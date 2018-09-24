FIFA 19: Napoli Player Ratings

Napoli have been pushing their way up the Serie A table over the last few years. Just 12 years ago they were in Serie B, but they have finished second or third in Serie A in each of the last three seasons. They have been trying to chase down Juventus and break their grip on the Italian league. Will this be their season? Let's see how FIFA 19 rates them.

Team Rating

Napoli have a 4.5 star team rating with 84 attack, 82 midfield and 82 defence.

Napoli are a nicely balanced team with a good distribution of talent across all parts of the field. They also have a lot of options on the bench that don't negatively impact the overall quality of the team. David Ospina is a good option in goal, and the likes of Dries Mertens and Fabian offer fresh legs and a different style over those in the starting XI.

Orestis Karnezis (OVR 79 - POT 79)

Age: 32

Position: GK

Country: Greece

Orestis Karnezis joined Napoli this summer after an indifferent season at Watford. The Greek keeper has 49 caps for his country and before he moved to England had 108 appearances for Udinese. At 33 he's not getting any better soon, but he is a dependable option between the sticks with solid stats (80 GK diving, 81 GK reflexes, 77 GK positioning). ﻿

Elseid Hysaj (OVR 81 - POT 85)

Age: 24

Position: RB

Country: Albania

Elseid Hysaj joined Napoli in 2015 after four years with Empoli. The young Albanian right back quickly became a key part of the team and already has over 100 appearances for Napoli. Hysaj brings good athleticism to the position (87 stamina, 82 sprint speed) but he is also a well-rounded player, with solid attacking stats (78 crossing, 77 short pass, 75 dribbling) and nice defensive attributes too (81 stand tackle, 80 slide tackle, 80 interceptions).

Raul Albiol (OVR 84 - POT 84)

Age: 33

Position: CB

Country: Spain

Raul Albiol is the veteran organiser in the middle of the defence. He has 161 appearances for Napoli since joining from Real Madrid in 2013, and also has 51 caps for Spain. Albiol is all about strong, physical play (82 strength, 77 jumping, 81 aggression) and is an extremely good defender (87 stand tackle, 85 slide tackle, 89 marking). He isn't going to launch an attack or come marauding forward, but you don't need him to thanks to the quality elsewhere.

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 87 - POT 90)

Age: 27

Position: CB

Country: Senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with moves to bigger clubs pretty much ever since he arrived in 2014. The Senegalese centre back is arguably Napoli's best player and is a set piece threat (81 jumping, 81 heading accuracy) as well. His biggest asset is his physicality (94 strength, 87 aggression) but he is a remarkable defender (91 marking, 88 stand tackle, 86 slide tackle, 88 interceptions).

Mario Rui (OVR 78 - POT 79)

Age: 27

Position: LB

Country: Portugal

Much like fellow full back Elseid Hysaj, Mario Rui offers a good balance between defensive skill and attacking talent. Rui can run all day (91 stamina, 88 agility, 88 acceleration) and is a useful wide option up the field (77 crossing, 77 dribbling) and capable without the ball (75 interceptions, 76 stand tackle, 76 slide tackle).

Piotr Zielinski (OVR 80 - POT 87)

Age: 24

Position: CM

Country: Poland

Piotr Zielinski is the youngest of Napoli's midfield trio and has the most room for improvement, but he isn't a bad option immediately. A good athlete (84 sprint speed, 82 acceleration), Zielinski is good on the ball (84 ball control, 84 dribbling, 82 short pass) and can link play well between the defence and attack.

Marek Hamsik (OVR 87 - POT 87)

Age: 30

Position: CM

Country: Slovakia

Marek Hamsik has been the beating heart of Napoli's attack for a long time now. The talented midfielder is a wizard on the ball (88 short pass, 83 long pass, 86 dribbling) and is dangerous around the box as well (83 long shots, 79 finishing, 88 positioning). Hamsik is Napoli's creative force in the middle and should be the fulcrum of your attack too.

Allan (OVR 82 - POT 82)

Age: 27

Position: CM

Country: Brazil

Allan is the most defensive of the midfield trio (85 marking, 85 stand tackle, 86 interceptions) but he isn't purely a defensive player and can be a useful part of your attack with his solid passing (82 short pass, 82 dribbling). Allan can run forever (95 stamina) but he isn't impressively fast, meaning you need to read the game and play well if you are using him.

Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 88 - POT 88)

Age: 27

Position: LW

Country: Italy

Lorenzo Insigne is the wide creative power of Napoli's attack. His movement skills are remarkable (94 acceleration, 86 sprint speed, 94 agility, 93 balance) and his talent on the ball is exceptional (93 ball control, 90 dribbling), if you are someone who likes to run at an opponent and take on defenders then Insigne is the guy you want to get the ball. He isn't just a dribbling master though, Insigne can also provide chances for others (86 crossing, 85 short passing).

Jose Callejon (OVR 84 - POT 84)

Age: 31

Position: RW

Country: Spain

Jose Callejon is not as supremely talented as Insigne, but he has the benefit of much better stamina (91). Callejon is still fast (88 sprint speed, 87 acceleration, 85 agility) and can take on defenders (82 dribbling, 85 ball control). He isn't as good a passer as the midfielders, but he can still deliver a good ball into the box (82 crossing).

Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 80 - POT 87)

Age: 24

Position: ST

Country: Poland

The spearhead of Napoli's attack is Arkadiusz Milik. The young Pole has great stats for a striker (86 finishing, 83 shot power) but he is not an aerial threat (62 jumping, 78 heading accuracy). Milik is also not great at bringing others into play (63 short pass, 58 crossing), making him very much the finale of any attack, not a part of it.

Full Napoli squad player ratings