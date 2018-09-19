FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Biggest fallers

New FIFA, new ratings. The FIFA 19 ratings have been released ahead of the game’s arrival of September 28, and, as ever, have sparked huge debate. A lot of players have improved on last year’s Ultimate Team ratings, but some unfortunate men have seen their overalls drop for the new EA Sports title. RealSport has a look at the biggest high-profile fallers for FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, with all the following players seeing their ratings fall by at least three overall points this time around.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 88 – 85) -3

Age: 36Position: STClub: LA GalaxyCountry: Sweden

Whether this man deserves to see a ratings fall is questionable, given this season Zlatan Ibrahimovic became just the third active player to net 500 goals for club & country during his career, and in spectacular fashion. The LA Galaxy man is undeniably the best player in the MLS, but it is perhaps his age and recent injury troubles that have caused a fall in the 36-year-old’s rating.

Zlatan’s old 88 rating drops by three to 85, but he still holds some impressive stats with 86 shooting, 79 dribbling and 78 physicality.

Arjen Robben (OVR 88 – 85) -3

Age: 34Position: RMClub: Bayern MunichCountry: Holland

Another superb player, but once again age looks to be the victim for Arjen Robben. The Bayern Munich right midfielder still causes plenty of headaches for defenders, but with Kingsley Coman (OVR 83) and Serge Gnabry (OVR 82) emerging at the club, a changing of the guard is just around the corner.

The 34-year-old Robben sees his rating fall by three to 85, but as expected his dribbling stat (88) will still make him a serious threat. This is supported by useful shooting (85), passing (81) and pace (79) abilities.

Petr Cech (OVR 86 – 82) -4

Age: 36Position: GKClub: ArsenalCountry: Czech Republic

Still Arsenal’s number one, but with Bernd Leno (OVR 84) arriving this summer, you feel the days are numbered for Petr Cech. At the age of 36, Cech is in the twilight of his career, but he has had a sensational career, with the most clean sheets in Premier League clean sheets with 201 – over 30 more than anyone else.

The four-time Premier League winner suffers a fall of four to 82 on FIFA 19, with his best abilities now his positioning (83) and handling (82).

David Luiz (OVR 86 – 83) -3

Age: 31Position: CBClub: ChelseaCountry: Brazil

Petr Cech’s old Chelsea teammate David Luiz isn’t faring much better, but the centre back has won back his starting berth at Stamford Bridge after falling out with previous manager Antonio Conte last season. The Brazilian was limited to just 17 appearances in all competitions, but with Maurizio Sarri at the helm, Luiz will have a much bigger role to play this year.

Luiz’s lack of game time and injury niggles causes his rating to drop from 86 to 83, aged 31, he will be keen to wrestle his rating back up with only a year or two left at his prime. His best stats are now his 82 defending and 77 physicality.

Renato Augusto (OVR 85 – 81) -4

Age: 30Position: CMClub: Beijing Sinobo GuoanCountry: Brazil

Renato Augusto represents a club on FIFA for the first time since FIFA 14, but he returns as the Chinese Super League is added for the FIFA 19. The Beijing Guoan central midfielder has been a key component for the Brazilian national team in recent years and is looked as the man to make the side tick.

Augusto appeared on FIFA 18 for the World Cup Ultimate Team mode, and he sees is card fall by four from 85 to 81. With less quality around him, things are harder for him, as shown by his 79 dribbling and passing stats.

Gary Cahill (OVR 84 – 81) -3

Age: 32Position: CBClub: ChelseaCountry: England

A second Chelsea defender, but things aren’t looking good for Gary Cahill. The Blues skipper won back his place in the side in the second half of the season to steal a spot to the World Cup with England, but barring an injury crisis, you’d expect appearances to be limited at Stamford Bridge this season.

The 32-year-old Cahill drops by three to 81, with his best stats his defending (83) and physicality (76).

Roman Burki (OVR 84 – 81) -3

Age: 27Position: GKClub: Borussia DortmundCountry: Switzerland

Roman Burki had a torrid time in the Borussia Dortmund goal last season, conceding 65 goals in 47 games. The Swiss international faces competition this year from new signing Marwin Hitz (OVR 79), meaning he could make or break his Dortmund career.

Burki’s 84 rating falls by three to 81, but looking at his stats he still offers plenty with 86 diving and 85 reflexes.

Bruno (OVR 84 – 81) -3

Age: 34Position: CMClub: VillarrealCountry: Spain

One of those useful Ultimate Team Spanish signings, Bruno was a great cheap option for someone to protect your defence with a low high defensive work rate. But, a leg injury ruled Bruno out of the entirety of last season, and at the age of 34, his career may now not recover.

The central midfielder’s non-existent season means his overall drops from 84 to 81, with his top stats his passing and defending (both 79).

Adrien Silva (OVR 83 – 79) -4

Age: 29Position: CMClub: LeicesterCountry: Portugal

Adrien Silva also had a lengthy lay-off last season, but not through injury, through Leicester missing the transfer deadline by 14 seconds. The Portuguese didn’t play his first football for the Foxes following his move from Sporting Lisbon until January but performed well enough in the second half of the season to warrant a place in Portugal’s squad for the World Cup.

There was a lack of game time, but a drop of four seems harsh on Silva. His rating falls from 83 to 79, with his best abilities now his 79 passing and 78 dribbling.

Morgan Schneiderlin (OVR 83 – 79) -4

Age: 28Position: CDMClub: EvertonCountry: France

Morgan Schneiderlin suffers the same fate, but this is down to a lack of form. The Frenchman faces competition from Idrissa Gueye (OVR 82), Andre Gomes (OVR 80), James McCarthy (OVR 78) and Tom Davies (OVR 75) at Everton this season, with the 28-year-old struggling to deliver ever since he left Southampton for Manchester United in 2015.

The former France international falls by four to 79 for FIFA 19, with skills of 77 defence and 77 physicality.

More FIFA 19 big fallers