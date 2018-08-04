FIFA 19: New ICONS, New Kick-Off Mode, FUT Division Rivals, Survival mode and more announced

(Photo Credit: EA Sports)

FIFA is about inclusivity. About anyone being able to play at any time. Everyone should be able to enjoy FIFA, and, to that end, EA Sports have enacted change for their most inclusive edition yet. Here are all the changes to FIFA 19's new kick-off mode.

Stat-tracking

Have you ever kept a tally of FIFA 19 results against a friend on your phone or a piece of paper? Have you ever lost said data and wished that the game would store all of this information for you? Welcome to FIFA 19, complete with kick-off stat-tracking that removes the impersonal from previous FIFA kick-off modes.

The new stat-tracking feature gives your soulless run-of-the-mill kick-off match much more context and adds to the sense of rivalry developed by repeatedly playing against the same opponent.

EA Sports It's not just wins, draws and losses tracked, but a number of in-depth statistics including average possession figures, shots per game, from where goals are scored and favoured areas of attack. No longer can you lie to your friend - claiming that you take more shots per game or see more of the ball - as FIFA will record the truth.

Using this feature will naturally help you become a better player. For example, if the stat-tracking feature tells you that your opponent has a penchant for attacking through the middle, you can overload that area of the pitch with a three-man defence and a defensive midfielder holding position in front. Or you can instruct your left winger to track back if they tend to favour that side.

To use this feature, all you need to do is create a kick-off name and future data is forever tied to that. It can be linked to your PSN or Xbox Live accounts to take it from console to console of the same type, or create multiple depending on whether you're playing at home or somewhere else.

The new Kick-off mode

FIFA 19, of course, retains the classic FIFA kick-off mode of a simple 90 minute game as per previous editions, but the purpose of the new kick-off mode is to make the game accessible to users of all abilities. It caters to the recreational player that just wants to mess around and have fun.

The new FIFA kick-off mode includes:

Best of series

Players frequently find themselves playing more than one game against the same opponent in any sitting, so why not try the new best of three or five mode?

EA Sports

Home and away two-legged ties

Do you struggle to perform in your first game of FIFA? The home and away two-legged tie mode gives you the option to - as it says on the tin - play at home and away as per a two-legged cup tie.

Cup finals

Are you only able to get yourself in the right mindset if the game is pressurised? If it's a cup final, for example, with everything at stake and a trophy to be won?

EA Sports The cup final game mode allows you to recreate this atmosphere in one-off final fixtures for the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League. You're able to play finals, a particular knockout match or a full group stage from either the Champions or Europa League.﻿

House rules﻿﻿

Whilst the above game modes are still new, they're ultimately variants of the classic kick-off game, but in the 'House Rules' feature, there's something to capture everyone's interest. This is where the fun really starts.

First to...

Just like a normal game, except the match will end once a player reaches a number of goals of your choosing.

EA Sports For example, if you play first to three, the game is over when a player scores three times, whether that be 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2, though the match will stay play to the clock - extra time and penalties - if required.

Headers and volleys

Remember the childhood game you used to play at lunch time on the concrete? Now you can play it on FIFA in 'headers and volleys' mode. It's a regular 90 minute fixture, the difference is that goals only count if they're scored on the volley or with your head - free kicks and penalties do still count.

This is a perfect opportunity to practice FIFA's new 'active touch system' to create opportunities for volleys.

Long range

Hate playing against penalty box poachers that only use low crosses across goal to score? Be rid of these pests in the 'long range' mode. In this type of match, goals from inside the box count as one, but those scored from outside the box count as two.

EA Sports

Survival

Fancy yourself as the best FIFA player amongst your friends? Prove it in 'survival' mode. In this type of game, whenever a team scores a goal, a random player will be ejected from the scoring side, excluding goalkeepers. Feel the tension as you nervously wait to see which of your stars will no longer be able to continue as you go 1-0 up.

This can happen up to four times for each side, and you're also allowed up to two red cards per team, but any more and you'll have to forfeit.

No rules

The only rule in this game mode is that there are no rules. This operates the same as a regular 90 minute fixture, other than the added twist of having no offsides, fouls or bookings.

Goal hang and play long balls to your heart's content, or make a string of two-footed tackles to avoid conceding without the risk of punishment.