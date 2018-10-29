Team of the Week (TOTW) 7 predictions

The domestic season is in full flow, and the results we are seeing around Europe are a true reflection where clubs are at the minute. Liverpool and Chelsea both bagged four goals in their wins over Cardiff and Burnley respectively, putting pressure on Manchester City to make it three clubs unbeaten in the Premier League as they face Spurs at Wembley on Monday night.

Barcelona poured more misery on Real Madrid in El Clasico, a 5-1 victory taking the Catalans top of the table and relegating their rivals down to ninth place and seven points behind. A 6-2 victory for Bayer Leverkusen over Werder Bremen was one of the shocks of the weekend, with the clubs separated by eight points before kick off.

A Cristiano Ronaldo brace saw Juventus seal a 2-1 victory over Empoli, giving them a six-point lead in Serie A, whilst PSG took their start to the Ligue 1 season to 11 straight wins with a 2-0 triumph over Marseille in Le Classique.

A squad of 23 players will be available on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team from 6pm GMT on Wednesday, 31 October for the next seven days. You can challenge the squad for a coin bonus, and if you what to get your hands on the players you can find them in packs from the FUT store or buy-and-sell them on the transfer market.

RealSport predicts the starting 11 for this week’s side.

Mathew Ryan (OVR 78 – IF 82)

Brighton continue to surprise in the Premier League, and their 1-0 victory over big spending Wolves took the Seagulls to within one point of their opponents and the top 10. They have goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to thank however, with the Australian making seven saves to hold on to the three points.

Ryan should rise from a 78 to an 82 in-form rating this week, and you can pick up his base card for 700 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One on the FUT transfer market.

Gianluca Mancini (OVR 70 – IF 78)

Gianluca Mancini had a perfect day for Atalanta against Parma, scoring, assisting and keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 win. La Dea have fought back to 12th in the Serie A table after a tough start, and are just three points off fifth place.

Mancini’s performance is likely to see him rise from a silver rating to a gold 78. The Italian defender costs 2,000 coins on PS4 and 2,5000 on Xbox One.

Diego Godin (OVR 90 – IF 91)

One of the finest defenders in the world, Diego Godin is no slouch in the opposition box either, scoring in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad. Atleti rise to fourth in the table, just two points behind front runners Barcelona.

Godin’s 90 overall will only creep up by one point to 91 if selected, with his base card currently priced at 66,000 coins on PS4 and 62,000 on Xbox One. A 91 Champions League item will set you back 157,000 on PS4 and 148,000 on Xbox One.

Joshua Brenet (OVR 74 – IF 79)

You may not be familiar with Hoffenheim man Joshua Brenet, but the left back grabbed a goal and assist at the weekend, in the 4-0 thrashing of Stuttgart. The Dutchman’s performance takes his side to eighth in the Bundesliga, four points outside the Champions League places.

Brenet’s position should move from left wing-back to a traditional left back this week, with his overall rising from 74 to an in-form 79. You can claim the defender for 700 coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 72 – IF 78)

Jadon Sancho has had a scintillating start to the season, so it's about time the new English international appeared in the Team of the Week. Two goals in the 2-2 draw for Borussia Dortmund against Hertha Berlin means the wide midfielder has five goals and eight assist in just eight games so far in the campaign.

Sancho should move from left to right midfield this week, with his 72 overall rising to a gold 78 in-form. You can pick up the five-star skiller for 4,300 coins on PS4 and 6,000 on Xbox One.

Pablo Sarabia (OVR 81 – IF 83)

Sevilla have had a great start to the season, and thanks to Pablo Sarabia they picked up their sixth victory of the campaign, keeping them third in La Liga. The midfielder scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Huesca, his 12th and 13th strikes so far this term.

Right midfielder Sarabia is likely to move from right to attacking midfield if he makes the TOTW, and we expect his 81 overall to improve to 83. His base card is valued at 800 coins on both consoles.

Kai Havertz (OVR 79 – IF 82)

Another quality midfielder, Kai Havertz continues to enhance his reputation. The young German scored twice in the 6-2 thriller for Bayer Leverkusen over high flyers Werder Bremen, which should get his side’s season back on track.

The 19-year-old Havertz should shift back into central midfield for the TOTW, with his 79 overall improving to 82. You can pick him up for 500 coins on PS4 and 650 on Xbox One.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 – IF 79)

Alphonso Davies is on his way to Bayern Munich in January, but he gave his all in his final game for the Vancouver Whitecaps, scoring both his side’s goals in the 2-1 win over Portland Timbers. It wasn’t enough to take his Canadian outfit to the play-offs however, as they missed out on the next phase by just two points.

Left midfielder Davies could be set for a big jump from 72 to 79 this week, with the 17-year-old speedster valued at 1,200 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One.

Iago Aspas (OVR 85 – IF 86)

It was a memorable weekend for Iago Aspas, who netted a hat trick the day after spending the night in hospital for the birth of his daughter. The Spaniard’s treble came in the 4-0 win over Eibar for Celta Vigo, although they remain just tenth in the La Liga table.

Aspas will improve by just one from 85 to 86 if selected, but his position should move from right wing to striker. You can pick up his gold base card for 14,000 coins on PS4 and 12,250 on Xbox One.

Luis Suarez (OVR 91 – IF 92)

Luis Suarez also hit a hat trick in Spain, but in a much bigger contest. Despite no Lionel Messi, Barcelona thumped Real Madrid 5-1 with Uruguayan superstar Suarez shining. Barca sit atop La Liga by just a point ahead of surprise package Alaves, but in this form and with Messi to return, you don’t see anyone catching them.

Suarez’s 91 overall will hop up to 92 this week, with his base card costing a hefty 387,000 coins on PS4 and 333,000 on Xbox One. His 92 Champions League card is over double that at 750,000 on PS4 and 900,000 on Xbox One.

Gyasi Zardes (OVR 73 – IF 79)

American Gyasi Zardes makes it three from three up front with hat tricks, with the Columbus Crew man dominating the 3-2 victory over Minnesota United. The victory ensured a playoff spot for the Crew, and they now face Wayne Rooney’s in-form DC United in the playoffs.

Zardes should rise from 73 to a 79 rating due to this match-winning performance, and he is a bargain on FUT with just 800 coins needed on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One to pick him up.

RealSport's Team of the Week 7 Prediction