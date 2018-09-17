FIFA 19: Real Madrid Player Ratings

Real Madrid had a disappointing season last year domestically but conquered Europe, coming third in La Liga but winning the Champions League. With Cristiano Ronaldo moving on, how will they fare this season? RealSport looks at their FIFA 19 ratings to find out.

Team Rating

Real Madrid are a well-balanced powerhouse with world class options in nearly every position. This is reflected by their five star rating on FIFA 19, with an 85 attack, 89 midfield and 85 defence.

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 90)

Age: 26Positions: GKCountry: Belgium

Thibaut Courtois achieved the third most clean sheets in the Premier League playing for Chelsea last season and topped that category in 2016/2017 campaign. A world class goalkeeper with another world class goalkeeper hot on his heels in Keylor Navas buying for his place. A few mistakes could see Courtois getting some time on the bench early on.

﻿Dani Carvajal (OVR 84)﻿

Age: 26Positions: RBCountry: Spain

A mainstay at right back for Real Madrid last season, Dani Carvajal looks to continue his form in that position this season. He’s quick, great at marking and making tackles and can also put a decent ball into the box as well.

Raphael Varane (OVR 86)

Age: 25Positions: CBCountry: France

On the back of winning the World Cup for France in Russia, Raphael Varane continues to improve and show his class on the world stage. Having also been a key part to Real Madrid’s Champions League success as well, his partnership with Ramos will surely continue. A complete defender.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 91)

Age: 32Positions: CBCountry: Spain

Madrid’s defence was particularly solid last season in the league. They only kept ten clean sheets and let in 44 goals. Sergio Ramos’ class as a defender is evident though, through his leadership and crucial goals in big games. Undoubtedly a world class defender and the first team name on the sheet.

Marcelo (OVR 88)

Age: 30Positions: LBCountry: Brazil

Marcelo’s crossing ability mixed with his flair and defensive prowess makes him a world class option at left back. Scoring five goals in the league last season from defence also makes him a threat in attacking third as well as defensively.

Luka Modric (OVR 91)

Age: 33Positions: CM, CDMCountry: Croatia

Luka Modric led a Croatia team beyond expectation by reaching the World Cup semi-final in Russia over the summer. HIs abilities on the pitch have been well documented and his technical ability is second to none. Modric only bagged six assists in the league last season but don’t let that put you off his ability to control the game.

Toni Kroos (OVR 90)

Age: 28Positions: CM, CDMCountry: Germany

Toni Kroos was a part of Germany’s disappointing World Cup efforts though he did score a fantastic last minute goal against Sweden which is worth watching again. His long shot ability combined with his technical ability makes him an exciting prospect in the middle of the park.

Isco (OVR 89)

Age: 26Positions: CAM, CM, LWCountry: Spain

Isco scored seven goals and created the same number of assists last season for Madrid. At 26, Isco is entering his prime and considering he is already a world class midfielder, the refinement of his skills this season could push him into the upper echelons of midfielders in today’s game.

Gareth Bale (OVR 88)

Age: 29Positions: RW, STCountry: Wales

Scoring two goals in the Champions league final in the win over Liverpool showed Gareth Bale can perform at the highest level. He scored 16 goals for Real behind Ronaldo’s 26 and has a real chance of being Madrid’s top goal scorer in the league this season. His pace and shooting are amongst the best in the world.

Marco Asensio (OVR 85)

Age: 22Positions: LW, CAM, RWCountry: Spain

Asensio only scored six goals in 32 appearances for Madrid last season though he did not consistently start and was regularly brought off when he did. A more clinical Asensio this season could land him more minutes in crucial games and better in-game stats. He’s still long and the future looks very bright.

Karim Benzema (OVR 84)

Age: 30Positions: STCountry: France

Benzema did not score as many goals as you may imagine last season but he did lead the team in assists. With Ronaldo moving on, chances are he’ll increase his goal tally this season. His lack of goal threat last year has seen his overall drop for FIFA 19, however.

Full Real Madrid squad player ratings