FIFA 19: October Bundesliga Player of the Month Prediction

Following the success of the Premier League Player of the Month cards on FIFA Ultimate Team last season, for FIFA 19, the Bundesliga has got in on the act. Marco Reus claimed the award for September, with the boosted card available for anyone on Ultimate Team who completes the SBC (squad building challenge).

So who could claim the prize for October? The Bundesliga has been blown wide open this season with Bayern Munich struggling, opening the door for Reus’s Borussia Dortmund to take top spot. After a thrilling month, RealSport runs through the contenders for the Player of the Month award from the German top-flight.

Luka Jovic (OVR 75 – POTM 83)

The front runner for October’s POTM has to be Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic. The Serbian netted a crazy five goals in the 7-1 victory over newly promoted outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf, before adding another goal and assist in the 2-1 win at Hoffenheim.

Jovic’s 75 overall rating should rise to a solid 83 rating if he claims the Player of the Month award. His base card will set you back 500 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One, whilst his 81 in-form from TOTW 6 is priced around 13,000 on both consoles.

Paco Alcacer (OVR 79 – POTM 85)

Arguably the most in-form player in Europe this season, Paco Alcacer has 11 goals in just seven games for club and country already. In October, the man on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Barcelona scored four times, including a hat trick against Augsburg which featured a 96th minute match-winning free kick.

The Spanish Alcacer is rated just 79 on FUT, but this could hit a dangerous 85 with a Player of the Month award. His base item costs just 650 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team, with an 80-rated Champions League card priced at 3,900 on PS4 and 4,500 on Xbox One. It doesn’t stop there with an 82 in-form for that hat trick in TOTW 4, worth 24,250 on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One.

Jonas Hofmann (OVR 78 – POTM 84)

If you want someone more rounded, then look at Borussia Monchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann. The right midfielder has spent time in central midfield of late and with great success, scoring three goals and picking up two assists in October. Gladbach are flying high in third place in the Bundesliga, courtesy of Hofmann’s performances in a stunning 3-0 win over Bayern Munich and 4-0 thrashing of Mainz.

Hofmann could be set for a large jump from 78 to a POTM rating of 84 he if does come out on top. The 26-year-old is priced at just 500 coins on PS4 and 550 on Xbox One, with his 82 in-form central midfield card from TOTW 4 costs 17,750 on PS4 and 24,500 on Xbox One.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 72 – POTM 81)

Jadon Sancho’s thrilling start to the campaign has seen him rewarded with a first cap with the England senior team, with the 18-year-old flying the flag for young Brits abroad in Europe. The Borussia Dortmund left midfielder has the second-most amount of assists in Europe this season with six, an astonishing figure considering he has started just three games in the Bundesliga. During October he added goals, scoring three times to go with yet another assist.

Sancho’s 72 overall could be transported to an 81 POTM rating, and with it going down to a public vote he could be a popular choice with English support on his side. A silver base card for the former Manchester City man costs 2,500 coins on PS4 and 3,500 on Xbox One, with a 79 in-form for his brace against Hertha Berlin in TOTW 7 costing 14,500 on PS4 and 20,000 on Xbox One.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 90 – POTM 92)

It seems unlikely that Robert Lewandowski will claim the prize, but due to his big name, you can’t count him out. It has been a tough start for Bayern, but they look to be turning a corner with the Polish striker having a hand in all three goals in the 3-1 win against Wolfsburg (two goals, one assist), before adding another assist in the 2-1 victory over Mainz.

Lewandowski’s 90 overall is in the frame to improve to a 92 Player of the Month rating. His base card is valued at 132,000 coins on PS4 and 125,000 on Xbox One, with a 91 Champions League item worth 312,000 on PS4 and 425,000 on Xbox One. As for his 91 in-form card from TOTW 6 for that performance away at Wolfsburg, you will need 321,000 on PS4 and 307,000 on Xbox One.