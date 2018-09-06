header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

06 Sep 2018

FIFA 19 Soundtrack: Listen to all the official songs

FIFA 19 Soundtrack: Listen to all the official songs

Preparing for FIFA 19? This is the place to start with all the tracks from the upcoming game.

Jump To
link decal

FIFA 19 Soundtrack official Spotify playlist

link decal

Complete FIFA 19 Soundtrack

link decal

﻿ Full soundtrack videos

﻿FIFA 19 is just round the corner and we can’t wait. The new soundtrack builds even more excitement for the new EA Sports game. Each title in recent years has become synonymous with its music. Whether it be Dangerous by The xx last year, Raging from Kygo in FIFA 17, Kids by MGMT on FIFA 09, Muse’s Supermassive Black Hole from FIFA 07 or smash hit Complicated by Avril Lavigne all the way back on FIFA 2003, whenever that song plays it teleports you back to playing the game.

So, what will be the earworms from the upcoming FIFA 19? RealSport looks at all the songs you'll be singing along to this year. 

FIFA 19 Soundtrack official Spotify playlist

Complete FIFA 19 Soundtrack

Artist Song Nation
Andreya TrianaBeautiful PeopleUnited Kingdom
Atomic Drum AssemblyIsland LifeUnited Kingdom
BakarBig DreamsUnited Kingdom
Bantu & Dr. ChaiiJackie ChanZimbabwe
BasTribe feat. J. ColeUnited States
BC UnidosTake It Easy (feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky)Sweden
BearsonIt's Not This (feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan)Norway
Billie Eilishyou should see me in a crownUnited States
Bob MosesHeaven Only KnowsCanada
BroodsPeachNew Zealand
Bugzy MaloneOrdinary People (feat. JP Cooper)United Kingdom
Childish GambinoFeels Like SummerUnited States
Confidence ManOut The WindowAustralia
Courtney BarnettCity Looks PrettyAustralia
Crystal FightersAnother LevelUnited Kingdom/Spain
Death Cab for CutieGold RushUnited States
Easy LifePocketsUnited Kingdom
GhaliHabibiItaly
Gizmo Varillas & BaioLosing You (Baio Remix)Spain/United States
GorillazSorcererzUnited Kingdom
Husky LoopsEverytime I Run (feat. MEI & Count Counsellor)United Kingdom
Jacob BanksLove Ain’t EnoughUnited Kingdom
JungleBeat 54 (All Good Now)United Kingdom
Kojey RadicalWater (with Mahalia & Swindle)United Kingdom
LADAMAPorro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)Brazil/Colombia/Venezuela/United States
Lao RaPa’lanteColombia
LogicWarm It Up (feat. Young Sinatra)United States
LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo)GeniusUnited Kingdom/Australia/United States
MansionairViolet CityAustralia
No/MeConsistentUnited States
NoMBeDrama (feat. Big Data)Germany/United States
Ocean WisdomTom & JerryUnited Kingdom
OctavianLightningUnited Kingdom
Peggy GouIt Makes You Forget (Itgehane)South Korea
Sam FenderPlay GodUnited Kingdom
StealthTruth IsUnited Kingdom
Stereo HoneyWhere No One Knows Your NameUnited Kingdom
SUN SILVABlue LightUnited Kingdom
Tom MischGood To Be Home (feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff)United Kingdom
Tove StyrkeSwaySweden
Wovoka Gentle1000 Opera Singers Working In StarbucksUnited Kingdom
Yolanda Be CoolMusika (feat. Kwanzaa Posse)Australia/South Africa
Young FathersBorder GirlUnited Kingdom

﻿Full soundtrack videos

Like what you hear? Here are all the available videos for the song's on the FIFA soundtrack.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy