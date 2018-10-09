header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

09 Oct 2018

FIFA 19: Tallest Centre Backs (CB)

FIFA 19: Tallest Centre Backs (CB)

Height at centre back is perhaps more important than anywhere else. Physicality and aerial ability are musts at the position. Who are the tallest centre backs in FIFA 19?

Jump To
link decal

How to choose the tallest centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19 career mode

link decal

Aleksandar Vukotic (OVR 66 - POT 72)

link decal

Matt Casey (OVR 53 - POT 73)

link decal

﻿ Axel Sjoberg (OVR 69 - POT 70)

link decal

Abdoul Ba (OVR 67 - POT 70)

link decal

Harry Souttar (OVR 61 - POT 78)

link decal

Oliver O'Dwyer (OVR 56 - POT 69)

link decal

Naldo (OVR 86 - POT 86)

link decal

Jannik Vestergaard (OVR 80 - POT 81)

link decal

Yevhen Khacheridi (OVR 76 - POT 76)

link decal

Aden Flint (OVR 75 - POT 76)

link decal

All centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19 6'6" or taller

Size at centre back is always vital. The ability to muscle attackers off the ball, clear crosses, and simply intimidate opponents is always good. Height at the position can also lead them posing an attacking threat at set pieces too.

How to choose the tallest centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19 career mode

In this article we are looking at tall centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19 career mode. These players are 6'5" or taller. They will ideally have good strength and heading accuracy, along with strong defensive stats and good stamina. Unfortunately, you can't search for height in FIFA 19. Luckily you don't need to worry as we have found the tallest centre backs in FIFA 19.

See table below for ALL the tallest centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19

Aleksandar Vukotic (OVR 66 - POT 72)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: Waasland-Beveren

Country: Serbia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 89 strength, 68 heading accuracy, 65 marking

Cost: £1.1 million

Wage: £3,000 a week

Aleksandar Vukotic moved to Waasland-Beveren this summer after starting his career with FK Krupa in Bosnia Herzegovina. With close to 80 appearances at professional level, Vukotic is gaining experience, and with seven goals to his name, he is a clear goal threat from set pieces. 

In FIFA 19 Vukotic has terrific strength (89) and promising defensive stats of 65 marking, 65 interceptions. They will grow as the Serb improves from a 65 overall to a 72 potential, meaning the defender will cost just over £1 million with wages of £3,000 a week in January.  

Matt Casey (OVR 53 - POT 73)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 18

Position: CB

Club: Portsmouth

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 68 strength, 60 jumping, 57 sprint speed

Cost: £266,000

Wage: £880 a week

Matt Casey came up through Portsmouth's youth system, though is yet to make his senior debut for them. The 18-year-old is currently out on loan at Gosport Borough in the Southern Premier Division South.

The 6'8" centre back has a starting overall of just 53, but aged 18 he can still grow to a useful 73 potential. 68 strength, 60 jumping and 57 speed cost just £266,000 with wages of £880 a week.

﻿Axel Sjoberg (OVR 69 - POT 70)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 27

Position: CB

Club: Colorado Rapids

Country: Sweden

Work rate: Low/High

Best stats: 88 strength, 74 aggression, 71 heading accuracy

Cost: £1.3 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Axel Sjoberg started his career with Helenelunds in Sweden, before going to Marquette University in Wisconsin where he played for three years. He played semi-pro in the American lower leagues before joining the Colorado Rapids in 2015, where he has made 77 appearances, scoring three times. He is uncapped at any level by Sweden.

In FIFA 19 Sjoberg has terrific strength (88), with other useful stats of 74 aggression and 71 heading accuracy. Those take the Swede to a 69 overall which can still creep up to 70. The 27-year-old will cost you £1.3 million with wages of £4,000 a week. 

Abdoul Ba (OVR 67 - POT 70)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 24

Position: CB

Club: Auxerre

Country: Mauritania

Work rate: Low/Low

Best stats: 90 strength, 71 heading accuracy, 70 standing tackle

Cost: £1.4 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Abdoul Ba came up through the Lens youth system, making his debut with them in 2014 and playing 39 games. He moved to Auxerre in 2017 and scored his first senior goal with them. He has been capped 24 times by Mauritania and is the current captain of the side.

Ba has impressive strength (90) along with 71 heading accuracy and 70 standing tackle. A 67 overall and 70 potential costs £1.4 million with wages of £4,000 a week. 

Harry Souttar (OVR 61 - POT 78)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 19

Position: CB

Club: Stoke City

Country: Scotland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 74 strength, 73 jumping, 62 sliding tackle

Cost: £1.1 million

Wage: £3,000 a week

Harry Souttar came up through the Dundee United youth system, making his debut in May 2016. He played just two senior games for Dundee, scoring once, before agreeing a move to Stoke City in 2016. He has been capped at U19 level by Scotland.

Souttar has terrific potential, with the ability to improve from 61 up to a 78 overall player. His current stats of 74 strength, 73 jumping and 62 sliding tackle cost £1.1 million and wages of £3,000 a week.

