FIFA 19 Player Rating Predictions: Biggest Climbers

Player ratings are always one of the major talking points when any new FIFA game is released. Over the course of a season, a players' performance can warrant a change to their overall (OVR), for example, Mohamed Salah is guaranteed an upgrade from his 85 on FIFA 18 after his mesmerising season. But who else will join Salah in receiving a big boost to their overall?

Mohamed Salah (OVR 85 ↑ 90)﻿

First on the list is PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah who could see a boost into the 90s after an exceptional season on Merseyside. 44 goals in his first season for the Reds will be tough to replicate, although with two goals and an assist in 4 games the Egyptian shows no sign of slowing down.

Salah is likely to see most of his attributes adjusted, including his pace rating which already stands at a whopping 93.

Raphael Varane (OVR 85 ↑ 88)

Raphael Varane is quickly becoming one of the best centre backs in world football with his combination of athleticism and reading of the game. Standing at 6'3", the France international is an imposing figure at the back with the pace to out run most attackers he faces.

﻿Following France's World Cup winning campaign in the summer, Varane is in for a big upgrade from his 85 OVR on FIFA 18.

Ederson (OVR 84 ↑ 87)

Manchester City spent £35 million in bringing Ederson to the club and the Brazilian has been worth every penny. Pep Guardiola's insistence on using a goalkeeper who is comfortable on the ball has brought Ederson to the fore, and anyone who watched the Citizens demolish Huddersfield will testify to Ederson's ability with his feet.

The 25-year-old also kept 16 clean sheets in helping Manchester City to the league title, this should see him rewarded with a big OVR upgrade on FIFA 19 with an exceptional kicking stat of 89.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 83 ↑ 86)

The arrival of Virgil van Dijk at Anfield has solidified a previously porous Liverpool defence. The former Southampton centre back is blessed with all the attributes to make a top class defender and is proving to be value for money for his record-breaking £75 million transfer fee.

Having already kept three clean sheets in four games, Van Dijk is certain to receive an upgrade for the upcoming season.

Marcos Alonso (OVR 82 ↑ 85)

Marcos Alonso has gone from strength to strength since his move from Fiorentina. Playing at left wing back (LWB) under Antonio Conte, Alonso contributed seven goals last term as he was given the freedom to get forward down the left.

Under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, Alonso will be converted to a conventional full back, however this change will not affect his rating which should be in for a boost after two impressive seasons in the capital.

Ben Davies (OVR 80 ↑ 83)

Welsh international Ben Davies has overtaken Danny Rose in the pecking order for first choice left back at Tottenham after a string of strong displays while Rose was unavailable last season. The 25-year-old is a reliable defender down the left and possesses good crossing ability which saw him get six assists last year.

Davies can also play in the centre of defence, something he's done regularly for Wales and it will be no surprise to see him with a higher OVR on FIFA 19.

Luis Alberto (OVR 80 ↑ 83)

Liverpool flop Luis Alberto enjoyed an incredible season with Lazio in 2017/18 which included a first international cap for Spain. Playing as a second striker behind Ciro Immobile, Alberto was involved in 33 goals in all competitions, creating 21 goals and scoring 12 himself.

No doubt Alberto will receive an upgrade from FIFA, just how much he improves remains to be seen.﻿

Memphis Depay (OVR 80 ↑ 83)

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay struggled in the Premier League, however he is flourishing at his new club Lyon. Depay finished as Ligue 1's joint-third highest goal scorer alongside Neymar, scoring 19 goals, and also created a further 13 for his teammates.

The Dutch winger will expect a rise in his shooting and passing attributes after a prolific year in France.

Ruben Neves (OVR 77 ↑ 81)

It's hard to believe Ruben Neves is still just 21 years old. The Portuguese starlet has been a Career Mode sensation since his debut for Porto in 2014 and is blossoming in to a top class midfielder. Since Neves' arrival at Molineux he has developed a reputation for scoring wonder goals and earned a place in the Championship Team of the Year for his performances.

Having been promoted to the Premier League, expect Neves to see a big upgrade to his rating this season.

Ryan Sessegnon (OVR 69 ↑ 75)

52 appearances, 16 goals, eight assists, play-off winner, Championship Player of the Season; not bad for someone who turned 18 in May. Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon is due the biggest upgrade on FIFA 19 with FIFA awarding him a meagre 69 OVR last season.

The versatile teenager can play anywhere along the left side but will see his position changed from left back (LB) to left wing (LW) where he now starts as part of Fulham's front three.