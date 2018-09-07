FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Premier League players prediction

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) fans will be eagerly anticipating the release of FIFA 19 and with it the new player ratings. The Premier League is a popular choice for FUT players looking to build a squad with a wide variety of nationalities and plenty of physically strong players to choose from. There have been plenty of new arrivals in the league that will offer something different such as Jean Michael Seri to Fulham and Felipe Anderson at West Ham.

Alongside the new arrivals, the Premier League already boasts a plethora of talent as RealSport looks at who could be rated as the top 10 players from the division.