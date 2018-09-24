Team of the Week (TOTW) 2 predictions

This week saw some one-sided matches across Europe with the likes of Burnley, Man City, Rangers and Sevilla all dishing out hammerings. Liverpool continued their perfect start to the season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Southampton while Chelsea dropped their first points this campaign against a resolute West Ham side. Celtic fell further behind leaders Hearts after a last-minute defeat to Kilmarnock and Barcelona could only manage a draw against Girona at the Nou Camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for a second week running after his red card in midweek and Ciro Immobile looks to have continued his excellent form from last season with two goals against Genoa. Bayern made it four wins from four with a 2-0 triumph over Schalke as Dortmund could only muster a draw against Hoffenheim and find themselves four points adrift so early in the season. Paris were another side to maintain a perfect record with former Stoke forward Eric Choupo-Moting on the scoresheet.

With a number of brilliant individual performances, who will have played themselves into this week FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week (TOTW) for the release of FIFA 19. 23 players will be selected and awarded in-form cards with boosted ratings and will be available in packs and on the transfer market on Wednesday, September 26. The TOTW will also be available to challenge in single player mode to earn yourself some extra coins.

Joe Hart (OVR 78 – IF 84)

England shot-stopper Joe Hart continued his good form against a confident Bournemouth team and kept up his record of making the most saves so far this season. Burnley’s 4-0 win was not as one-sided as the score-line suggests and Hart made a number of good saves with the England manager Gareth Southgate in attendance.

Burnley keeper Hart should see an early in-form rating of 84, his basic 78 card is available for 600 coins on PS4 and 700 coins on Xbox One.

Stuart Findlay (OVR 66 – IF 75)

Centre back Stuart Findlay was the hero as he scored late on to give Kilmarnock the three points against reigning champions Celtic. Kilmarnock have overtaken Celtic on goal difference after their win and they have Findlay to thank, the 23-year-old scored his first goal of the season and is halfway to his 2017-18 season tally.

Scottish defender Stuart Findlay is available for 200 coins on PS4 and 550 coins on Xbox One for his 66 OVR card, he should see a massive increase from 66 to 75 on his in-form card.

Walker Zimmerman (OVR 72 – IF 79)

Walker Zimmerman registered his first goals in the MLS as LAFC beat San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 and remain in the hunt for a play-off place. With just two international appearances since his debut against Jamaica in February 2017, Zimmerman will be hoping to break back in to the USA squad for their upcoming matches.

Zimmerman stands at 6’3” and boasts an 80-physical rating on his basic 72 card which is available for 600 coins on PS4 and 1,800 coins on Xbox One. The American defender is likely to receive an in-form card with a 79 rating.

Kieran Gibbs (OVR 77 – IF 82)

Former Arsenal left back Kieran Gibbs helped West Brom continue their winning form with his second goal of the season in their 2-0 win over Millwall. The Baggies are now unbeaten in five matches and have climbed up to third as they push for promotion. The win over Millwall also produced West Brom’s first clean sheet in the league this season with Gibbs an integral part of their defence.

Former England international Gibbs’ basic 77 card is available for 550 coins on PS4 and 650 coins on Xbox One and his in-form card should see a rating increase to 82.

Aaron Lennon (OVR 77 – IF 83)

Aaron Lennon was a constant menace for Burnley in their victory over Bournemouth at Turf Moor, providing the assist for Ashley Barnes’ second goal as well as registering his first of the season. Lennon’s blistering performance earned him the Man of the Match award as the 31-year-old winger looked close to his best.

Lennon should see his OVR boosted to 83, while his basic 77 card is available for 500 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One.

Ilkay Gundogan (OVR 84 – IF 88)

Ilkay Gundogan’s strong start to the season continued as he scored one and assisted one as reigning champions Manchester City routed Cardiff 5-0 in the Welsh capital. Gundogan was influential for the Citizens until he was replaced by Phil Foden, although he was lucky to avoid serious injury following a dangerous tackle from Joe Ralls.

Midfield maestro Gundogan’s 84 OVR card is available for 4,900 coins on PS4 and 7,800 on Xbox One and his in-form could reach up to 88.

Pablo Sarabia (OVR 81 – IF 86)

Pablo Sarabia produced a scintillating performance this weekend creating a host of chances for his side as they demolished Levante 6-2. The Spanish playmaker ended the match with three assists and a goal and was narrowly beaten to the Man of the Match award by teammate Wissam Ben Yedder who also features in TOTW.

The basic 81 OVR card for Sarabia is available for 800 coins on PS4 and 750 on Xbox One whilst his in-form is likely to be boosted from 81 to 86 OVR and see his position changed to the attacking midfield role he adopted against Levante.

Ibai Gomez (OVR 79 – IF 84)

28-year-old winger Ibai Gomez scored twice as Alaves thumped Rayo Vallecano away from home. The Spanish winger has scored three in his last two matches helping Alaves climb to third in La Liga after five matches. Gomez will be hoping to better the seven goals he managed last year after an excellent start to this season.

Gomez’s basic 79 OVR card is worth 750 coins on PS4 and 550 on Xbox One and his in form card will be rated at 84.

Iago Aspas (OVR 85 – IF 89)

Ex-Liverpool forward Iago Aspas has flourished since his return to Spain earning himself a national team call-up and he continued his form with two goals in an entertaining 3-3 draw with Real Valladolid. The 31-year-old now has four goals in his first five games this season for Celta Vigo as they see themselves sitting fourth in La Liga.

Iago Aspas already boasts an 85 OVR card that is available for 6,800 coins on PS4 and 8,400 on Xbox One and his in-form will be around the 89 OVR mark.

Wesley (OVR 75 – IF 82)

Brazilian striker Wesley was too hot to handle for Gent as the Brazilian striker bagged himself the match ball with a second-half hat trick. The 6’3” forward will be one to watch this season with the Club Brugge striker still just 21 years old. Look out for his Champions League card too on this season’s FIFA Ultimate Team.

Wesley could see his OVR boosted up to 82, his basic 75 card is available for 2,900 coins on both consoles.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 81 – IF 86)

Three goals and an assist earned French striker Wissam Ben Yedder the Man of the Match award as Sevilla ran out 6-2 winners against Levante, their second big win of the week having dispatched Standard Liege 5-1 on Thursday. Ben Yedder scored twice in the midweek victory and went one better as he registered his first three league goals of the season on Sunday.

Ben Yedder’s 81 OVR card is available for around 6,000 coins on both consoles however his in-form will excite FUT fans the most as it could see an OVR of 86 and up to 90 pace.

RealSport’s TOTW 2 prediction