FIFA 19: La Liga Team of the Season (TOTS) Prediction

The end of the season is just two weeks away in Spain, and in truth, it has been a rather damp campaign. Barcelona have run way with the La Liga title, but couldn’t convert that form into the Champions League, where they once again suffered knockout stage humiliation, this time at the hands of Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid can be proud to finish above their rivals Real in second, but dropping points in 14 games this season isn’t something to be proud of. As for Los Blancos, the end of the campaign can’t come soon enough, as Zinedine Zidane looks to rebuild the broken outfit.

The race for Europe is still alive however, with Getafe facing pressure from Valencia and Sevilla for the final Champions league spot, with just three points separating fourth and seventh. Down at the bottom, Rayo Vallecano and Huesca will be relegated, but Girona must make up three points on Valladolid to survive the drop.

There have been some remarkable performers in Spain this season, with a Team of the Season set to be released on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team. A squad of 23 in-form players will be available for you to challenge, look for in packs or trade on the transfer market.

Jan Oblak (OVR 90 – TOTS 95)

After some late wobbles for David De Gea in the Premier League, the best goalkeeper in the world claim may just go to Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak. The stopper has kept 20 clean sheets this season, that’s four more than Barcelona man Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Oblak’s 90 overall should increase to a 95 Team of the Season item, with his base card worth 71,500 on PS4 and 75,000 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team. A 91 Champions League rating will set you back 87,000 on PS4 and 75,5000 on Xbox One, with a 92 second in-form card from TOTW 33 costing 264,000 on PS4 and 233,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 89)

Sergi Roberto (OVR 84 – TOTS 91)

Despite being a conventional right back, Sergi Roberto has emerged into one of the finest players in the position on the planet this season. The Spaniard has chipped in going forward for Barcelona with seven assists, helping him to a sixth La Liga title.

Roberto has an 84 overall on Ultimate Team, which should improve to around 91 for the TOTS. His base item is worth 7,700 coins on PS4 and 8,500 on Xbox One with an 85 Champions League card priced at 18,750 on PS4 and 17,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from Guillermo Maripan (OVR 77)

Diego Godin (OVR 90 – TOTS 94)

Still one of the finest defenders in the world at the age of 33, Diego Godin produced another fine season for Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan may have missed seven games this season due to injury and suspension, but he still makes up one quarter of the meanest defence in Spain, with Atletico conceding just 19 goals in the 28 games he played.

Godin’s 90 overall should improve to a TOTS 94, with his base card valued at 69,000 on PS4 and 64,500 on Xbox One. A 91 Champions League item will cost 88,000 on PS4 and 82,000 on Xbox One with a 91 in-form from TOTW 7 worth 137,000 on PS4 and 151,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Marc Bartra (OVR 82)

Jordi Alba (OVR 87 – TOTS 95)

Jordi Alba is influential at both ends of the pitch for Barcelona, with the Spaniard helping the Catalans concede just 34 goals. Going forward, the left back has set up 10 goals for the likes of Messi & co. which has secured him a fifth La Liga trophy.

An 87 overall for Alba will improve to 95 for the Team of the Season, with his base card costing 29,000 coins on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One. An 89 in-form from TOTW will set you back 189,000 on PS4 and 190,000 on Xbox One, with a Champions League Man of the Match item valued at 325,000 on both consoles.

Under threat from: Cote (OVR 77)

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – TOTS 99)

Yet another phenomenal campaign for Lionel Messi, with the Argentine bagging 34 goals and 15 assists in just 32 league games for Barcelona. Although the season will not be capped by a fifth Champions League winners’ medal, Messi is still the front-runner for the Ballon d’Or, and could strengthen his claim at the Copa America this summer.

