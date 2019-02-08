FIFA 19: Serie A Ratings Refresh Predictions

It’s been an eventful first half of the season, and after a busy January transfer window, we can all take a moment and look at which players really outdid themselves. Italy’s league table may look like any other recent season, with Juventus way out in front, but there have been other interesting stories.

In the race for the top four, no less than eight teams are in the race for fourth place, with AC Milan in fourth and Sassuolo down in 11th separated by just five points. Down at the bottom things are also tight, with five points again splitting SPAL in 14th and Bologna in 18th place.

So who from Italy could receive a Ratings Refresh upgrade on FIFA Ultimate Team? RealSport looks at which men have outperformed their cards and deserve to be increased.

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 84 → 86)

Yes, Juventus have the attacking talents of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa, but Wojciech Szczesny has shown this season he is more than capable of filling the void of Gianluigi Buffon in the Juventus goal. The Pole has kept 13 clean sheets in 25 matches this season, waving off the threat of Mattia Perin for the goalkeeping spot at the Allianz Stadium.

A rating increase from 84 to a world class 86 could be on the cards for the former Arsenal man Szczesny, with his base card worth 4,500 coins on PS4 and 4,400 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team. An 85 Champions League item will set you back 18,500 on PS4 and 20,500 on Xbox One with an 87 second in-form card from TOTW 9 is valued at 80,500 on PS4 and 82,000 on Xbox One.

Allan (OVR 82 → 84)

A previously underrated member of Napoli’s midfield, Allan has come to the fore following the departure of Jorginho to Chelsea last summer. The Brazilian has won the ball back 87 times this season, the fifth highest in Serie A, featuring in all but three of the Gli Azzurri’s games this season.

Allan’s 82 overall deserves to rise to 84 on the game, and you can pick him up for 1,700 coins on PS4 and 1,900 on Xbox One. An 83 Champions League item is worth 15,000 both consoles.

Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 80 → 82)

Sticking with Napoli, Arkadiusz Milik looks to have put his injury problems aside, and has been given a more regular starting spot under new manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Polish striker has scored 13 goals in all competitions so far this season, despite playing the full 90 minutes just seven times.

Milik’s 80 overall could now rise to 82 on Ultimate Team, with his current card priced at 1,200 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One. An 81 Champions League item is worth 4,300 on PS4 and 7,200 on Xbox One.

Fabio Quagliarella (OVR 80 → 82)

The evergreen Fabio Quagliarella keeps going aged 36. The Sampdoria captain has bagged 16 league goals this season, which puts him only second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A. His goals and six assists means the former Italian international is on course for his most fruitful season in his 14 years in the Italian top-flight.

Quagliarella’s superb campaign should see his 80 overall improve to at least 82, with his base card priced at 1,500 coin on PS4 and 1,700 on Xbox One. His 85 in-form card will set you back 31,250 on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One.

Krzysztof Piatek (OVR 70 → 80)

A stunning first half of the season has earned Krzysztof Piatek a move from Genoa to AC Milan. For his old club, the Polish international scored 19 goals in 21 games, and has now netted three in his first three games for AC Milan. He only made his international debut in September and aged 23, Piatek could become one of the finest strikers in the world.

Piatek’s 70 overall should improve all the way to 80, with the forward’s silver card requiring 3,100 coins on PS4 and 9,700 on Xbox One. A 78 Man of the Match card is worth 14,500 on both consoles.