FIFA 19: England Player Ratings

It has been a long time since the England national team tasted success, but in the 2018 World Cup they restored some national pride by making a run to the semi-finals. A strong defensive effort together with exceptional set piece play took them further than anyone thought they could.

Team Rating

England have a 4.5 star team rating which consists of 84 attack 82 midfield and 81 defence.

England's attack is the best part of its team. Spearheaded by the excellent Harry Kane and with plenty of youthful speed around him in the form of Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford.

Jordan Pickford (OVR 83 - POT 86)

Age: 24

Positions: GK

Club: Everton

England's hero of the summer, Jordan Pickford retains his #1 status in FIFA 19. The Everton man has very good stats this year, with 88 GK kicking, 86 GK reflexes, and 83 GK diving. He has good potential as well, meaning he will improve over time. Pickford has made 11 caps for England, but after his special display at the 2018 World Cup he could be between the sticks for England for a long time to come.

Keiron Tripper (OVR 82 - POT 82)

Age: 27

Positions: RB, RWB

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

The Spurs right back is another who had a very good World Cup campaign to help solidify his position in the national side. He has excellent crossing (91), and is a good set-piece taker (86 curve, 78 long pass, 80 FK accuracy), which makes him a key part of England's success at both ends of the pitch. He isn't an amazing athlete (75 sprint speed, 76 acceleration) but his terrific work rate (high/high) helps him get up and down the touchline.

Kyle Walker (OVR 84 - POT 84)

Age: 28

Positions: RB, RWB, CB

Club: Manchester City

More naturally a right back, Kyle Walker plays on the right side of a central three in the England defence. While his lack of physicality (75 strength, 78 aggression) can be an issue, his terrific speed (93 sprint speed, 86 acceleration) can get him out of trouble and means he is brilliant at closing down space. A solid tackler (84 stand tackle, 83 slide tackle), Walker can take the ball away and spring downfield to launch a counter-attack.

John Stones (OVR 82 - POT 87)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Club: Manchester City

John Stones is England's ball playing centre back. While he can play well without the ball (84 marking, 84 stand tackle, 82 slide tackle) his real skill, and what separates him from a lot of other centre backs, is good passing and presence on the ball (81 short pass, 78 ball control, 80 composure). Stones is no Iniesta, but he can launch attacks and control tempo from the back, offering England an extra player to move the ball around and retain possession.

Harry Maguire (OVR 82 - POT 84)

Age: 25

Positions: CB

Club: Leicester City

Harry Maguire is England's more traditional centre back. Physical (89 strength, 83 aggression) and solid in the air (74 jumping, 87 heading accuracy), there are no hidden tricks with Maguire. He's a good tackler (83 stand tackle, 80 slide tackle) but he isn't going to play the ball or fly across in cover. Stones, Walker, and Maguire all have different specialities and combine to make a well-rounded back three.

Ashley Young (OVR 80 - POT 80)

Age: 32

Positions: LB, LWB, RB

Club: Manchester United

Ashley Young is unspectacular but extremely solid. Age has diminished his pace but it isn't bad (77 acceleration, 73 sprint speed), and for a former winger he can tackle well (76 stand tackle, 74 slide tackle, 75 marking). Young's best asset is his ability to provide chances when going forward. His delivery into the box (88 crossing, 86 curve) can be deadly, and as a left wing back that is a big part of the job England are asking him to do.

Jordan Henderson (OVR 82 - POT 82)

Age: 28

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Liverpool

Jordan Henderson is a workhorse of a midfielder (91 stamina) who can distribute the ball well (84 short pass, 84 long pass, 81 crossing) and is also capable without the ball (77 marking, 79 stand tackle, 76 slide tackle). Henderson is perfect for England and the do-it-all style they need from their midfielders. He is flexible enough to survive formation changes if you make any.

Jesse Lingard (OVR 82 - POT 83)

Age: 25

Positions: CAM, RW, CM

Club: Manchester United

Jesse Lingard is another hard working player. His high/high work rate together with good athleticism (84 acceleration, 87 stamina, 82 sprint speed) means he can cover a lot of ground. While he's not a good tackler, Lingard can take on defenders (83 dribbling, 83 ball control) and create goals (82 vision, 80 long shots) when the opportunity presents itself.

Dele Alli (OVR 84 - POT 90)

Age: 22

Positions: CAM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli is England's creative maestro. The young Spurs star can run all day just like his midfield partners (90 stamina) but he is the attacking force that pushes England forward. Solid ball skills (85 ball control, 83 dribbling) allow Alli to go past defenders, but his best asset is creativity and scoring (86 composure, 84 short pass, 83 finishing).

Raheem Sterling (OVR 85 - POT 88)

Age: 23

Positions: RW, LW, CF

Clubs: Manchester City

Raheem Sterling is England's counter-attacking threat. A lightning-quick player (95 acceleration, 93 agility, 92 sprint speed) Sterling can terrorise defences with the ball at his feet (87 dribbling, 87 ball control). Unfortunately, that is about where it stops. He is a reasonable passer (83 short pass) but for a forward player his finishing (76) is not great.

Harry Kane (OVR 89 - POT 92)

Age: 24

Positions: ST

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is the spearhead of England's attack and their best goal-scoring threat. Kane is a wizard in the box (94 finishing, 93 positioning, 91 reactions, 89 composure) and can score from almost anywhere (88 shot power, 85 long shots, 85 heading accuracy, 82 volleys) and is one of the best strikers in FIFA 19.

