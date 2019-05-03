FIFA 03 May 2019 FIFA 19: MLS Player of the Month April Prediction (POTM) The MLS has joined the POTM party on FIFA Ultimate Team, but who from the States deserves to pick up April's award? Jump To Carlos Vela (OVR 81 – POTM 90) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 – POTM 90) Nani (OVR 80 – POTM 88) Jozy Altidore (OVR 77 – POTM 85) Diego Rossi (OVR 72 – POTM 84) Carlos Vela (OVR 81 – POTM 90)Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 – POTM 90)Nani (OVR 80 – POTM 88)Jozy Altidore (OVR 77 – POTM 85)Diego Rossi (OVR 72 – POTM 84)