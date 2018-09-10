FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 La Liga players prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid leaves Lionel Messi firmly at the top of the La Liga player rankings on FIFA 19. Some high profile signings have arrived in Spain this summer, Atletico Madrid have brought in Thomas Lemar and Gelson Martins who will offer two pacey wide options to any FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) La Liga squad. Barcelona have brought in another exciting winger in Malcom and experienced central midfielder Arturo Vidal.

One new addition to the league that is sure to make the top ten list is Thibaut Courtois who has finally arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid reportedly splashed out £35 million on the Belgian shot-stopper, a bargain in the current market, but who will join Courtois in La Liga's top ten rated players on FIFA 19?