FIFA 19: Manchester City Player Ratings

How Pep Guardiola follows up an incredible title winning season is exciting for all football fans. Premier League champions Manchester City will look to improve and go all the way in the Champions League this season. The style City played last season won them many admirers and time will tell whether they can improve on last season.

City have a well-balanced squad packed with ability on the ball and the searing pace that makes them so devastating in the wide positions. Their ability to rotate without weakening the side too much is crucial to their chances of competing on all fronts this season. It is difficult to see where they can improve their starting lineup as you can see from their FIFA 19 ratings.

Team Rating

Five stars for a five star team, this Manchester City team is electrifying. The 5 star team rating comes with a strong 85 attack, but the midfield is the highlight, with Messieurs De Bruyne and Silva aiding them to an 87 rating. The defence is still strong at 83.

Ederson (OVR 86)

Age: 25

Positions: GK

Country: Brazil

Signed at the beginning of last season, Ederson's stock has grown considerably after an impressive first season in England shown by his 86 OVR. 16 clean sheets in 36 matches puts him second in the league behind David de Gea, however it was his distribution that will please Pep Guardiola as Ederson completed 87% of his passes in 2017/18. Ederson will continue to hold down the number one spot in the City side for the foreseeable future.

Kyle Walker (OVR 83)

Age: 28

Positions: RB, RWB, CB

Country: England

England international Kyle Walker contributed six assists during the Citizens title winning season and also boasted the highest tackle success rate of all the defenders in the squad at 47%. Walker played at right wing back for City last season but was used at centre back for England at the World Cup which shows how versatile he is. His searing pace offers excellent defensive cover especially as part of a back three.

John Stones (OVR 81)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Country: England

John Stones only made 18 appearances in 2017/18, however the England centre back looks set to feature more regularly this season. With the ageing Vincent Kompany's recent injury problems it is unlikely the club captain will play week-in week-out providing Stones the platform to step up and become first choice. Stones completed 96% of his passes in the league and has always looked comfortable on the ball, another key requisite of any Guardiola side.

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 83)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Country: France

Another Guardiola signing last season, Laporte arrived in January for £58.5 million and made nine appearances as Man City rotated their centre backs. However, the Frenchman has started the first four league games this season and looks set to be a regular fixture at the heart of their defence. Along with Stones, Laporte made no defensive errors in the league putting them both ahead of Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi in the pecking order despite their higher ratings on FIFA.

Benjamin Mendy (OVR 80)

Age: 24

Positions: LB, LWB

Country: France

Restricted to just seven league appearances due to injury following his arrival from Monaco, Mendy is making up for lost time so far with four assists in as many matches in 2018/19. The World Cup winner offers much more of a threat than Fabian Delph with his pace and power and is a certain starter in the Man City lineup. Despite ending the season with Premier League and World Cup winners’ medals, Mendy will hope to play a larger role in his teams title ambitions this season.

Fernandinho (OVR 85)

Age: 33

Positions: CDM

Country: Brazil

A mainstay in the Man City lineup with a massive 85 overall, holding midfielder Fernandinho allows the attacking midfielders the freedom to express themselves further forward. The Brazilian contributed five goals and three assists, which pales in comparison to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, however it is defensively where Fernandinho excels. With 47 interceptions last season the 33-year-old leads Man City's midfielders by some distance, one worry for the Citizens is finding a replacement as he is not getting any younger. ﻿

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

Age: 27

Positions: CAM, CM

Country: Belgium

The standout performer from last season with a league high 16 assists, Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne will miss the first part of the season after suffering a knee injury. Once fit De Bruyne will be the first name on the team sheet as he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. Overall, De Bruyne created 104 chances, 43 more than David Silva who created the second most on the City squad last year.

David Silva (OVR 88)

Age: 32

Positions: CAM, CM

Country: Spain

David Silva has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League in recent years and will go down as one of Manchester City's best ever players. Not only is he difficult to dispossess, Silva has the eye for a pass with an 89% completion rate along with creating 61 chances for his teammates. The Spaniard is another player who will feature regularly this season.

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 86)

Age: 27

Positions: RW, RM

Country: Algeria

Manchester City's marquee signing of the summer, Mahrez adds a different wide option to the blistering pace of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane. All three wingers look set to be rotated and get plenty of game time this season as City have a wealth of attacking options. 12 goals and ten assists showed a return to form after a disappointing 2016/17 season and the Algerian will look to add more trophies to his collection this season in Manchester.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Country: Argentina

City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero bagged 21 goals in just 25 games last season as injury and Gabriel Jesus reduced his playing time. Aguero is still the number one forward, however Brazilian wonderkid Jesus will push him for a starting spot. Despite Jesus' superior 70% shot accuracy compared to Aguero's 57%, the Argentine striker scored more goals in fewer games and will be Guardiola's preference in the crucial games this season.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 85)

Age: 23

Positions: RW, LW, CF

Country: England

23-year-old Raheem Sterling enjoyed his best season in the Premier League in 2017/18, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists. Guardiola looks to have got the best from Sterling who has frequently showcased excellent positioning to compliment his frightening pace. Sterling often gets criticised for his finishing and the 12 big chances missed last season do not look good, however his 53% shot accuracy suggest that his finishing is improving.

Full Man City squad player ratings