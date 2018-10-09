FIFA 19: Tallest Centre Backs (CB)

Size at centre back is always vital. The ability to muscle attackers off the ball, clear crosses, and simply intimidate opponents is always good. Height at the position can also lead them posing an attacking threat at set pieces too.

How to choose the tallest centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19 career mode

In this article we are looking at tall centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19 career mode. These players are 6'5" or taller. They will ideally have good strength and heading accuracy, along with strong defensive stats and good stamina. Unfortunately, you can't search for height in FIFA 19. Luckily you don't need to worry as we have found the tallest centre backs in FIFA 19.

See table below for ALL the tallest centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19

Aleksandar Vukotic (OVR 66 - POT 72)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: Waasland-Beveren

Country: Serbia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 89 strength, 68 heading accuracy, 65 marking

Cost: £1.1 million

Wage: £3,000 a week

Aleksandar Vukotic moved to Waasland-Beveren this summer after starting his career with FK Krupa in Bosnia Herzegovina. With close to 80 appearances at professional level, Vukotic is gaining experience, and with seven goals to his name, he is a clear goal threat from set pieces.

In FIFA 19 Vukotic has terrific strength (89) and promising defensive stats of 65 marking, 65 interceptions. They will grow as the Serb improves from a 65 overall to a 72 potential, meaning the defender will cost just over £1 million with wages of £3,000 a week in January.

Matt Casey (OVR 53 - POT 73)

Height: 6'8"

Age: 18

Position: CB

Club: Portsmouth

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 68 strength, 60 jumping, 57 sprint speed

Cost: £266,000

Wage: £880 a week

Matt Casey came up through Portsmouth's youth system, though is yet to make his senior debut for them. The 18-year-old is currently out on loan at Gosport Borough in the Southern Premier Division South.

The 6'8" centre back has a starting overall of just 53, but aged 18 he can still grow to a useful 73 potential. 68 strength, 60 jumping and 57 speed cost just £266,000 with wages of £880 a week.

﻿Axel Sjoberg (OVR 69 - POT 70)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 27

Position: CB

Club: Colorado Rapids

Country: Sweden

Work rate: Low/High

Best stats: 88 strength, 74 aggression, 71 heading accuracy

Cost: £1.3 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Axel Sjoberg started his career with Helenelunds in Sweden, before going to Marquette University in Wisconsin where he played for three years. He played semi-pro in the American lower leagues before joining the Colorado Rapids in 2015, where he has made 77 appearances, scoring three times. He is uncapped at any level by Sweden.

In FIFA 19 Sjoberg has terrific strength (88), with other useful stats of 74 aggression and 71 heading accuracy. Those take the Swede to a 69 overall which can still creep up to 70. The 27-year-old will cost you £1.3 million with wages of £4,000 a week.

Abdoul Ba (OVR 67 - POT 70)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 24

Position: CB

Club: Auxerre

Country: Mauritania

Work rate: Low/Low

Best stats: 90 strength, 71 heading accuracy, 70 standing tackle

Cost: £1.4 million

Wage: £4,000 a week

Abdoul Ba came up through the Lens youth system, making his debut with them in 2014 and playing 39 games. He moved to Auxerre in 2017 and scored his first senior goal with them. He has been capped 24 times by Mauritania and is the current captain of the side.

Ba has impressive strength (90) along with 71 heading accuracy and 70 standing tackle. A 67 overall and 70 potential costs £1.4 million with wages of £4,000 a week.

Harry Souttar (OVR 61 - POT 78)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 19

Position: CB

Club: Stoke City

Country: Scotland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 74 strength, 73 jumping, 62 sliding tackle

Cost: £1.1 million

Wage: £3,000 a week

Harry Souttar came up through the Dundee United youth system, making his debut in May 2016. He played just two senior games for Dundee, scoring once, before agreeing a move to Stoke City in 2016. He has been capped at U19 level by Scotland.

Souttar has terrific potential, with the ability to improve from 61 up to a 78 overall player. His current stats of 74 strength, 73 jumping and 62 sliding tackle cost £1.1 million and wages of £3,000 a week.

