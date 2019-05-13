FIFA 19: Premier League Team of the Season Prediction (TOTS)

An unbelievable season. It was closest Premier League title race in recent times, with Manchester City triumphant over a title-worthy Liverpool by just a single point. The front two were streaks ahead of the rest of the field, with the race for European football almost laughable. Chelsea and Champions League finalists Spurs secured UCL football next season, with Arsenal now needing to save their season with a Europa League win. As for Manchester United, it's back to the drawing board after the new manager bounce of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer evaporated into their worst form of the season.

As for the bottom of the table, Cardiff joined Fulham and Huddersfield in relegation to the Championship, and will be replaced by Norwich, Sheffield United and the playoff winner next season. ﻿﻿﻿Brighton may have beaten the drop, but it still wasn't enough to save Chris Hughton's job after a very flat season.

With so much drama, it has been such an exciting season, coming with some spectacular individual performances along the way. The FIFA Ultimate Team of the Seasons are coming, and most of the noise will surround the Premier League. A squad of 23 heavily boosted will be released on FIFA 19, and here at RealSport we predict what the starting lineup could look like on the game.

Alisson (OVR 87 - TOTS 93)

The goalkeeping spot isn't a foregone conclusion, but there is no denying how big a difference Alisson has made in the Liverpool goal. The £67 million signing from Roma has made the most clean sheets this season (21) and has the highest save percentage out of any goalkeeper in the league with 75.8%.

The Brazilian's 87 base rating should rise to a Team of the Season card of 93, with his normal item available for 32,500 coins on PlayStation 4 and 31,000 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team. An 88 Champions League item costs 64,500 on PS4 and 69,000 on Xbox One, with an 88 in-form from TOTW 10 worth 76,000 on PS4 and 77,000 on Xbox One. His 88 Ones to Watch item will set you back 81,500 on PS4 and 83,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Lukasz Fabianski (OVR 80) ﻿

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 88 - TOTS 97)

One of the front runners for the Player of the Season, Virgil van Dijk has been so influential to Liverpool's efforts this term. The Reds have lost just once in the league, with Van Dijk playing in every minute of their 38 matches, even skippering the side eight times. The central defender has picked up both the PFA and Premier League Player of the Season Awards.

Van Dijk is rated at 88 on Ultimate Team, and this should improve to around 97 for the Team of the Season. His base card is worth 255,000 coins on PS4 and 227,000 on Xbox One with an 89 FUT Birthday striker card costs 400,000 on PS4 and 379,000 on Xbox One. A 91 in-form card from TOTW 25 costs 630,000 on PS4 and 596,000 on Xbox One, and a 91 live Champions League item will set you back 897,000 on PS4 and 804,000 on Xbox One. His 95 Team of the Season card will set you back a massive 1.5 million coins on both consoles.

Under threat from: Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 78)

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 84 - TOTS 92)

Aymeric Laporte has been the constant in Manchester City's back four, with the 24-year-old playing more Premier League games than any of the reigning champions' other defenders. With 18 clean sheets in the league behind him this season, Laporte is ready to step up into the top bracket of centre backs in the world, and it is still astounding that he hasn't been capped by France.

Laporte's 84 overall rating should rise to 92 for his TOTS card, with his normal gold item costing 7,900 coins on PS4 and 9,000 on Xbox One. An 85 Champions League card is priced at 30,750 on PS4 and 40,000 on Xbox One, with an 87 LB in-form from TOTW 22 setting you back 74,500 on PS4 and 77,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 76)

Andrew Robertson (OVR 83 - TOTS 94)

Andrew Robertson has emerged as one of the world's best left backs, and at 25 he still has plenty of time to reach the very top. The Scotland captain has played a part at both ends of the pitch for Liverpool, with his endless running taking him to 11 assists, and being a quarter of the toughest defence in the league which has only conceded 22 goals.

Robertson's sensational campaign should see his 83 overall improve to a 94 TOTS card, with his base rating priced at 9,000 coins on PS4 and 10,000 on Xbox One. An 84 Champions League item will set you back 69,500 on PS4 and 72,000 on Xbox One with an 87 second in-form card from TOTW 29 costing 269,000 on PS4 and 264,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Ricardo Pereira (OVR 81)

﻿Raheem Sterling (OVR 87 - TOTS 97)

If Virgil van Dijk is the Player of the Season contender for Liverpool, then it must be Raheem Sterling for Manchester City. England star Sterling has transformed his reputation on and off the pitch the season, with his goal tally reaching 23 this season to go with 17 assists in all competitions as City hunt for a domestic treble.