Oliver O'Dwyer (OVR 56 - POT 69)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 21

Position: CB

Club: Crystal Palace

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 76 strength, 60 stand tackle, 59 marking

Cost: £356,000

Wage: £4,000 a week

Oliver O'Dwyer joined Crystal Palace from Reading in 2014. He is yet to play for the senior team but has captained the U18s, and if he can put his injury troubles behind him he can go on and pick up some first team appearances. 

O'Dwyer's 56 overall can climb to a 69 potential, making him cost just £356,000 and wages of £4,000 a week. With stats of 76 strength, 60 standing tackle and 59 marking coupled with his immense height, the 21-year-old may be worth taking a punt on. 

Naldo (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 36

Position: CB

Club: Schalke

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 94 heading accuracy, 92 shot power, 90 stand tackle

Cost: £12.6 million

Wage: £40,000 a week

Naldo started his career with RS Futebol in Brazil in 2002 and made the move to Europe in 2005 with Werder Bremen. He played 173 times for them before a move to Wolfsburg and then in 2016 to Schalke, where he has made 57 appearances and scored 8 times. He has been capped by Brazil four times.

The veteran defender is still a quality player. He is excellent in the air (94 heading accuracy) and reliable at the back (90 stand tackle, 86 marking, 85 slide tackle, 83 interceptions). £12.6 million and wages of £37,000 a week can steal the 36-year-old before he retires, getting you his 86 overall. 

Jannik Vestergaard (OVR 80 - POT 81)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 26

Position: CB

Club: Southampton

Country: Denmark

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 94 strength, 87 heading accuracy, 85 interceptions

Cost: £16.8 million

Wage: £48,000 a week

Jannik Vestergaard started his career with Hoffenheim, making his debut in 2011. He moved to Werder Bremen in 2015 and then Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 before moving to Southampton this summer.

In FIFA 19 Vestergaard is a very strong defender (94 strength). He has good defensive stats (85 interceptions, 84 stand tackle, 78 slide tackle, 77 marking) and is an aerial threat too (87 heading accuracy). You will need to wait until January to move for the Danish international, where he will cost £16.8 million and wages of £48,000 week, getting you his 80 overall and 81 potential. 

Yevhen Khacheridi (OVR 76 - POT 76)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 31

Position: CB

Club: PAOK

Country: Ukraine

Work rate: Low/Medium

Best stats: 85 strength, 82 aggression, 81 heading accuracy

Cost: £7.4 million

Wage: £880 a week

Yevhen Khacheridi started his career in the Dynamo Kyiv youth system but made his debut for Olkom Melitopol in 2005. He returned to Kyiv in 2008 and ended up playing 150 games for them before moving to PAOK this summer. He has won 51 caps for Ukraine, scoring three times.

In FIFA 19 Khacheridi is a solid defender. He has good strength (85) and heading accuracy (81) as well as solid defensive stats (81 stand tackle, 74 marking, 72 slide tackle, 71 interceptions). You must hold off until January to pay the £7.4 million for him, with wages of £880 a week. 

Aden Flint (OVR 75 - POT 76)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 29

Position: CB

Club: Middlesbrough

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 90 strength, 83 heading accuracy, 79 aggression

Cost: £7.9 million

Wage: £43,000 a week

Aden Flint made his senior debut with Alfreton Town in 2008, making 100 appearances before moving to Swindon Town and then Bristol City. He stayed in Bristol for five years, playing 209 games before moving to Middlesbrough this summer.

Flint is an extremely strong player (90 strength) and has good jumping (74) ability for such a tall player. His heading is solid (83 heading accuracy) too. He isn't a brilliant defender (74 marking, 74 slide tackle, 72 interceptions, 70 stand tackle) though, but will be a good option for a lot of Premier League and Championship teams. The 29-year-old is another new signing who you have to wait to move for, with the defender costing £7.9 million and £43,000 a week wages. 

All centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19 6'6" or taller

Player Height Age Pos Club Country Cost Wage OVR POT
Matt Casey6'8"18CBPortsmouthEngland£266k£8805373
Aleksandar Vukotic6'8"22CBWaasland-BeverenSerbia£1.1m£3k6672
Axel Sjoberg6'7"27CBColorado RapidsSweden1.3m£4k6970
Harry Souttar6'7"19CBStoke CityScotland1.1m£3k6178
Oliver O'Dwyer6'7"20CBCrystal PalaceEngland£356k£4k5669
Abdoul Ba6'7"24CBAuxerreMauritania£1.4m£4k6770
Omar Sowunmi6'6"22CBYeovil TownEngland£803k£2k6469
Jannik Vestergaard6'6"25CBSouthamptonDenmark£16.8m£48k8081
Yevhen Khacheridi6'6"30CBPAOKUkraine£7.4m£8807676
Anton Kresic6'6"22CBCremoneseCroatia£1.1m£5k6575
Rasmus Minor6'6"30CBHobroDenmark£253k£2k6262
Enes Sipovic6'6"27CBOhod ClubBosnia Herzegovina£759k£5k6566
Sven Kopp6'6"23CB RBJahn RegensburgGermany£501k£2k6169
Stefan Antonijevic6'6"29CBLillestromUSA£264k£1k6262
Naldo6'6"35CBSchalkeBrazil£12.8m£40k8686
Dan Burn6'6"26CBWigan AthleticEngland£2.6m£25k7173
Frederik Tingager6'6"25CBEintracht BraunschweigDenmark£805k£8806569
Tin Plavotic6'6"21CBBristol CityCroatia£351k£4k5869
Johan Hammar6'6"24CBHackenSweden£479k£8806270
Abdoulaye Ba6'6"27CBRayo VallecanoSenegal£7.8m£16k7375
Pape Cisse6'6"22CBOlympiakosSenegal£8.8m£8807282
Gordan Bunoza6'6"30CB LBIncheon UnitedBosnia Herzegovina£743k£3k6868
Dino Peric6'6"23CBDinamo ZagrebCroatia£1m£8806469
Jovan Vidovic6'6"29CBMeppenSlovenia£537k£8806465
Sonni Nattestad6'6"23CBHorsensFaroe Islands£680k£1k6270
Benedikt Rocker6'6"28CBBrøndbyGermany£2.2m£16k7171
Aden Flint6'6"28CBMiddlesbroughEngland£7.9m£43k7576
Lucas Acevedo6'6"26CBSan Martin TucumanArgentina£906k£3k6669
Harisson Marcelin6'6"18CBAuxerreFrance£512k£8805874
Leo Lacroix6'6"26CBHamburgSwitzerland£3.7m£17k7176
Kristoffer Ajer6'5"20CBCelticNorway£7m£21k7280
Lasse Sobiech6'5"27CBKölnGermany£6.3m£17k7474
Alcala6'5"29CBGironaSpain£9.2m£24k7575
Declan Gallagher6'5"27CBLivingstonScotland£402k£1k6163
Mohamed Naamani6'5"27CBAl FatehAlgeria£797k£7k6567
Sebastian Coates6'5"27CBSportingUruguay£38.3m£17k8283
Ross Sykes6'5"19CBAccrington StanleyEngland£543k£8805972
Aleksandar Jovanovic6'5"28CBJeju UnitedAustralia£495k£2k6565
Omar Gonzalez6'5"29CBClub AtlasUSA£4.6m£18k7373
Steven Ruprecht6'5"31CBFortuna KölnGermany£766k£8806868
Gustav Valsvik6'5"25CBEintracht BraunschweigNorway£2.7m£8807075
David Wheater6'5"31CBBolton WanderersEngland£2m£7k7070
Sean Raggett6'5"24CBRotherham UnitedEngland£1.1m£12k6773
Bartosz Salamon6'5"27CBFrosinonePoland£2.4m£9k7172
Christian Burgess6'5"26CBPortsmouthEngland£923k£3k6569
Atinc Nukan6'5"24CBRB LeipzigTurkey£4.8m£21k7178
Lukasz Szukała6'5"34CBAnkaragucuPoland£1.3m£13k7171
Charlie Goode6'5"22CBScunthorpe UnitedEngland£772k£2k6370
Dan-Axel Zagadou6'5"19CB LBBorussia DortmundFrance£4.2m£11k6983
Tosin Adarabioyo6'5"20CB RBWest Bromwich AlbionEngland£2.4m£6k6579
Pontus Jansson6'5"27CBLeeds UnitedSweden£13m£40k7678
Solomon Kvirkvelia6'5"26CBLokomotiv MoscowGeorgia£16.3m£8807680
Jamie McCombe6'5"35CBLincoln CityEngland£15k£1k5353
Sebastian Prodl6'5"31CBWatfordAustria£7.5m£39k7575
Ben Nugent6'5"24CBStevenageEngland£434k£2k6164
Patric Pfeiffer6'5"18CB LBHamburgGermany£930k£1k6179
Jack Elliott6'5"22CBPhiladelphia UnionEngland£1.4m£4k6873
Alex Crognale6'5"23CBColumbus CrewUSA£1m£2k6573
Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr6'5"24CBCharlton AthleticFrance£1.5m£6k6773
Ryan Inniss6'5"23CBDundeeEngland£1.1m£10k6673
Florian Ballas6'5"25CBDynamo DresdenGermany£2.8m£11k7073
Mateo Pavlovic6'5"28CB STAngersCroatia£9.1m£20k7475
Salif Sane6'5"27CB CDMSchalkeSenegal£22.4m£33k8181
Sonny Bradley6'5"26CBLuton TownEngland£1.2m£6k6768
Jannik Borgmann6'5"20CB LBPreuben MunsterGermany£232k£8805866
Christopher Jullien6'5"25CBToulouseFrance£12.8m£21k7579
Oleksiy Dytyatev6'5"29CBCracoviaUkraine£190k£9686060
Kendall Waston6'5"30CBVancouver WhitecapsCosta Rica£5.5m£7k7474
Mirlind Kryeziu6'5"21CBZurichSwitzerland£472k£1k6071
Daniel Jarl6'5"26CBSiriusSweden£379k£8806265
Ryan Tafazolli6'5"26CBPeterborough UnitedEngland£1.3m£6k6770
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy