FIFA 19: Manchester United Player Ratings

Jose Mourinho’s frustration during the transfer window is no secret, however Manchester United still possess a large squad packed with quality. Defensively it is difficult to know their best centre back pairing, but their forwards are bursting with pace and power. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic provide a formidable and physical midfield that will not be pushed around.

After finishing second by a distance behind Manchester City last season, there has been lots of criticism over United’s style of play and the antics of manager Mourinho. Manchester United will be determined to challenge their city rivals more closely this season, here is a look at their squad for 2018/19 on FIFA 19.

It's a five star rating for Manchester United, but they could fall if they don't improve their form. The attacking talents of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez gives Jose Mourinho's side a 5 star rating with an 85 attack, 83 midfield and 81 defence.

David de Gea (OVR 91)

Age: 27

Positions: GK

Country: Spain

Last seasons golden glove winner, David de Gea is now the highest-rated goalkeeper on FIFA 19. His enormous 91 overall will make it almost impossible to beat him as many premier league strikers have found out. De Gea made an average of 3.58 saves per goal last season as he continues to be United’s number one.

Antonio Valencia (OVR 82)

Age: 33

Positions: RB

Country: Ecuador

Club captain Antonio Valencia has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent players since his conversion to right back. Possessing 85 pace and 79 physical stats down the right, Valencia can keep up with many wingers as well as offering a threat offensively. One concern for United will be a lack of cover at right back with the 33-year-old potentially struggling to play twice a week throughout the season.

Eric Bailly (OVR 83)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Country: Ivory Coast

Powerful centre back Eric Bailly won 70% of his aerial duels last season, placing him top of the list at United. At just 24 he has time on his side to fulfil his potential, United fans will hope it comes sooner rather than later as they continue to struggle for consistency at centre back. His 82 physical rating allow him to combat even the biggest of forwards.

Chris Smalling (OVR 81)

Age: 28

Positions: CB

Country: England

Another United centre back possessing excellent physical stats, 6’4” Chris Smalling is an imposing figure at the back. His 68 pace stat is reasonable for a defender and he could form a useful partnership with Bailly, however it remains to be seen whether it will be more effective in the Premier League or on FIFA 19.

Luke Shaw (OVR 77)

Age: 23

Positions: LB

Country: England

Luke Shaw’s career has stalled since joining United in 2014 due to issues with injuries, form and fitness however he has started the 2018/19 strongly, scoring his first senior goal. Shaw has made just 43 appearances in his four seasons at Old Trafford and will be keen to silence the doubters. Possessing 83 pace he will provide excellent cover down the left.

Nemanja Matic (OVR 86)

Age: 30

Positions: CDM, CM

Country: Serbia

Midfield colossus Nemanja Matic topped the passing statistics among United’s midfielders last season, boasting the best passing accuracy at 88% and most passes with 2,384. Standing at 6’5”, the Serbian enforcer provides a strong holding midfield option to allow the more mobile Paul Pogba more freedom on the pitch.

Fred (OVR 82)

Age: 25

Positions: CM, CDM

Country: Brazil

Arriving from Shakhtar for around £50 million, Brazilian international Fred will compliment Matic and Pogba in midfield. Fred’s 79 pace shows he is more mobile and adds another dimension to a physically strong core. The 25-year-old is more likely to sit deeper alongside Matic than maraud forward with Pogba although an 82 dribbling also shows he carries a threat going forward.

Paul Pogba (OVR 88)

Age: 25

Positions: CM. CDM

Country: France

World Cup winner Paul Pogba scored six goals and provided ten assists last season during his most productive year at Manchester United. Since his return from Juventus, the mercurial Pogba has threatened to burst into life with flashes of brilliance however the majority of football fans feel there is still more to come from the £90 million man.

Jesse Lingard (OVR 82)

Age: 25

Positions: CAM, RW, CM

Country: England

The Red Devils second top scorer last season with eight goals, Jesse Lingard is a versatile forward player capable of playing on either wing or behind the striker in an attacking midfield role. Last season was something of a breakthrough season for Lingard with his best goal return culminating in a successful World Cup campaign with England.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 87)

Age: 25

Positions: ST

Country: Belgium

United’s powerhouse forward is an all round goal scoring machine. Lukaku’s 84 pace and 87 physical stats make him more than a handful for any defender, with his 84 shooting rating ensuring he will score more than he misses. United’s top scorer from last season has already scored three in the first four games this season and will look to surpass the 16 he bagged last season.

Alexis Sanchez (OVR 86)

Age: 29

Positions: LW, LM, ST, CAM

Country: Chile

Just two Manchester United goals so far was not the return fans were hoping for when Sanchez arrived from Arsenal. Sanchez created 24 chances in the 12 appearances he made last season but will want to contribute more goals than the two he scored and three assists he provided in the latter half of last season.

Full Manchester United squad player ratings