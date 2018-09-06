FIFA 19 Soundtrack: Listen to all the official songs

FIFA 19 is just round the corner and we can’t wait. The new soundtrack builds even more excitement for the new EA Sports game. Each title in recent years has become synonymous with its music. Whether it be Dangerous by The xx last year, Raging from Kygo in FIFA 17, Kids by MGMT on FIFA 09, Muse’s Supermassive Black Hole from FIFA 07 or smash hit Complicated by Avril Lavigne all the way back on FIFA 2003, whenever that song plays it teleports you back to playing the game.
So, what will be the earworms from the upcoming FIFA 19? RealSport looks at all the songs you'll be singing along to this year.
FIFA 19 Soundtrack official Spotify playlist
Complete FIFA 19 Soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Nation
|Andreya Triana
|Beautiful People
|United Kingdom
|Atomic Drum Assembly
|Island Life
|United Kingdom
|Bakar
|Big Dreams
|United Kingdom
|Bantu & Dr. Chaii
|Jackie Chan
|Zimbabwe
|Bas
|Tribe feat. J. Cole
|United States
|BC Unidos
|Take It Easy (feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky)
|Sweden
|Bearson
|It's Not This (feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan)
|Norway
|Billie Eilish
|you should see me in a crown
|United States
|Bob Moses
|Heaven Only Knows
|Canada
|Broods
|Peach
|New Zealand
|Bugzy Malone
|Ordinary People (feat. JP Cooper)
|United Kingdom
|Childish Gambino
|Feels Like Summer
|United States
|Confidence Man
|Out The Window
|Australia
|Courtney Barnett
|City Looks Pretty
|Australia
|Crystal Fighters
|Another Level
|United Kingdom/Spain
|Death Cab for Cutie
|Gold Rush
|United States
|Easy Life
|Pockets
|United Kingdom
|Ghali
|Habibi
|Italy
|Gizmo Varillas & Baio
|Losing You (Baio Remix)
|Spain/United States
|Gorillaz
|Sorcererz
|United Kingdom
|Husky Loops
|Everytime I Run (feat. MEI & Count Counsellor)
|United Kingdom
|Jacob Banks
|Love Ain’t Enough
|United Kingdom
|Jungle
|Beat 54 (All Good Now)
|United Kingdom
|Kojey Radical
|Water (with Mahalia & Swindle)
|United Kingdom
|LADAMA
|Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)
|Brazil/Colombia/Venezuela/United States
|Lao Ra
|Pa’lante
|Colombia
|Logic
|Warm It Up (feat. Young Sinatra)
|United States
|LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo)
|Genius
|United Kingdom/Australia/United States
|Mansionair
|Violet City
|Australia
|No/Me
|Consistent
|United States
|NoMBe
|Drama (feat. Big Data)
|Germany/United States
|Ocean Wisdom
|Tom & Jerry
|United Kingdom
|Octavian
|Lightning
|United Kingdom
|Peggy Gou
|It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
|South Korea
|Sam Fender
|Play God
|United Kingdom
|Stealth
|Truth Is
|United Kingdom
|Stereo Honey
|Where No One Knows Your Name
|United Kingdom
|SUN SILVA
|Blue Light
|United Kingdom
|Tom Misch
|Good To Be Home (feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff)
|United Kingdom
|Tove Styrke
|Sway
|Sweden
|Wovoka Gentle
|1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks
|United Kingdom
|Yolanda Be Cool
|Musika (feat. Kwanzaa Posse)
|Australia/South Africa
|Young Fathers
|Border Girl
|United Kingdom
Full soundtrack videos
Like what you hear? Here are all the available videos for the song's on the FIFA soundtrack.