header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

03 May 2019

FIFA 19: MLS Player of the Month April Prediction (POTM)

FIFA 19: MLS Player of the Month April Prediction (POTM)

The MLS has joined the POTM party on FIFA Ultimate Team, but who from the States deserves to pick up April's award?

Jump To
link decal

Carlos Vela (OVR 81 – POTM 90)

link decal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 – POTM 90)

link decal

Nani (OVR 80 – POTM 88)

link decal

Jozy Altidore (OVR 77 – POTM 85)

link decal

Diego Rossi (OVR 72 – POTM 84)

Carlos Vela (OVR 81 – POTM 90)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 – POTM 90)

Nani (OVR 80 – POTM 88)

Jozy Altidore (OVR 77 – POTM 85)

Diego Rossi (OVR 72 – POTM 84)

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy