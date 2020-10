(Photo credit: EA Sports FIFA)

It’s a month to go until FIFA 19, as the folks at EA Sports continue to roll out the new features of the game. We revealed the game-changing new features including the re-invented kick-off mode and the breakthrough Champions League licence a few weeks ago, which you can read about here.

So as anticipation builds, what else can we expect from FIFA 19? The game is to be released on September 25 and these are the things awaiting you.