A 94 overall for Messi should improve to a third 99 card for Messi on FIFA 19, with his position moving from centre forward to right wing. His base item costs 465,000 coins on PS4 and 440,000 on Xbox One, with a 97 RW second in-form card priced at 1.7 million on PS4 and 1.3 million on Xbox One. A 99 RW Champions League Team of the Tournament card comes at 1.9 million on PS4 and 1.8 million on Xbox One, with a 99 CF Team of the Year item worth 3.9 million on PS4 and 5.8 million on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Brais Mendez (OVR 73)

Dani Parejo (OVR 86 – TOTS 92)

Valencia are also in that battle for the top four, with their charge being led by Dani Parejo. The Spanish central midfielder has scored nine goals and picked up five assists for Los Che this season, but aged 30, he may look for a final big move elsewhere.

Parejo has an 86 overall on Ultimate Team, which look set to increase to a TOTS rating of around 92. His base card comes in at 23,000 on PS4 and 26,000 on Xbox One, with an 87 Champions League item worth 40,000 on PS4 and 38,000 on Xbox One. An 88 second in-from from TOTW 18 will set you back 85,000 on PS4 and 88,500 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Santi Cazorla (OVR 80)

Pablo Sarabia (OVR 83 – TOTS 94)

Pablo Sarabia has been one of the surprise stories of the La Liga season, with the Sevilla man scoring 12 goals and bagging 13 assists from midfield. Sevilla still have work to do to qualify for the Champions league, but with Sarabia averaging a goal contribution every 114 minutes, they have every chance of toppling both Getafe and Valencia into fourth place.

Sarabia should see his 83 overall improve to a 94 TOTS item, with his base card costing 2,700 coins on PS4 and 3,200 on Xbox One. An 88 RM second in-form card is worth 68,500 on PS4 and 75,000 on Xbox One and an 89 CM Headliners rating is priced at 80,500 on PS4 and 83,500 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Giovani Lo Celso (OVR 82)

Jony (OVR 75 – TOTS 90)

With a shortage of quality out wide, Jony of Alaves could line up on the left, having scored four and assisted 10 goals this season. Alaves had a superb start to the season, which saw reach as high as third, but no wins in their last eight matches have seen them slip to 10th in the table.

Jony’s breakout season on loan from Malaga could see his 75 overall rise to a TOTS card of 90, with his base item setting you back just 800 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Ousmane Dembele (OVR 84)

Luis Suarez (OVR 91 – TOTS 96)

Not an absolute given that Luis Suarez will get into the Team of the Season, but with 21 goals and six assists this season, it will be hard to leave the Uruguayan out. Now aged 32, don’t be surprised if Barcelona bring in a striking prodigy over the summer to take the baton on from Messi and Suarez.

Suarez’s 91 overall should improve to a 96 TOTS rating, with his base card worth 86,000 coins on PS4 and 75,500 on Xbox One. A 93 second in-form will set you back 337,000 on PS4 and 379,000 on Xbox One, with a 94 Man of the Match card priced at 638,000 on PS4 and 680,00 0on Xbox One. Lastly, a 95 Champions League live item requires 834,000 on PS4 and 800,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Iago Aspas (OVR 85)﻿

Karim Benzema (OVR 85 – TOTS 95)

Real Madrid may have had a woeful season by their standards, but the same cannot be said of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has shone as the main forward following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, netting 30 goals in all competitions, just two short of his best ever haul.

Benzema’s 85 overall should improve to a Team of the Season rating of 95, with his base card valued at 11,250 coins on both consoles. An 88 second in-form item from TOTW 32 is worth 66,500 on PS4 and 70,500 on Xbox One, whilst an 89 Champions League live card will cost 105,000 on both consoles.

Under threat from: Cristhian Stuani (OVR 80)

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 82 – TOTS 91)

Wissam Ben Yedder should take the third striking spot amid plenty of competition, with the Sevilla man netting 17 goals this season. Not only that, the Frenchman has added eight assists to Sevilla’s European push, but with just one goal in his last eight La Liga games, he needs to recapture his form for the final two matches.

An 82 overall for Ben Yedder should rise to around 91 for the Team of the Season, and you can claim his base card for 1,100 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One. An 86 second in-form item from TOTW 26 is priced at 132,000 on PS4 and 123,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 87 live Europa League card costs 175,000 on PS4 and 164,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89)