Sterling's 87 overall rating is likely to be boosted to a Team of the Season card of 97, and with slightly more games at left wing this season, his position may move across from the right. His base card costs 35,750 coins on PS4 and 36,000 on Xbox One with a 90-rated LW in-form from TOTW worth 305,000 on PS4 and 317,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Mohamed Salah (OVR 88)

Bernardo Silva (OVR 84 - TOTS 95)

Bernardo Silva has emerged as Manchester City's most influential midfielder this season, which is no easy feat considering he has Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva to compete with. The Portuguese has scored seven times and assisted eight goals in the Premier League, making him the greatest catalyst at City. Expect him to get better and better over the next few campaigns.

Bernardo has an 84 base card on Ultimate Team, and this move up to a TOTS 95 rating as well as migrating from right wing to central midfield. His normal card costs 6,100 coins on PS4 and 7,500 on Xbox One, with an 86 in-form priced at 50,000 on PS4 and 58,000 on Xbox One. An 88 CM Man of the Match card will cost 143,00 on PS4 and 147,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 82)

Fernandinho (OVR 87 - TOTS 94)

Providing balance to the midfield is Fernandinho, who shows signs of letting up aged 33. The Brazilian international has played in 41 games in all competitions this season, protecting the back four behind a very attacking Man City front five of Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane. In the six games Fernandinho missed through injury this season, City have lost twice, meaning their win percentage with him in the side is 86% and 78% without.

Fernandinho's 87 base rating should rise to around 94 for the Team of the Season, with his normal card priced at 34,000 coins on PS4 and 33,000 on Xbox One. An 88 Champions League item costs 81,000 on PS4 and 90,000 on PS4 whilst his 88 in-form from TOTW 17 is valued at 118,000 on PS4 and 117,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Paul Pogba (OVR 88)

Sadio Mane (OVR 86 - TOTS 95)

If Sadio Mane maintains this late-season form, the Liverpool man could be a threat for the Player of the Season prize. The Senegalese international has bagged a league-high 22 Premier League goals this season, nine more than he has ever managed in the division. This has included 14 goals in his last 16 games, pushing the Reds so close to the title.

Mane's 86 rating deserves to improve to TOTS 95, with his base card costing 27,000 coins on both consoles. An 87 LM in-form from TOTW 220,000 on PS4 and 243,000 on Xbox One, with an 88 Champions League man of the match item worth 400,000 on both consoles.

Under threat from: Christian Eriksen (OVR 88)

Heung-Min Son (OVR 85 - TOTS 94)

Tottenham were in the title race until matchday 27, and it was the brilliance of Heung-Min Son that kept them on the tails of Liverpool and Manchester City even with Harry Kane out injured. The South Korean has scored 12 goals and assisted a further seven in the Premier League this season, and even with absences due to the Asian Games and Asian Cup impacting him and Spurs' campaign.

Son's 85 overall should rise to a TOTS rating of 94, with his position perhaps moving from left midfield to striker. The speedster's base card costs 15,500 on PS4 and 16,250 on Xbox One with an 86 Champions League item worth 87,000 on PS4 and 115,000 on Xbox One. An 86 ST in-form from TOTW 15 will set you back 233,000 on PS4 and 211,000 on Xbox One, and an 87 striker Headliner card is valued at 570,000 on PS4 and 531,000 on Xbox One. Lastly, an 88 right wing FUT Birthday item is priced at 480,000 on PS4 and 450,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Raul Jimenez (OVR 78)

﻿Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 - TOTS 95)

Sergio Aguero has cemented his status as one of the greatest finishers the Premier League has ever seen, with the Manchester City marksman topping the goal scoring charts and has broken the 20-goal barrier for the fifth consecutive season. The Argentine is now the division's eighth-highest scorer in history, and his 0.69 goals per game is the highest out of any player with over 100 PL goals.

Aguero should see his 89 overall rating improve to a 95 Team of the Season card, with his base item priced at 93,000 coins on PS4 and 82,000 on Xbox One. A 90-rated in-form from TOTW 21 is valued at 521,000 on PS4 and 524,000 on Xbox One, and a 93 live Champions League item costs 1.8 million on both consoles.

Under threat from: Harry Kane (OVR 90)

﻿Eden Hazard (OVR 91 - TOTS 96)

Eden Hazard blew defences away in the first half of season, but he couldn't do it all on his own. Chelsea slipped down the table and Hazard's form became inconsistent, although that hasn't stopped him from being the most influential player in the league this season. The Belgian has scored 16 goals and set up a further 15, only strengthening his links to Real Madrid.

With a host of rare cards this season, Hazard's 91 base card should rise to a 96 TOTS item. His normal rating is worth 186,000 coins on PS4 and 161,000 on Xbox One whilst a 94 third in-form card will set you back 1.2 million on PS4 and 2.4 million on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88)

RealSport's Premier League Team of the Season prediction

