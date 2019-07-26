FIFA 19 eWorld Cup Grand Final: Date, Tickets, Prize Pool, Schedule, Times, Venue & More

The FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 Final is upon us and we're excited to see who will win this year's title. It's the last major event before FIFA 20 and will determine the true﻿ king of FIFA 19, with those involved taking home a combined prize pool of $500,000.

﻿Lots of questions are likely to be on the minds of spectators, and we've gathered the essential information such as the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 dates, tickets, prize pool, schedule, times, venue, groups, format and much more.﻿﻿﻿

Last year, ﻿Mossad "Msdossary" Aldossary﻿ came up trumps with a clean 4-0 win over Belgium's Stefano "Pinna97" Pinna. ﻿﻿Both competitors have won at the Gfinity Arena in London this year and are in good shape to equal their efforts again. ﻿﻿

﻿However, it's fair to say that this year has been all about Donovan "F2Tekkz" Hunt, as this season alone he has racked up the victories including three FUT Champions Cups and the inaugural ePremier League.

﻿﻿The rivalry between Msdossary and F2Tekkz has been brewing throughout the year and it would be a fitting end to a great season at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 Final.

Photo via FIFA

Where Is The FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 Final?

Having already played host to the FIFA eWorld Cup last year, the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 will return to The O2 in London as its venue. Since 2004, the FIFA eWorld Cup has been hosted in eight countries and 12 cities - its debut began in Zurich, Switzerland.

﻿Over 29 million people watched last year's final with over 20 million com﻿peting at some stage in the build up to the final - will that be surpassed this year?

The tournament will take place on the 2nd-4th August 2019, general admission is only granted on the final day of the competition (4th August), where you can watch two semi-finals and the grand final. Here is a schedule for the final day of the competition:

Regular ﻿tickets cost £15 per person﻿ with a maximum allowance of 20 per order - tickets are not allocated to a seat. ﻿Tickets can be purchased by clicking here﻿.

﻿﻿Schedule & Format﻿

The FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 livestream should start at the following time:

Friday - 10pmSaturday - 11pmSunday - 3pm

﻿

﻿