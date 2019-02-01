FIFA 19 Ones To Watch (OTW) Winter predictions

The January transfer window has slammed shut, with many clubs getting deals just over the line on deadline day. Tottenham Hotspur may have not signed anyone yet again, but there were some intriguing deals that took place, meaning that some new Ones to Watch on FIFA Ultimate Team cards could be on the horizon.

What is a Ones To Watch (OTW) card?

Ones To Watch cards are Ultimate Team items that are released for selected players who have joined a new club. These special cards are ‘live’ meaning that every time that player picks up an in-form card, ie a Team of the Week (TOTW) appearance, on FIFA 19, his OTW rating will then improve to match the in-form rating.

At the start of FIFA 19, we saw Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Riyad Mahrez, Alisson and Radja Nainggolan receive OTW cards, with West Ham’s Felipe Anderson improving the most, rising from an 82 overall to 87 courtesy of three appearances in the Team of the Week. As for Gonzalo Higuain, following his move to Chelsea, his OTW card will not change until he picks up a new in-form card with his new club.

RealSport looks at five players who could receive a Winter OTW card following the January transfer window.

Naldo (OVR 86)

Monaco are in a serious crisis, lying second from bottom in Ligue 1, meaning they have had a busy January transfer window. Manager Thierry Henry lost his job and was replaced by the man he replaced in Leonardo Jardim, but before that centre back Naldo was brought in from Schalke to bolster the defence. The Brazilian will looks to provide a solid defensive partnership with Kamil Glik (OVR 83) as the Monegasques look to add to just their three victories in the league this season.

Naldo’s new Monaco card is already available, with the 86 rated defender costing 23,000 coins on PS4 and 28,000 on Xbox One.

Pepe (OVR 85)

Another solid defender has been on the move this winter, with Pepe returning to former club Porto. The Portuguese make 17 appearances for Besiktas during the first half of the season, but with the club struggling down in sixth place in the Turkish Super Lig, he has gone back to Porto where he had previously lifted two league titles in the space of three seasons.

Pepe’s 85 card has already switched to Porto and costs 12,500 coins on PS4 and 14,000 on Xbox One.

Cesc Fabregas (OVR 84)

A second Monaco signing, Cesc Fabregas heads to the principality to get the team ticking again. Still only 31, there is enough left in the tank for Fabregas to get his new club up the Ligue 1 table, especially with the Spaniard making only ten starts for Chelsea in the first half of the campaign. The Blues were the big losers in the deal, with Maurizio Sarri failing to land a replacement for the World Cup winner.

Central midfielder Fabregas and his 84 rating can be picked up on Ultimate Team for 4,600 coins on PS4 and 4,300 on Xbox One.

Mario Balotelli (OVR 83)

Sticking in France, Mario Balotelli moved along the south coast from Nice to Marseille this January, and has already made an impression at his new club. The Italian international scored on his debut in a 2-1 loss to high-flying Lille, something he had failed to do in his ten games for Nice this season. OM are six points adrift of the European places down in eighth place, but do have a game in hand. If Balotelli gets back to his best, then they could make that late push for Europe.

Balotelli’s new Marseille card is not yet available with his 83 rating for Nice worth just 1,500 coins on both consoles.

Alvaro Morata (OVR 83)

Alvaro Morata has had a nightmare for Chelsea this season, with the Spaniard’s confidence completely gone. Nine goals in 24 appearances doesn’t look dreadful for the first half of the campaign, but there have been some horror misses along the way, and Gonzalo Higuain arriving to provide reliability in attack. Morata has returned to Madrid, but not to former club Real, but their rivals Atletico. Many great strikers have passed through the club, with Morata looking to be the next.

Morata’s Chelsea 83 rating costs 2,200 coins on PS4 and 2,400 on Xbox One.