Oliver O'Dwyer (OVR 56 - POT 69)

Height: 6'7"

Age: 21

Position: CB

Club: Crystal Palace

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 76 strength, 60 stand tackle, 59 marking

Cost: £356,000

Wage: £4,000 a week

Oliver O'Dwyer joined Crystal Palace from Reading in 2014. He is yet to play for the senior team but has captained the U18s, and if he can put his injury troubles behind him he can go on and pick up some first team appearances.

O'Dwyer's 56 overall can climb to a 69 potential, making him cost just £356,000 and wages of £4,000 a week. With stats of 76 strength, 60 standing tackle and 59 marking coupled with his immense height, the 21-year-old may be worth taking a punt on.

Naldo (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 36

Position: CB

Club: Schalke

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 94 heading accuracy, 92 shot power, 90 stand tackle

Cost: £12.6 million

Wage: £40,000 a week

Naldo started his career with RS Futebol in Brazil in 2002 and made the move to Europe in 2005 with Werder Bremen. He played 173 times for them before a move to Wolfsburg and then in 2016 to Schalke, where he has made 57 appearances and scored 8 times. He has been capped by Brazil four times.

The veteran defender is still a quality player. He is excellent in the air (94 heading accuracy) and reliable at the back (90 stand tackle, 86 marking, 85 slide tackle, 83 interceptions). £12.6 million and wages of £37,000 a week can steal the 36-year-old before he retires, getting you his 86 overall.

Jannik Vestergaard (OVR 80 - POT 81)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 26

Position: CB

Club: Southampton

Country: Denmark

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 94 strength, 87 heading accuracy, 85 interceptions

Cost: £16.8 million

Wage: £48,000 a week

Jannik Vestergaard started his career with Hoffenheim, making his debut in 2011. He moved to Werder Bremen in 2015 and then Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 before moving to Southampton this summer.

In FIFA 19 Vestergaard is a very strong defender (94 strength). He has good defensive stats (85 interceptions, 84 stand tackle, 78 slide tackle, 77 marking) and is an aerial threat too (87 heading accuracy). You will need to wait until January to move for the Danish international, where he will cost £16.8 million and wages of £48,000 week, getting you his 80 overall and 81 potential.

Yevhen Khacheridi (OVR 76 - POT 76)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 31

Position: CB

Club: PAOK

Country: Ukraine

Work rate: Low/Medium

Best stats: 85 strength, 82 aggression, 81 heading accuracy

Cost: £7.4 million

Wage: £880 a week

Yevhen Khacheridi started his career in the Dynamo Kyiv youth system but made his debut for Olkom Melitopol in 2005. He returned to Kyiv in 2008 and ended up playing 150 games for them before moving to PAOK this summer. He has won 51 caps for Ukraine, scoring three times.

In FIFA 19 Khacheridi is a solid defender. He has good strength (85) and heading accuracy (81) as well as solid defensive stats (81 stand tackle, 74 marking, 72 slide tackle, 71 interceptions). You must hold off until January to pay the £7.4 million for him, with wages of £880 a week.

Aden Flint (OVR 75 - POT 76)

Height: 6'6"

Age: 29

Position: CB

Club: Middlesbrough

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 90 strength, 83 heading accuracy, 79 aggression

Cost: £7.9 million

Wage: £43,000 a week

Aden Flint made his senior debut with Alfreton Town in 2008, making 100 appearances before moving to Swindon Town and then Bristol City. He stayed in Bristol for five years, playing 209 games before moving to Middlesbrough this summer.

Flint is an extremely strong player (90 strength) and has good jumping (74) ability for such a tall player. His heading is solid (83 heading accuracy) too. He isn't a brilliant defender (74 marking, 74 slide tackle, 72 interceptions, 70 stand tackle) though, but will be a good option for a lot of Premier League and Championship teams. The 29-year-old is another new signing who you have to wait to move for, with the defender costing £7.9 million and £43,000 a week wages.

All centre backs (CB) in FIFA 19 6'6" or taller