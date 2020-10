Once again Serie A has seen a lot of movement between clubs with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci swapping clubs and Belgian dynamo Radja Nainggolan switching to Inter from Roma, however the big news is the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

CR7 is certain to be the highest-rated player in Serie A on FIFA 19, but who else will make up the top 10 rated players in Italy this season?