FIFA 19: February Bundesliga Player of the Month Prediction (POTM)

The Bundesliga has been one of the most exciting in recent seasons, with six-time defending champions Bayern Munich having to play catch-up on Borussia Dortmund. The gap at the top of the table was reduced to three points in February, with BVB feeling the pressure this month with three consecutive draws to Eintracht Frankfurt (1-1), Hoffenheim (3-3) and Nurnberg (0-0).

The race for Europe is hotting up too, with RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen all separated by just six points between fourth and seventh in the table. One will qualify for the Champions League, and one will miss out on European football altogether.

Down at the bottom, there are four sides in jeopardy of the drop to the second division. Nurnberg are rock bottom with just two wins all season and Hannover just a point better off. Stuttgart lie in the relegation play-off spot with Augsburg two points clear. 11 games remain in the German top flight this season, so there is still time for a team to climb to safety or a mid-table side to get dragged into a relegation battle.

The best player in the Bundesliga from February will be rewarded with a Player of the Month card on FIFA Ultimate Team. This will see their FIFA 19 rating boosted significantly, with the winner being voted for by the public. Their new POTM card can only be earned on Ultimate Team by achieving various squad building challenges (SBCs) making them expensive and very difficult to get hold of.

RealSport looks at the contenders from February’s action.

Julian Brandt (OVR 82 – POTM 88)

It was almost a perfect month for Bayer Leverkusen, with Die Werkself winning three of their four matches over February. In the final gameweek they lost to league leaders Borussia Dortmund 3-2, but that still took their goal tally from their four matches to 12. Julian Brandt had a huge part, with the German international bagging two goals and two assists in the 5-1 win over Mainz, and an assist each in the 3-1 win over Bayern Munich and the loss to Dortmund.

Brandt’s 82 overall is likely to improve up to 88 with a POTM award and his position would move from left to central midfield. The 22-year-old’s base card costs 1,800 coins on PS4 and 1,700 on Xbox One with an 84 in-form from TOTW 21 worth 31,000 on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Willi Orban (OVR 79 – POTM 87)

No player scored more goals than Willi Orban in February, a remarkable feat considering the RB Leipzig captain is a centre back. The Hungarian netted three times in four matches with a brace coming in the 3-0 win over Hannover and grabbing one in the 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim. RBL finished the month unbeaten with two wins and two draws, keeping them inside the top four by four points.

Orban’s 79 overall would rise to around 87 if he claimed a shock win and took the Player of the Month prize. His base card costs 500 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One with an 84 second in-form card from TOTW 21 setting you back 31,000 on PS4 and 37,500 on Xbox One.

Wout Weghorst (OVR 77 – POTM 85)

Wout Weghorst also netted three goals in February, with the Wolfsburg striker also adding an assist to his haul. The 6’6” striker bagged in three successive games against Hertha Berlin (1-0), Freiburg (3-3) and Mainz (3-0), with his assist also coming against Freiburg. Prior to this unbeaten run, Die Wolfe had suffered two losses on the bounce, but they are now back they are firmly back in the European frame lying in fifth place and four points behind Leipzig in the top four.

Weghorst’s 77 overall rating is likely to rise to a Player of the Month rating of 85 if he picks up the award. His base card costs 700 coins on both consoles with an 81 in-form setting you back 32,750 on PS4 and 41,500 on Xbox One.

Nils Petersen (OVR 79 – POTM 85)

Nils Petersen’s three goals and two assists in February gives him a great chance of the Player of the Month prize, but the fact that his side Freiburg only picked up one victory hampers his chances. The striker netted in the 3-3 draw with Wolfsburg and hit a brace in the 5-1 crushing win over Augsburg, with assists coming against Wolfsburg and in a 2-2 draw with Stuttgart.

Petersen’s 79 overall would improve to around 85 if he claims the POTM card, with his base card worth 600 coins on PS4 and 650 on Xbox One.

Kevin Volland (OVR 81 – POTM 86)

A second Bayer Leverkusen player, with Kevin Volland hitting two goals and three assists in four matches. The striker was also given the captain’s armband this month due to an injury to Lars Bender, and he flourished with goals against Bayern Munich (3-1) and Borussia Dortmund (2-3) and two assists versus Mainz (5-1) and one over Fortuna Dusseldorf (2-0). Leverkusen’s recent run has seen them go from just three wins in their first 11 Bundesliga games to eight victories in their next 11 and bringing them into the fifth for European football.

Volland’s 81 overall could rise to around 86 if he claims the award, with the forward’s base card costing just 750 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.