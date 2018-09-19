FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Biggest climbers

Whenever the new FIFA ratings are released, it always brings heated conversation. It’s no different on FIFA 19 this year, with some players receiving some huge upgrades. Whether these are justified is a whole different debate, but here at RealSport, we are going to dive into the biggest climbers﻿ on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team. All the following players are now rated 80 or above, with a ratings increase of at least three overall points.

Fabian (OVR 70 – OVR 81) +11

Age: 22Position: CMClub: NapoliCountry: Spain

A signing you may have missed over the summer is that of Fabian, who switched Real Betis for Napoli after four seasons in Spain. The 22-year-old moves to Naples to replace Jorginho, and he cost Carlo Ancelotti’s side a handsome £27 million for his creativity and physical strength in midfield.

Central midfielder Fabian is the biggest high-profile climber on FIFA 19, leaping 11 overall points from a silver 70 to a gold 81 rating. His biggest skill on the game is his dribbling at 80, but this is supported by useful shooting (77) and passing (76) stats.

Vicente Guaita (OVR 73 – OVR 81) +8

Age: 31Position: GKClub: Crystal PalaceCountry: Spain

Another under-the-radar move during the transfer window was goalkeeper Vicente Guaita heading from Getafe to Crystal Palace. The 31-year-old stopper chalked up over 110 appearances over four seasons for his former employers, keeping 12 clean sheets in La Liga last year.

The free transfer’s performances earn him a huge climb of eight overall points from 73 to 81 on Ultimate Team. Strong diving (82), reflexes (82), handling (81) and kicking (80) make the Spaniard a reliable and well-round man to have between the sticks.

Angel (OVR 72 – 80) +8

﻿

Age: 31Position: STClub: GetafeCountry: Spain

It’s three from three for Spain at the top of the leader board, with Getafe’s Angel also impressing last season. The striker scored 13 goals in his maiden campaign for El Geta as they finished in an impressive eight place in their first season after promotion.

Angel also improves by eight to an 80 rating on Ultimate Team. As you would expect he has reliable finishing (81), but this is also a man who can run at defenders with his impressive dribbling (80).

Alisson (OVR 80 – 85) +5

Age: 25Position: GKClub: LiverpoolCountry: Brazil

Our first ‘big-hitter’ is new Liverpool signing Alisson. The Brazilian was briefly the most expensive goalkeeper of all time following his departure from Roma for £67 million. That fee has since been topped by Chelsea’s Kepa (OVR 83), but that takes nothing away from Alisson’s impressive year where he conceded just 47 goals in 49 games and kept 22 clean sheets.

Brazil’s number one, no mean feat with competition from Ederson (OVR 86), sees his 80 overall improve by five to a world class 85. He has sensational handling (88), is useful with his feet (kicking 85) and has solid positioning (83).

Milan Skriniar (OVR 80 – 85) +5

Age: 23Position: CBClub: Inter MilanCountry: Slovakia

Fans outside of Italy may not be aware of Milan Skriniar’s quality, but the Slovakian has emerged as one of Serie A’s finest over the past two seasons. A strong season at Sampdoria saw Skriniar move to Inter Milan last year, where he played all 38 Serie A games, and managed to chip in with four goals.

Skriniar climbs by five from 80 to 85 for FIFA 19, and it is unsurprising for the Slovakian international to have such a strong defensive stat at 87. His other attributes don’t stand out at first, but 82 physicality and 72 pace are useful to have in your back line.

Presnel Kimpembe (OVR 78 – 83) +5

Age: 23Position: CBClub: Paris Saint-GermainCountry: France

Presnel Kimpembe may be second fiddle for both club and country, but the young Frenchman still has two Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup to his name. The centre back is clearly learning off PSG teammates Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, and he even replaced Silva for Paris’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid last season.

Kimpembe’s progression sees his 78 overall climb to 83 for FIFA 19. The 23-year-old has strong physical (83) and defending (82) stats, with his 77 pace at the back a serious asset.

Rodri (OVR 77 – 82) +5

Age: 22Position: CMClub: Atletico MadridAge: Spain

Losing the experienced Gabi will be a huge loss for Atletico Madrid, but at 35 they needed to look ahead. The acquisition of Rodri is a shrewd signing, with the 22-year-old moving from Villarreal for £18 million, a top talent. The former Atletico academy player chalked up 47 appearances last season and looks to be one for the future.

On FIFA 19, Rodri (name Rodrigo last year) improves from 77 to 82, but his new overall is strange after looking at his stats. Dribbling (78) is his best skill, with reliable defending (76), passing (75) and physicality (75) also useful, but it is perhaps is high defensive work rate that make him a great man to protect your back four.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 76 – 81) +5

Age: 24Position: LBClub: LiverpoolCountry: Scotland

Andrew Robertson’s superb 12 months has seen him join Liverpool, become a regular starter and become the captain of Scotland. The left back is one of the most dangerous ‘defenders’ in football, bombing down the left flank and firing the ball into the box.

Robertson also improves by five for FIFA 19, rising from 76 to 81. 84 pace makes him a great option on the overlap, with 77 dribbling and 77 defending underlining his quality at both ends of the pitch.

Giovani Lo Celso (OVR 75 – 80) +5

Age: 22Position: CMClub: Real BetisCountry: Argentina

Giovani Lo Celso has also had an exciting year, going from PSG fringe player to regular starter, then travelled to the World Cup with Argentina, but now he finds himself on loan at Real Betis. The 22-year-old’s move has an option to buy, making the sudden U-turn from the French champions surprising given his superb season.

The new Betis man increases by five for FIFA 19, seeing his 75 overall hit 80. His attacking midfield position also switches to a central midfield role, but he still holds impressive dribbling (81) and passing (79) stats.

Nick Pope (OVR 75 – 80) +5

Age: 26Position: GKClub: BurnleyCountry: Burnley

Completing our top 10 is Burnley’s Nick Pope who had a crazy 2017/18 season. Unheard of to anyone outside of Turf Moor, Pope was thrown in when number one Tom Heaton (OVR 80) picked up a serious injury. One man’s loss is another’s gain however, with Pope shining for the rest of the season, so much so that he ended up in England’s 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Pope’s impressive campaign sees his over increase by five to 80, with top stats now his handling, reflexes and positioning, all rated at 80.

More Ultimate Team big climbers