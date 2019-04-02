FIFA 19: March Premier League Player of the Month Prediction

Everyone buckle up, the Premier League run-in is upon us, and it’s going to be a bumpy ride. Most of the attention is at the top of the table, with Liverpool and Manchester City seemingly swapping places with every passing game. City were faultless in March, winning all four of their matches, but do find themselves in second place, but if they win their game in hand over the Reds, they will top the table.

The complete reversal in form for Tottenham has seen Spurs drop out of the title race and now in a battle to hold on to a Champions League place, after picking up just one point in their last five league games. This has allowed Arsenal to climb to third place, with Manchester United level on points with Tottenham and Chelsea just a point behind. With all the Premier League top six in European quarter-finals, the race for Champions League football is going down to the wire.

We then move to the bottom of the table, with Huddersfield’s recent 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace confirming their relegation to the Championship. Fulham are destined to join them, still 16 points adrift, but there is hope for Cardiff, who have played much better than the one win in their last five. Five points needs to be made up to drag Burnley, Southampton and Brighton back into it, but with seven games to play, Cardiff have to start converting their performances into points.

With plenty still to play for, some Premier League stars have been churning out some magical performances. The March Player of the Month award will be hotly contested, with the winner getting a boosted POTM FIFA 19 Ultimate Team card alongside their award. A shortlist will be drawn up and be put to a public vote, with the winner’s card able to be unlocked on Ultimate Team through a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). This makes them incredibly difficult and expensive to get hold of, making them incredibly rare on FUT.

RealSport looks at the contenders from the Premier League action in March.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 86 – POTM 90)

Liverpool may have dropped points in March thanks to a 0-0 stalemate with Merseyside rivals Everton, but Roberto Firmino more than made up for this in other games. The Brazil forward netted three goals and an assist during the month which sees the Reds top the table. The 27-year-old bagged a brace in the 4-2 win over Burnley and grabbed the opener in a vital 2-1 win against Spurs, giving Liverpool every chance in the title race.

Firmino’s 86 overall rating on Ultimate Team could rise to 90 if he picks up the Player of the Month award. The centre forward costs 27,500 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One, with an 87 Champions League item worth 81,000 on PS4 and 94,000 on Xbox One. His 87 in-form from TOTW 16 will set you back 110,000 on PS4 and 118,000 on PS4.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 82 – POTM 87)

Leicester’s form has been turned around under new manager Brendan Rodgers, with the Foxes winning three of their four matches under the Northern Irishman. This has boosted Jamie Vardy’s goal threat, scoring four goals and picking up an assist in March. The former England international was involved in all three goals in the 3-1 win over Fulham with two goals and an assist, helping Rodgers claim his first victory with the club.

Vardy’s 82 overall rating should rise to around 87 if he picks up the award, with his base card costing 1,400 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One. An 84 in-form from TOTW 26 is worth 51,500 on PS4 and 52,000 on Xbox One.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 87 – POTM 91)

Raheem Sterling has had an incredible month, with the Manchester City winger netting hat tricks for both club and country. City also marched on into the Champions League quarters and FA Cup semis, keeping their hopes of the quadruple alive. Sterling’s only Premier League goal involvement in March was the hat trick against Watford (3-1), but given his popularity on and off the pitch at the minute, he is a front-runner for the POTM award.

Sterling’s 87 overall will increase to 91 if he claims the prize, and his position is likely to move from right to left wing. The England star’s base card costs 38,000 coins on PS4 and 37,000 on Xbox One, with a 90-rated LW in-form from TOTW 26 worth 270,000 on PS4 and 300,000 on Xbox One. A 91 Champions League live item is valued at 545,000 on PS4 and 559,000 on Xbox One.

Sadio Mane (OVR 86 – POTM 89)

Back to Liverpool, and with Mohamed Salah struggling for form, Sadio Mane has stepped up. The left winger bagged three Premier League goals in March and starred in the Champions League success over Bayern Munich with a brace. The Senegalese international matched Firmino’s brace in the 4-2 win over Burnley and was involved in both goals against Fulham (2-1) with a goal and an assist.

An 86 overall rating for Mane should rise to 89 if he is his named Player of the Month, with his base card priced at 28,250 coins on PS4 and 29,750 on Xbox One. An 87 LM in-form from TOTW 7 costs 190,000 on PS4 and 199,000 on Xbox One, with an 88 Champions League live card setting you back 360,000 on PS4 and 349,000 on Xbox One.

James Ward-Prowse (OVR 77 – POTM 84)

Southampton may have had just three matches in March, but two victories has helped them open the gap to the relegation zone to five points. James Ward-Prowse has been the star, with his two fantastic goals earning him an England recall. Playing as an attacking midfielder, the 24-year-old scored free kicks against both Manchester United (2-3) and Tottenham (2-1), and if the Saints maintain this form, Premier League survival could be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Ward-Prowse’s 77 overall rating should rise to an 84 rating if he picks up the prize and is position should move from right to attacking midfield. His base card costs just 900 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One.