 83. His base card is worth 400 coins on PS4 and 450 on Xbox One, whilst his 81 in-form from TOTW 5 costs 19,500 on PS4 and 21,500 on Xbox One.

RealSport's TOTW 11 prediction