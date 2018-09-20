FIFA 19: Inter Milan Player Ratings

Inter Milan sneaked into the Champions League places last season, with a last-day win over Lazio seeing them leapfrog their opponents and into the top four. That vital victory opened them up to new targets in the transfer window, and it looks like manager Luciano Spalletti has got the men he wanted to launch a title challenge.

The highlight of the window was the acquisition of Radja Nainggolan from top four rivals Roma, and the versatile midfielder will look to add quality on and off the ball for the Nerazzurri. Inter already have a solid defence, but with Stefan de Vrij arriving they now have superb depth and are covered for when the 34-year-old Miranda wanes.

Can Inter be a force in Europe once again? RealSport looks at the ratings of the entire squad on FIFA 19.

Team Rating

Inter Milan have a 4.5 star rating with 87 attack, 81 midfield and 82 defence.

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88)

Age: 34

Position: GK

Country: Slovenia

A very reliable goalkeeper, it's a surprise Samir Handanovic doesn’t get more plaudits. His 88 rating makes him the best player in the Inter squad, and after keeping 17 clean sheets in Serie A last season you can see why.

Danilo D’Ambrosio (OVR 76)

Age: 30

Position: LB, RB

Country: Italy

With Sime Vrsaljko just arriving at the San Siro, versatile defender Danilo D’Ambrosio currently holds the right back spot. Don’t expect him to be in the starting lineup for much longer with manager Spalletti also considering a defensive back three.

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 84)

Age: 26

Position: CB

Country: Holland

A new signing, Stefan de Vrij is one of the hottest defensive prospects in Europe. Now 26, the Dutchman is approaching his peak, and he will look to be a prominent feature for both club and country as he looks to become one of the best defenders around.

Milan Skriniar (OVR 85)

Age: 23

Position: CB

Country: Slovenia

De Vrij partners Milan Skriniar who announced himself as a top class defender last season. In his first year at Inter, the Slovenian played in all 38 Serie A games, providing a solid partnership with Miranda at the heart of the defence. At 23, he has a decade at the top awaiting him.

Kwadwo Asamoah (OVR 79)

Age: 29

Position: LB, LM, CM

Country: Ghana

With a back three an option this season for Inter, the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah could be a useful one with the left back well equipped to operate in a wing back or defensive wide midfielder role. During his time with Juventus, Asamoah won six Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias, success he will want to bring to the San Siro.

Marcelo Brozovic (OVR 80)

Age: 25

Position: CDM, CAM, CM

Country: Croatia

An underestimated player, Marco Brozovic provided the steel in midfield for Croatia during their run to the World Cup final in the summer. Still only 25, Brozovic has three and half seasons in Italy under his belt, pulling on the Inter jersey 113 times and counting.

Matias Vecino (OVR 80)

Age: 27

Position: CM, CDM

Country: Uruguay

Another World Cup star, Matias Vecino looked sharp in the Uruguayan midfield, and after an impressive tournament he will look to kick on and secure a regular starting spot with Inter Milan. He faces competition however, with Joao Mario and Borja Valero itching to steal his place in the side.

Matteo Politano (OVR 80)

Age: 25

Position: LW, ST, RW

Country: Italy

There are options on the flanks as well, with Matteo Politano the man currently being given the nod to start out wide on the right. The Italian will be up against the dangerous Keita Balde and experienced Antonio Candreva in that battle, but with ten goals and five assists last season, the spot is Politano’s to lose.

Radja Nainggolan (OVR 85)

Age: 30

Position: CM, CAM

Country: Belgium

The big new signing, Radja Nainggolan will be the man to make things happen for Inter. The £34 million arrival offers creativity, physical prowess in midfield and strikers from range. If it all comes together this season, we are in for a fantastic ride following this side.

Ivan Perisic (OVR 86)

Age: 29

Position: LM

Country: Croatia

Ivan Perisic has been linked with Manchester United for some time now and judging on his World Cup performances you can see why. The left midfielder scored three goals and got an assist as Croatia reached the final for the first time in their history. Now 29, the clock is starting to tick on his career, and he must cash in and win silverware inside the next two seasons.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 87)

Age: 25

Position: ST

Country: Argentina

The marksman of Inter, Mauro Icardi was on fire last season as he smashed in 29 Serie A goals, which still wasn’t enough to take him to the World Cup with Argentina. It’s a new season, and he is back in the squad with the 25-year-old ready to be part of a new-look Argentine team looking to fight for silverware once again.

Full Inter Milan squad player ratings