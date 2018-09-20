FIFA 19: Liverpool Player Ratings

Liverpool may have finished fourth in the Premier League last season, but for many they were the most exciting team to watch. Jurgen Klopp’s men went all the way to the Champions League final, and if it hadn’t been for two goalkeeping errors, the clash against Real Madrid would have been entirely different.

Led by the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Liverpool are among the most dangerous sides on FIFA 19, and their new-found solidity in defence from recent signings Alisson and Virgil van Dijk give them strength all over the park. As the FIFA 19 ratings are released, RealSport dissects the scores of the whole Liverpool squad.

Team Rating

﻿Liverpool have a 5 star team rating with 85 attack, 82 midfield and 81 defence.

Alisson (OVR 85)

Age: 25

Position: GK

Country: Brazil

After enduring a goalkeeping crisis seemingly ever since he arrived at Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp will be relieved he has one of the best in the world in between the sticks in the form of Alisson. The stopper arrived this summer from Roma for £66.9 million, a then record fee for a goalkeeper, after the Brazilian number one conceded just 66 goals in 64 games for his previous employers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 78)

Age: 19

Position: RB

Country: England

Klopp would have been worried after Nathaniel Clyne suffered a serious injury during pre-season last year, leaving the young Trent Alexander-Arnold as his only recognised right back. Fast forward a year, and Alexander-Arnold has displaced Clyne from both the Liverpool first 11 and the England squad.

Joe Gomez (OVR 77)

Age: 21

Position: RB

Country: England

Equally adept at right back or centre back, Joe Gomez looks to be the most comfortable alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool defence. If he continues his development and improves his fitness, he looks the perfect fit for Gareth Southgate’s England back line.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 85)

Age: 27

Position: CB

Country: Holland

As much as Liverpool have Mohamed Salah and others with brilliance in attack, a big part of why the Reds reached the Champions League final was their improvement in defence. This is largely down to the arrival of £75 million man Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January, providing Klopp with a leader in the defensive line.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 81)

Age: 24

Positions: LB

Country: Scotland

For full backs, you need balance between defence and attack, and that is exactly what Andrew Robertson provides. Countless times we have seen the left back offer an overlap on the left flank, but he also produces last ditch blocks in his own box. Robertson has now been named Scotland captain aged just 24, showing the quality this man has.

Jordan Henderson (OVR 82)

Age: 28

Position: CDM, CM

Country: England

Liverpool’s captain, but Jordan Henderson has a serious fight on his hands for a starting place after the arrival of Fabinho (OVR 85) over the summer. Henderson may not be the most technically gifted player in the squad, but he leads by example on the pitch with his commitment and is one of the few old school footballers remaining in the game.

James Milner (OVR 81)

Age: 32

Position: CM

Country: England

With England lacking experience and quality on the ball in the midfield, you feel the international retirement of James Milner may have cost them a place in the World Cup final over the summer. That said, Milner's decision to step away from international football seems to have brought the best out of him as he racked up eight assists in 11 Champions League games last season.

Naby Keita (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Position: CM

Country: Guinea

The likes of Henderson, Milner and Fabinho provide the control for Liverpool’s midfield, but expect new signing Naby Keita to have the biggest imprint in the middle of the park. The former RB Leipzig man is fantastic at winning the ball back but can also beat players in midfield and look to score. The Guinean looks a perfect fit for Klopp’s rock star football.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 88)

Age: 26

Position: RW

Country: Egypt

The jewel in Liverpool’s attacking crown, just where do you start with Mohamed Salah? After arriving from Roma, for what now looks to be a bargain £38 million, Salah scored an outrageous 44 goals in his first season with the Reds. He broke the Premier League record for a 38-game season with 32 goals. The question is now whether he can do it again this year and fire his side to silverware.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 86)

Age: 26

Position: CF, ST

Country: Brazil

Salah got all the plaudits last season, and rightly so, making it easy to forget how good a season Roberto Firmino had leading the Liverpool attack. The centre forward notched 27 goals himself, his best return in his career so far.

Sadio Mane (OVR 86)

Age: 26

Position: LW, RW

Country: Senegal

It is a genuine front three for Liverpool, with Sadio Mane’s raw pace and directness offering an obvious threat on the left flank. Not only that, the former Southampton man is a fantastic poacher in the box and can finish with either foot. The Senegalese Mane bagged 20 goals last season and has also started the new campaign superbly.

