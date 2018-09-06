FIFA 19 Soundtrack: Listen to all the official songs

﻿FIFA 19 is just round the corner and we can’t wait. The new soundtrack builds even more excitement for the new EA Sports game. Each title in recent years has become synonymous with its music. Whether it be Dangerous by The xx last year, Raging from Kygo in FIFA 17, Kids by MGMT on FIFA 09, Muse’s Supermassive Black Hole from FIFA 07 or smash hit Complicated by Avril Lavigne all the way back on FIFA 2003, whenever that song plays it teleports you back to playing the game.

So, what will be the earworms from the upcoming FIFA 19? RealSport looks at all the songs you'll be singing along to this year.

FIFA 19 Soundtrack official Spotify playlist

Complete FIFA 19 Soundtrack

Artist Song Nation Andreya Triana Beautiful People United Kingdom Atomic Drum Assembly Island Life United Kingdom Bakar Big Dreams United Kingdom Bantu & Dr. Chaii Jackie Chan Zimbabwe Bas Tribe feat. J. Cole United States BC Unidos Take It Easy (feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky) Sweden Bearson It's Not This (feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan) Norway Billie Eilish you should see me in a crown United States Bob Moses Heaven Only Knows Canada Broods Peach New Zealand Bugzy Malone Ordinary People (feat. JP Cooper) United Kingdom Childish Gambino Feels Like Summer United States Confidence Man Out The Window Australia Courtney Barnett City Looks Pretty Australia Crystal Fighters Another Level United Kingdom/Spain Death Cab for Cutie Gold Rush United States Easy Life Pockets United Kingdom Ghali Habibi Italy Gizmo Varillas & Baio Losing You (Baio Remix) Spain/United States Gorillaz Sorcererz United Kingdom Husky Loops Everytime I Run (feat. MEI & Count Counsellor) United Kingdom Jacob Banks Love Ain’t Enough United Kingdom Jungle Beat 54 (All Good Now) United Kingdom Kojey Radical Water (with Mahalia & Swindle) United Kingdom LADAMA Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix) Brazil/Colombia/Venezuela/United States Lao Ra Pa’lante Colombia Logic Warm It Up (feat. Young Sinatra) United States LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) Genius United Kingdom/Australia/United States Mansionair Violet City Australia No/Me Consistent United States NoMBe Drama (feat. Big Data) Germany/United States Ocean Wisdom Tom & Jerry United Kingdom Octavian Lightning United Kingdom Peggy Gou It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) South Korea Sam Fender Play God United Kingdom Stealth Truth Is United Kingdom Stereo Honey Where No One Knows Your Name United Kingdom SUN SILVA Blue Light United Kingdom Tom Misch Good To Be Home (feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff) United Kingdom Tove Styrke Sway Sweden Wovoka Gentle 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks United Kingdom Yolanda Be Cool Musika (feat. Kwanzaa Posse) Australia/South Africa Young Fathers Border Girl United Kingdom

﻿Full soundtrack videos

Like what you hear? Here are all the available videos for the song's on the FIFA soundtrack.